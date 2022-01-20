The pandemic-proof health care giant

Data: SEC filings; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The second year of the pandemic did not dampen UnitedHealth Group's finances, and the company actually surpassed its initial 2021 revenue and profit projections.

The big picture: UnitedHealth's revenue has tripled from 2010 to 2021, and profit has almost quadrupled. The company continues to make more of its money from owning doctor groups and controlling pharmacy benefits instead of relying on health insurance.

