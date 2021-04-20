Pandemic puts tulips, bluebells, cherry blossoms in hiding

  • The sun rises between the trees as bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • The sun rises between the trees as bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • A jogger runs with a dog through a path lined with bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, in the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • Bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • Morning fog begins to lift as bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • Bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • Bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • The sun rises between the trees as bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • Morning mist begins to lift as bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
  • Trees cast a shadow on bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, as they bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
1 / 10

Virus Outbreak Beauty Withheld

The sun rises between the trees as bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
RAF CASERT
·4 min read

HALLE, Belgium (AP) — There is no stopping flowers when they bloom, blossoms when they burst. Unfortunately, people have been stopped from enjoying them these days.

In pandemic times, when so much goes against the grain, some beauties of nature are no longer embraced but kept at bay.

From Japan's cherry blossom trees, to the endless Keukenhof tulip fields in the Netherlands, to the riot of purple bluebells in the Hallerbos south of Brussels, everything looks its best this spring when conditions are at its worst.

“The flowers are there. Nature refuses to be stopped by anyone," said Halle mayor Marc Snoeck, who for the second year in a row needs to keep people away from the municipality's famed woods instead of inviting them.

Across the world, authorities are seeking to stave off a new surge of COVID-19 infections to contain a death toll which already exceeds 3 million. Crowds are anathema to health. Yet at the same time, the soothing glories of nature are said to be an ideal balm against the psychological burdens of loneliness, disorientation and fear that the pandemic has wrought.

When those two concepts clash however, caution beats joy by a long stretch these days.

“The weather is great and there is beauty to enjoy,” Snoeck said. “But on the other hand we have to watch it. Safety trumps everything. And even though it is good to enjoy this nice time and the beauty of the purple bluebells, we absolutely don’t want anyone to get sick.”

Normally, more than 100,000 visitors spread over three weekends come to gaze at Halle’s fields of purple. Last spring, when Europe was already grappling with the first surge of infections, Snoeck already closed off the woods as much as possible.

Since it is an open forest, a full ban is out of the question, so Snoeck has canceled special bus shuttles, and issued parking bans to discourage people from coming.

“If they all had to show up in these three weekends, then there really would be too many people and safe distancing couldn't be respected. Not everyone wears a mask at a moment like this, and it is of course necessary,” Snoeck said.

Keeping the masses away is a counterintuitive reaction seen in many places. For Snoeck and the Hallerbos, it is easy, even though tourism income hurts badly. With the bluebells, nature gives and little needs to be done but enjoy.

For the Keukenhof tulip fields 300 milometers (180 miles) north of Halle though, the tulip fields are very much a man-made creation with planting starting already in September. Two years ago, 1.5 million people visit in its eight-week run, but now, it took a special anti-virus pilot scheme to allow just a few thousands in on the rescheduled opening day.

"Every year we make the most beautiful possible Keukenhof. We don’t think about visitors not coming. We always do it for visitors — if necessary. digitally — but there’s nothing better than having visitors,” Keukenhof gardening foreman Stefan Slobbe said.

Like Belgium, the Netherlands is struggling to stifle a third surge of COVID-19 and is still limiting public events, while the whole process of blooming and wilting takes no heed.

It was no different in Japan when the cherry blossoms were in full bloom last month. The blossoms, known as sakura, have deeply influenced Japanese culture for centuries and regularly been used in poetry and literature with their fragility seen as a symbol of life, death and rebirth.

Yet, this year, like last year too, the pandemic had its impact. “Please refrain from gathering to enjoy the cherry blossoms," signs in Tokyo said, putting a dampener on the usually exuberant atmosphere.

Some, however, couldn't be restrained.

“Last year I couldn’t come here due to the state of emergency. This year I wanted to come again, so here I am,” 21-year-old university student Miyu Obata said.

The lack of mass tourism flocking to the Hallerbos will have its beneficial side too. Any flower that gets trampled won't reshoot the year after, Snoeck said. So once the pandemic is contained, the bluebell fields might even look better.

“Fewer visitors will make nature even more beautiful," Snoeck said.

___

Mark Carlson and Virginia Mayo in Halle, and Mike Corder and Peter Dejong in Lisse, Netherlands, contributed to this report.

___

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Driver plows through basketball game to break it up, striking a child, NC deputies say

    She drove around, cursing and waving a knife, cops say

  • Analysis-Friendly fire threatens ex-PMs' bid to rebuild Italy centre-left

    Giuseppe Conte, the new head of Italy's 5-Star Movement, and Enrico Letta, who has just taken charge of the Democratic Party (PD), want to join forces to rebuild the country's fractured centre-left. The two former prime ministers believe a partnership of reformed progressive parties is the only way to prevent what seems a near-inevitable victory for a potent rightist bloc at an election that may come as soon as next year. "If we are to win we have to form a broad coalition, and the 5-Star Movement, which has evolved very positively to become pro-European, has to be part of it," Letta said immediately after becoming PD leader last month.

  • Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Accidentally Gives Away Answer During On-Air Slip-Up: 'Yikes'

    "There weren't many letters up there and I said, 'I'd rather be here than up there, quite frankly' — which was the puzzle," Pat Sajak explained after the gaffe

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • 1st woman applies to run for Syria's presidential elections

    A woman from the capital Damascus has applied to run for Syria’s presidential elections, the parliament speaker said Tuesday, becoming the first female to make a bid for the country's top job in a largely symbolic vote certain to be won by President Bashar Assad. The presidential election, the second since the country’s civil war broke out 10 years ago, is to be held May 26. Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh said Faten Ali Nahar, a 50-year-old resident of Damascus, has nominated herself for the post.

  • US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks

    The Biden administration is taking steps to protect the country's electric system from cyberattacks through a new 100-day initiative combining federal government agencies and private industry. The initiative, announced Tuesday by the Energy Department, encourages owners and operators of power plants and electric utilities to improve their capabilities for identifying cyber threats to their networks. The department is soliciting input from electric utilities, energy companies, government agencies and others for recommendations about how to safeguard the energy system supply chain.

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses social media rumors saying she will "continue to serve" Chicago

    "It's shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth."

  • Dayna Kathan Quits Vanderpump Rules After 1 Season: ‘I’m Happier Than I’ve Been in a Long Time’

    Dayna Kathan’s departure comes months after several other cast members were fired or quit

  • Jim Jordan Asked A Snarky Question About Masks And Twitter Users Did Not Hold Back

    "Ohioans, when you're visiting your loved one's grave, remember Jim Jordan was laughing at them," one critic fired back at the Ohio Republican.

  • Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 people is arrested

    A manhunt for a former Texas sheriff’s deputy suspected in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin ended Monday when authorities said he was arrested without incident about 20 miles from the scene of the weekend attack.

  • VanMoof's PowerBank can boost its e-bikes' range by up to 62 miles

    VanMoof has launched a removable PowerBank for its S3 and X3 electric bikes, giving you a way to add a range between 28 and 62 miles.

  • Amazon is opening a hair salon with an AR color bar

    Amazon is opening its first salon in east London to show off its augmented reality tech and beauty products.

  • Experts say wear masks outdoors

    Wearing masks has been a part of life for a year, but there's a growing debate over whether they're actually needed outdoors. Some argue that the constantly circulating air currents outdoors make mask-wearing outside unnecessary for preventing the spread of COVID-19 when you're not in crowds, while others say there's still a risk whenever you're in the same vicinity as others.

  • California woman charged in deaths of her young 3 children

    A California woman has been charged with killing her three young children in Los Angeles earlier this month, prosecutors said Monday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, is charged with three counts of murder, with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon against her youngest child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Monday in a news release. Carrillo admitted to drowning her 3-year-old daughter Joanna, her 2-year-old son Terry and 6-month-old daughter Sierra during a jailhouse interview with KGET-TV.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse