After a year of a pandemic and protests, Downtown Raleigh eyes a comeback

Zachery Eanes, Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
·12 min read

From Sunday until Tuesday, John Pugh doesn’t bother opening his downtown Raleigh clothing store, House of Swank. There are simply not enough people coming downtown to sustain a retail business every day of the week.

“I can’t justify it,” said Pugh, whose business has sold humorous North Carolina-themed T-shirts for the past decade.

But there hasn’t been much humor to find in the situation in downtown since March 2020, where many businesses have struggled or closed altogether.

The COVID-19 pandemic left offices empty and kept thousands of workers from buying lunches or shopping. Business travel slowed to a trickle, street festivals and concerts were canceled, and major conferences were placed on hold for months.

And a year ago, what initially started as a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd turned destructive, leaving nearly 200 businesses damaged or looted. The protests — first on May 30, then again the next night — left the area on high alert, and businesses remained boarded up for months as nightly demonstrations continued into the summer.

“Hell, this year was stressful,” said Pugh. “We had to get custom boards made for our windows.”

Pugh, whose shop is on East Hargett Street, is one of the many business owners in downtown Raleigh who are cautiously waiting to see if the central part of the city recovers as vaccines become more easily accessible and coronavirus restrictions fall across the state.

But it’s still not clear when — or if — downtown will return to the heights of the past decade, when food and beverage sales in downtown broke records every year.

According to one survey from the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, 42% of employees in downtown are not working in their offices, though many have eyed June as a potential soft reopening.

While many business owners said they supported the Black Lives Matter cause behind the protests, even taking part in the peaceful demonstrations themselves, the prospect of more vandalism loomed and the uncertainty added another layer of anxiety to an already tumultuous year.

“It certainly was a very traumatic time,” said Angela Salamanca, reflecting on last summer. She’s the owner of Mexican fusion restaurant Centro and cocktail bar Gallo Pelón on South Wilmington Street. Her hardships were magnified when her restaurant had its windows smashed during protests that she had participated in just hours before.

“It was challenging,” she said. “I mean, I myself was out there marching peacefully with my kids several times after the murder of Floyd. That didn’t take away from my fear and my concerns as a business owner of getting our property damaged, and as a matter of fact, it was damaged.”

In the roughly eight months that her restaurant’s windows were boarded up, they featured a colorful mural that included a portrait of Floyd and spread the Black Lives Matter message.

Owners and workers of Centro restaurant cheer on about 100 protesters as they march in downtown Raleigh June 3, 2020. The group was finishing up a mural on the boarded up restaurant after it was vandalized during protests over the weekend. Owner Angela Salamanca, center, took part in the protests.
Owners and workers of Centro restaurant cheer on about 100 protesters as they march in downtown Raleigh June 3, 2020. The group was finishing up a mural on the boarded up restaurant after it was vandalized during protests over the weekend. Owner Angela Salamanca, center, took part in the protests.

But inside the restaurant, the stress took a toll on more than just finances, Salamanca said, with morale being at an all-time low for her employees who came to work behind covered windows.

“We’re talking about how folks were feeling not safe to come to downtown to support businesses, because everything looks like it’s boarded up ... in this very scary, war zone-like place,” she said.

The boards created a perception problem for downtown, some business owners said.

“There is still a perception around safety, be it real or not, protests and COVID,” Pugh said. “We are still getting consistent phone calls asking if it is safe.”

Over the last year, “any reason essentially became a reason not to go downtown,” adds Darwil Alhuwalia, who co-owns Plaza Cafe on Fayetteville Street, a business whose main customers were office workers.

Angela Salamanca, owner of Centro, poses in her restaurant in downtown Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Angela Salamanca, owner of Centro, poses in her restaurant in downtown Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Slowly recovering

Things are improving, however. On weekends, Moore Square has visitors again, and the nightlife in Glenwood South, is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Even during the heights of the pandemic, lines stretched outside night spots and bars on Glenwood Avenue.

The district, home to some of Raleigh’s most popular bars, is back to 89% of pre-pandemic sales, according to research released in April by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

But the recovery has been uneven so far, said Bill King, CEO and president of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance. Parts downtown dominated by office buildings remain mainly empty, with employers not ready to send people back until later this summer — and even then, probably, on a hybrid schedule.

The Fayetteville Street district, home to most of the city’s tallest buildings, is only at 27% of pre-pandemic sales, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

“Let’s face it, downtown has been a bit of a ghost town,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told The N&O in an interview. “What we’re seeing now is things starting to perk back up, so there’s light at the end of the tunnel and I’m optimistic.”

Baldwin said the Fayetteville Street corridor likely won’t see a strong recovery until workers return in large numbers.

Red Hat, for one, has plans for workers to return in September with Citrix coming back in July, though both of the companies, and many others, seem to favor keeping hybrid work in place for the foreseeable future.

“I think once you start seeing more foot traffic, you’ll see more businesses open,” said Baldwin. “And it’ll have this kind of spiral effect, so, it’s all going to have to work together. But that’s what I’m excited about.”

The return of consistent events at the Raleigh Convention Center this summer and the Amped Up Music Series, weekly live concerts at the Red Hat Amphitheater starting May 27, also will help, Baldwin said.

The expansion of outdoor eating has been one bright spot, many say, and they’re hopeful it stays in a post-pandemic world. That includes more restaurants with outdoor dining on sidewalks, plus a weekly rotation of Dine Out Downtown, which plunks tables down in the middle of the street in downtown’s main districts. The Raleigh City Council recently approved an extension of outdoor dining through Oct. 30.

Jennifer Martin, the executive director of Shop Local Raleigh, hopes the return of large events, like the Brewgaloo beer festival Sept. 17 and 18 and the World of Bluegrass, Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, could provide a narrative shift for downtown. The Raleigh staples were canceled last year, along with other downtown festivals like SparkCon, Artsplosure and the Hopscotch Music Festival, which typically draw thousands.

“Events create community and bring people back together,” she said.

A permanent switch?

Structurally, the recovery of Raleigh’s retail and food restaurants might be related to one of its biggest strengths: its surging technology industry.

According to research from Indeed, Raleigh is one of eight cities with large tech clusters (cities like San Francisco, Seattle and Austin) where service jobs have recovered at a slower pace than the national average.

While the tech sector has done just fine throughout the pandemic, others have not. Salamanca, the owner of Centro, for instance, said she has struggled to hire enough workers to fully reopen her restaurant on South Wilmington Street.

“What did much worse were local services and businesses that people weren’t spending money at because they were working at home,” said Jed Kolko, chief economist for Indeed. “In places like these big tech hubs, where more people can work remotely, restaurants and retailers really suffered.

“Fewer people are getting lunch in the middle of the day. The businesses in San Francisco, Raleigh, Seattle and Austin that fed and cut the hair and sold clothes to these workers saw their business drop.”

A man stands in Apex Outfitters and Board Company to help protect the shop during a protest in downtown Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Apex Outfitters had its entire store looted and damaged extensively. The costs of reopening were too great, and the shop&#x002019;s owners closed the location in December 2020.
A man stands in Apex Outfitters and Board Company to help protect the shop during a protest in downtown Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Apex Outfitters had its entire store looted and damaged extensively. The costs of reopening were too great, and the shop’s owners closed the location in December 2020.

For some businesses, that meant closing for good. Apex Outfitters had its entire store looted and damaged extensively on May 30 during the first night of the George Floyd demonstrations.

After navigating claims with its insurers and suppliers, owner Kyle Denis said he was looking at spending $100,000 to simply open the doors again. It was too great a price, he said, and Apex Outfitters officially closed its downtown Raleigh in December, shifting its resources to its original downtown Apex location.

“Did I really want to put $100,000 back into something that for the foreseeable future — the next three to four years — I am not going to break even on?” he said in an interview.

If the pandemic hadn’t been ongoing, and it was only getting worse last summer, the store potentially could have reopened successfully, he added. But the shop depended on employees from places like Pendo, Red Hat and Citrix to shop there, and they aren’t returning in droves to the office.

Vincenzo Verdini, principal at commercial real estate agency CityPlat, said the double whammy of the pandemic and the aftermath of the protests made some companies cautious about leasing or investing in downtown Raleigh.

“If that’s what your visuals are, it’s hard to convince someone to invest in an office building or move to another location,” Verdini said. “It’s not an inviting environment.”

But he said that perception came more from companies who would be new to Raleigh — “those individuals that didn’t have as much history in Raleigh,” than those who have seen the capital city flourish in recent years.

“I think the individuals that have been invested in the city and have been to parts of downtown and have seen the growth that has happened ... Most of them have been and continue to be bullish on downtown Raleigh,” he said.

Denis said he would love for his business to return to downtown Raleigh one day, though he said he has lost confidence in the leadership of the city.

“Downtown Raleigh will bounce back,” he said. “But it is going to take a while.”

Kolko said people are watching to see whether the pandemic has created a permanent shift in how people live, work and shop. If workers permanently take on a hybrid schedule, catering demand could fall. Hotels could see fewer reservations for business travel. Conferences might become more sporadic.

“At the same time, we could see more demand for services in residential neighborhoods” if everyone is working at home, Kolko said. “The restaurant lunch business might go down permanently in downtown but might be higher in neighborhoods.”

John Pugh, owner of House of Swank Clothing store in downtown Raleigh, N.C., talks with shopper Annie Birnbach on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
John Pugh, owner of House of Swank Clothing store in downtown Raleigh, N.C., talks with shopper Annie Birnbach on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Still attractive

And yet, downtown remains attractive to many. So far, there have been more openings than closings in 2021, according to Downtown Raleigh Alliance, and many more are hoping to open by the fall.

One of those will be Union Special, a bakery owned by Andrew Ullom, a former pastry chef for award-winning downtown restaurateur Ashley Christensen.

Ullom always wanted to open up shop in downtown, but he couldn’t afford it at first.

The success of his first shop at Gateway Plaza and falling rents in downtown presented a second chance, though. In 2019, Ullom said he was quoted $40 a square foot for space in downtown. A recent survey of properties on the commercial property marketplace LoopNet, shows prices now hovering around $30 a square foot.

Union Special’s second location will open later this year on Fayetteville Street, in the former space of Tama Tea, which closed last May, days before the protests, while most of the state was locked down.

“I don’t necessarily like that we are benefiting from someone like Tama, which had a great concept, closing,” Ullom said. “But it was a good opportunity for us.”

Angela Salamanca checks bar supplies at Centro, her restaurant in downtown Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Angela Salamanca checks bar supplies at Centro, her restaurant in downtown Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Some retail businesses have had a chance to experiment, like the Black Friday Market, which sells goods made by Black businesses. The company went from being just a pop-up shop concept to now occupying permanent space in the former Apex Outfitters location on West Hargett Street. Black Friday Market’s opening was assisted by a grant from the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

“We have seen more flexibility on space in the past year,” said King, of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

Ullom said he remains “bullish” on downtown’s prospects going forward, though he doesn’t think the recovery is going to be instantaneous.

“I don’t think downtown will be back until 2022, because I just don’t see us getting to herd immunity,” he said, referring to the percentage of people who get vaccinated and build immunity to COVID-19.

Baldwin said she hopes the city can remain helpful to the small businesses that have weathered the past year. She pointed to the city’s facade rehabilitation grant program as one example, which supports businesses to improve and repair aged or damaged storefronts.

“We have money in the budget, our new budget for next year, so we’ll continue to provide assistance to small businesses with those types of grants,” said Baldwin. “We will be getting funding from the federal government for stimulus money and some of that will go to small business grants as well. There’s going to be a major effort to help them reopen, stay open and be successful.”

Those federal funds include $80 million in American Rescue Act money that will “reactivate” downtown and support small businesses, according to the city manager.

John Pugh, owner of House of Swank Clothing store in downtown Raleigh, N.C., poses in his store Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
John Pugh, owner of House of Swank Clothing store in downtown Raleigh, N.C., poses in his store Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Still uncertain

Though mask mandates have been lifted for vaccinated people and many are flocking to reopened restaurants, Salamanca said it’s hard for restaurants to adapt and transition quickly.

For one, COVID-19 caused many food industry workers to relocate or find jobs in other industries, creating staffing shortages that have prevented Salamanca and other restaurant owners from reopening fully, she said.

“I need to take into consideration what reopening is going to do to my mental health and my physical health,” said Salamanca.

She has operated Centro as a take-out-only place for the duration of the pandemic, only opening the Gallo Pelón cocktail bar indoors for three days a week.

“I do think that we are turning a corner for sure — I say that cautiously,” she said.

Alhuwalia, the co-owner of Plaza Cafe, is waiting for downtown workers to return.

“For us, it’s not over yet,” Alhuwalia said. “Our loans were paid off and we had to take out another loan to survive another year.”

Pugh, the owner of House of Swank, recently has contemplated whether his business can thrive without a downtown store. A surge in online sales and a Paycheck Protection Program loan were the lifeblood of his business over the past year.

House of Swank still has about a year-and-a-half left on its lease, he said, and he will probably have to come to a decision this winter about whether to stay or go.

“As an entity, I think we will be fine” if we do go, he added. “We have bobbed and weaved and pivoted, and we are good at that.

“But am not ready to commit one way or the other,” he said. “Time will tell.”

News & Observer reporter Anna Johnson contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense

    Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/Pool via REUTERS"Defense lawyers for Mollie Tibbetts’ accused killer, Christian Bahena Rivera, argued Tuesday that investigators may have coerced a confession out of the farmhand, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed the University of Iowa student.“What the evidence has shown you and what the evidence will show you is there was a systematic confrontation with my client… and the confrontation continued until it was put in my client’s head: Maybe you blacked out,” Jennifer Frese told jurors in Scott County Courthouse during Bahena Rivera’s first-degree murder trial.Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally and worked at an Iowa dairy farm, fatally stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, while she was out for an evening run. Over a month later, Tibbetts’ body was finally found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he allegedly hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Former Iowa Cop Grilled Over Mollie Tibbetts Killer’s ConfessionWhile prosecutors have presented video evidence, DNA analysis, and over a dozen witnesses to methodically show that Bahena Rivera was the only person with Tibbetts the night of her murder, the crux of their case rests on his Aug. 20, 2018, confession.“He admitted he had seen Mollie the night she disappeared… he admitted ‘she was hot,’ in his words,” Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver told jurors during opening arguments last week. “He admitted to fighting with her… [and] taking her into the field and leaving her there, covering her with corn stalks.”But Frese argued Tuesday that the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from interrogators who refused to let him see his family waiting outside the room, and his arrest for being undocumented.“Your heart should break for Mollie Tibbetts. Your heart should break for her family. Her family deserves justice… but so does Christian Bahena Rivera,” Frese said. “We won’t just rely on the state to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. We intend to have witnesses, and that’s because you need to hear what they have to say.”During her opening statement, which was delayed until after prosecutors rested their case on Monday, Frese described her client as a “man that immigrated here from Mexico” to help his family. Iris Monarrez Gamboa, the mother of Bahena Rivera’s daughter, testified on his behalf on Tuesday—calling him a good father who continued to support the family even after they broke up. Alejandra Cervantes Valle, his aunt, also took the stand, stating that he was never violent and “all the children loved him.”“He was a really good father,” Gamboa said. “He was responsible and he would always look after his daughter.”Frese said that Bahena Rivera’s shy demeanor and “yes man” mentality prompted him to agree to speak with authorities on several different occasions during the Tibbetts investigation before he was ultimately asked to come to the police station.“There’s no dispute that my client worked 12 hours at a dairy farm, scooping poop, cleaning down [the stalls], and at the end of the day he was brought to the Pow Co Sheriff’s Office,” Frese said.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that she interviewed Bahena Rivera for 11 hours on Aug. 20, 2018, in connection with Tibbetts’ murder and that he “stayed and wanted to talk to me.”She testified that Bahena Rivera initially denied knowing Tibbetts but eventually admitted video surveillance footage from a neighbor showed his black Chevy Malibu appearing to circle the young woman as she was running. Six hours into the interview, Bahena Rivera was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Several hours after that, he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Frese said.“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial OpeningRomero said that while Bahena Rivera never described how he killed Tibbetts, he recalled driving his car with her body in his truck. Bahena Rivera then told her that he brought Tibbetts to a cornfield and dumped her body.“At one point I asked him, ‘Was it the head, was it the forehead?’ and with a hand motion he showed the neck,” Romero said. “I asked him how her body felt against his body when he was carrying her, and he said it felt like a person who had just fainted.”Ahead of the trial, Frese argued that Bahena Rivera’s confession should be tossed out of court, arguing it may have been false. District Court Judge Joel Yates denied that request but agreed to remove a portion of the interview footage in which Bahena Rivera was improperly informed of his rights.The Iowa State Medical Examiner ultimately concluded that Tibbetts’ death was a “homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.” Prosecutors argued that evidence suggests Bahena Rivera stabbed her seven to 12 times before dumping her body—though the murder weapon has never been found.State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified Tuesday that Tibbetts suffered from at least nine stab wounds all consistent with one weapon. Blood was also found in Bahena Rivera’s case that matched Tibbetts’ DNA, prosecutors said.Dr. Michael Spence, a DNA expert who used to work at the Indiana state crime lab, said that while Iowa investigators followed all the proper protocols when analyzing the blood samples, their results were “a little bit oversimplified.” He testified Tuesday that the state also found DNA contributors that did not match Bahena Rivera or Tibbetts in his trunk.Frese argued Tuesday that investigators didn’t care about any issues with Bahena Rivera’s police interview because they “got what they needed.”“There was an intense amount of pressure to arrest someone for this vicious crime,” Frese said, adding that after her client’s interview authorities stopped working the case. “What we ask you to do is listen to our case, fairly, to pay attention, and remember that each of you [has] the power to say no.”To further sow doubt about the prosecution's case, Bahena Rivera's defense attorneys even offered jurors another possible suspect: Tibbett's boyfriend, Dalton Jack.Jack, who testified on behalf of the prosecution, was recalled on Tuesday to the stand under subpoena where defense attorney Chad Frese asked him point-blank if he was involved in his girlfriend's death. “I wouldn't harm her or any innocent person,” Jack said during the contentious exchange where Frese also asked him if he ever used “derogatory language toward Hispanics?” and if there was anything wrong with his memory. In painstaking detail, Frese asked Jack to go through his relationship with Tibbetts, which prosecutors already established was rocky after Jack's previous infidelity. Jack insisted that he had planned to propose to Tibbetts—a level of commitment Frese said was odd considering phone records showed the pair barely spoke in the days before her death. “Why did you only call the love of your life one time?” Frese asked Jack about his lack of action when Tibbetts went missing. “You weren't blowing up her phone?” Jack responded that he didn't know. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Phil Mickelson’s resurgence is motivating PGA Tour players, regardless of their age

    Seeing the 50-year-old Mickelson win a major event has become a big-time moment of inspiration for older -- and younger -- golfers on the PGA Tour.

  • Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round

    The New York Islanders didn't get discouraged when they kept falling behind. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second and the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night. “There’s going to be ups and downs, you’re going to be behind," Nelson said.

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Roy Blunt, bring your record of bipartisanship to bolster a Jan. 6 attack commission

    Investigating the insurrection at the Capitol demands real leadership. History is watching.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

    Bank bosses were grilled by US lawmakers over worker pay and overdraft fees during the pandemic.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Meet the season 6 cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

    World of Wonder released photos of the 13 individuals battling for a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and $100,000 cash prize on season six.

  • Sam Darnold’s first practice as a Panther was a restart of what he knows as a QB

    The Panthers don’t play the way Sam Darnold is used to.

  • Boris Johnson wanted to be infected with COVID-19 on live TV to show it's nothing to be scared of, Dominic Cummings says

    Dominic Cummings has made a series of damaging claims about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his former boss.

  • Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said. The conclusions were detailed in a report to Biden, who asked his team in March to detail whether the novel coronavirus "emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," according to the president's written statement.