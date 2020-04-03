As pandemic rages, U.S. immigrants detained in areas with few hospitals

By Kristina Cooke, Mica Rosenberg and Ryan McNeill

BASILE, Louisiana (Reuters) - U.S. immigration officials say they have a plan if detention centers get hit with coronavirus outbreaks: They will transfer detainees with serious symptoms to hospitals with "expertise in high risk care."

But many centers - each housing hundreds of people, often in close quarters - are located in remote communities, far from hospitals able to handle a rush of patients with COVID-19. Detention center outbreaks in such areas could quickly swamp local hospitals, threatening their ability to treat local residents along with detainees.

About a third of the 43,000 immigrants in detention as of March 2 were housed at facilities that have only one hospital - or none - with intensive-care beds within 25 miles, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the American Hospital Directory and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The seven sites with no such hospitals nearby held a total of about 5,000 detainees, according to the analysis, which examined centers that averaged 100 or more detainees.

The shortage of available care is especially acute in Louisiana, according to interviews with local health workers, hospital administrators and current and former detention-center employees. The administration of President Donald Trump has quadrupled the number of detainees in the state - to nearly 7,000 - as part of a larger immigration crackdown. And Louisiana hospitals are already straining to handle one of the world’s fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks.

The closest hospital to four of the Louisiana sites - which together house an average of 3,700 detainees - is Winn Parish Medical Center, which has just 46 beds and five intensive-care beds. Such tiny rural facilities would be forced to send patients to a handful of larger regional hospitals.

Doctors and nurses at both the small and larger hospitals said that a severe outbreak at even one detention center could overwhelm their ability to respond. One of the four centers, for example, is LaSalle ICE Processing Center in Jena, Louisiana - among the nation’s largest with a daily average of about 1,200 detainees. The nearest larger hospitals are about 40 miles away in Alexandria.

One nurse at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria said she worried about the threat of an outbreak at a prison or detention center when she recently saw a man flanked by two guards in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

"We don't have enough staff or equipment to handle something like that," the nurse said, noting that workers have been duct-taping the door frames of makeshift isolation rooms. "It's already chaotic.”

Six ICE detainees - five in New Jersey and one in Arizona - have tested positive for the disease, along with five ICE staffers, working in detention centers in New Jersey, Texas and Colorado, and two employees of privately run detention centers, according to ICE and the private operators. One of the employees worked at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, which housed more than 1,500 detainees as of early March.

ICE spokespeople said the agency has a detailed pandemic response plan and is following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control protocols for testing and monitoring the disease. The agency said it would focus enforcement actions on the most serious criminals during the pandemic and seek alternatives to detention when appropriate. By the end of March, the number of immigrants in custody nationally had fallen to about 35,600, according to ICE, but the agency could not provide updated data by facility.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said that examining hospital resources near Louisiana detention centers is "speculative" because there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases at ICE facilities there. Cox and ICE spokeswoman Danielle Bennett said they did not know how many coronavirus tests ICE has administered, in Louisiana or nationally, and could not say whether the agency tracks that information.





OUTBREAK 'WOULD BE OVERWHELMING'

Public health experts say the risks to detention centers are serious. Carlos Franco-Paredes - an infectious disease doctor in Colorado who has worked in detention centers - said an outbreak in a population of 1,500 detainees could require between 150 and 175 intensive-care admissions.