  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pandemic pushed an additional 1.7 million Americans into retirement

Stephanie Asymkos
·Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The pandemic forced more older workers to retire — often before they were ready financially — a new study found, widening the country’s growing retirement inequality gap and leaving certain baby boomers vulnerable to poverty in their golden years.

During the pandemic, an additional 1.7 million Americans retired earlier than what would have been expected during the normal times, according to a recent report from The New School’s Retirement Equity Lab. While the bulk of these retirees were 65 and older, a significant amount were younger, without a college degree, and less financially prepared for the sudden change.

Involuntary retirement among older adults without college degrees isn’t endemic to COVID-19. Between 2019 and 2021, the retirement rate increased 5% among non-college-educated adults ages 55 to 64, while the retirement probability rate decreased by 4% for their college-educated peers.

coronavirus , pandemic , respiratory mask , home isolation
(Photo: Getty Creative)

Read more: Here's how your retirement income is taxed

“The system works much better for people who have a high marginal tax rate and who have steady employment,” Teresa Ghilarducci, a labor economist at The New School and director of its Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis and study co-author, explained to Yahoo Money. “People with stable careers and stable lives, and earn a high income, usually people with college degrees, are much better served by the system compared to everybody else.”

A college degree can be a distinguishing factor when it comes to not only prospects but safeguarding from job market downturns. When unemployment reached its pandemic-era peak in April 2020, workers aged 55 to 64 without a college degree were 67% more likely to experience unemployment than college-educated older workers, the study found.

Job insecurity, and fewer and lower-paying prospects that often pay below what the college-educated earn, when stretched over the course of a career, amount to lower savings rates than college-educated counterparts leaving many vulnerable to the risk of poverty in retirement, especially if it’s unplanned, Ghilarducci said.

Read more: 3 key factors to consider when planning for retirement

Older workers without a college degree had median household retirement savings of $9,000 in 2019, compared with $167,000 for the same age group with a college degree, the study found.

(Photo: Getty Creative)
(Photo: Getty Creative)

Ghilarducci forecasted a “massive downward mobility” for Baby Boomers approaching retirement who will be required to downgrade their lifestyles and living standards in their golden years that will likely contribute to an “increase in the poverty rate” and “many more poor elders.”

“COVID has made those structures of inequality much worse because it forced people out without college degrees, who have lower incomes, who might have likely had more unstable work lives out of the labor market,” she said. “Work was their only source of income and their biggest hope to stay out of poverty in old age.”

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Stephanie is a reporter for Yahoo Money and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @SJAsymkos.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'We are preparing to be fully in schools all across the country:' AFT president

    When the summer began, there was a sense of hope among parents, students, and teachers that the new school year would be far different than the previous one. However, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has replaced that sense of hope with a sense of foreboding.

  • Why retirees are better off safe than sorry

    Conducted last fall, the EBRI surveyed 2,000 retirees between the ages of 62 and 75 with less than $1 million in retirement assets. One of the numerous questions on the survey asked retirees to rate their level of satisfaction with retirement life. The ability to correlate their answers with retirement assets traces to how the EBRI sliced and diced their sample.

  • Strong July jobs report points to Fed taper this year

    A better-than-expected jobs report for July shows the economy may soon be ready to run with reduced support from the Federal Reserve.

  • Skepticism builds within the Fed over the need for a digital dollar

    Fed Governor Christopher Waller added that a digital dollar may be costly to implement, arguing that privately issued stablecoins may better handle the need for faster payments.

  • Big Tech is suffering from a ‘Great Resignation’ of workers, who say ‘It’s a good time to leave’

    A confluence of factors have led the rank and file at Big Tech companies to leave what were coveted jobs a decade ago for the potential riches of startups and young public companies, with some participants calling it the “Great Resignation.” In much the same way that Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Facebook Inc. (FB) and others lured workers from mature and seemingly staid tech giants like International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) a decade ago, a new generation of upstarts flush with cash from venture capitalists and Wall Street is aiming for their employees. More than a dozen Big Tech defectors recently contacted by MarketWatch said they were wooed by a potential for an initial public offering, the chance to make a splash at a smaller company, and the opportunity to escape the stigma of working at some of tech’s biggest names.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • When to Take Social Security: The Complete Guide

    How to decide whether to start collecting your retirement benefits at age 62, at your full retirement age (FRA), or even later.

  • Mecum previews big Monterey Car Week

    Mecum Collector Auctions CEO Dave Magers previews the big auctions come up next week in Monterey, California.&nbsp;

  • Beginner’s Guide to Real Estate Passive Income

    Passive investing is one of the most common strategies for increasing your income, growing your investment portfolio and building a healthy nest egg for the future. Done right, it won’t have to take lots of your time and energy. Real estate … Continue reading → The post Beginner’s Guide to Real Estate Passive Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market Recap: Friday, August 6

    Stocks rose to record levels on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger-than-expected rebound in employment last month. Dana Peterson - The Conference Board Chief Economist and Mitch Roschelle, Macro Trends Advisors LLC Founding Partner joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • You'll Be Able to Supercharge Your Retirement Savings If These Proposals Go Through

    There are plans in the works to make it easier for savers to pump more money in their retirement accounts.

  • Small businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs

    Data: NFIB; Chart: Axios VisualsSmall businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs.Driving the news: According to the NFIB’s July Small Business Jobs Report, "labor quality" is the top overall biggest concern, with 26% of survey respondents identifying it as their "single most important problem."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Companies everywhere are struggling to find workers to fill open positions. And despite many

  • How to Retire With $4 Million on a $40,000 Salary

    You might think amassing a multimillion-dollar portfolio on a modest salary of $40,000 requires winning the lottery. Adam is 24 years old and a recent graduate who just landed his first "real" job that pays $40,000 per year, offers free health insurance, and a 401(k) match of $0.50 per dollar up to 6% of his salary. Keeping his expenses low will allow Adam to save a good chunk of his income and maximize his retirement benefits.

  • This is how we could solve the retirement crisis

    An unanticipated side effect of the otherwise positive trend toward long-term increases in lifespans is America’s retirement crisis—people saving too little even as retirements periods are increasing. Advancements in healthcare, reduction in infant mortality, overall increases in safety, and improved nutrition and education have resulted in great increases in life expectancy over the last 200 years, with the COVID-19 pandemic a rare and rude exception. Life expectancy at birth in 1930, a few years before Social Security was instituted in the United States, was 58 for men and 62 for women.