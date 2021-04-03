Pandemic reduces number of high school students taking dual enrollment courses

Alexandra Villarreal
·7 min read

Like many students taking college courses during the coronavirus pandemic, Alexis Lopez struggled with a poor Wi-Fi connection and professors who didn’t offer much support.

“They couldn’t really help us. They didn’t really know what to do for us,” said Lopez, who remembers becoming so frustrated in front of her computer that she burst out crying. “We had to do everything by ourselves.”

Unlike most college-goers, however, Lopez, who lives in Bastrop, Texas, is still a senior in high school. And the problems forced her to withdraw from two of these classes, saddling her with two unwanted W’s on her transcript.

“I’ve never had to withdraw from a course until the pandemic hit,” she said. “That’s what I didn’t want.”

At 18, Lopez is among what varying estimates say is 10% to 34% of high school students who take college-level courses that give them a head start on credits, save time and money, and prepare them for the demands of higher education.

But the number of students enrolling in and passing these classes has started slipping – dramatically, in some places – suggesting a potential decline ahead in the number of high school students who end up going to college. For those who do go, it means earning a degree could take longer and cost more.

“It definitely throws them off track,” said Samuel West, District P-16 director at Houston Community College.

Bryan Gonzalez-Alcantar, a junior at Colorado River Collegiate Academy in Bastrop, Texas, put off taking his dual enrollment college courses until this summer because of the pandemic. &#x00201c;It does slow me down a little,&#x00201d; he said.
Bryan Gonzalez-Alcantar, a junior at Colorado River Collegiate Academy in Bastrop, Texas, put off taking his dual enrollment college courses until this summer because of the pandemic. “It does slow me down a little,” he said.

The increasingly popular practice of taking college courses while in high school – an umbrella that includes dual credit, concurrent enrollment and early college programs – is often a free or low-cost way of accruing college credits, sometimes shaving two years off the time it takes to get an undergraduate degree.

Dual enrollment also increases the likelihood that students will go to college, research suggests. A Colorado study found that those who took dual and concurrent enrollment courses were 23% more likely to enroll in college than their classmates who didn’t. They also do better once they get there: Students who took dual credit before going to four public universities in Texas were more likely than their peers to earn bachelor’s degrees within six years, another study found.

Participating in dual enrollment “helps students move their gaze from a few feet in front of them to a point further on out on the horizon and start on that road,” said Amy Williams, executive director of the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships.

COVID and schools: Kids going back to school in a pandemic are met with another trauma: Active shooter drills

As the U.S. enters the second year of an economic downturn caused by COVID-19, dual enrollment offers a way for students to earn degrees and certificates they need to boost job prospects while saving money. Three in 10 students in early college have already earned an associate degree or other postsecondary credential when they finish high school, Jobs for the Future reports.

“When times are tough, students get very considerate about what are the education pathways that are going to result in them being able to get themselves a good-paying job as quickly as possible,” said Alex Perry, coordinator of the College in High School Alliance.

But while dual credit, concurrent enrollment and early college courses could help young people overcome financial and educational obstacles linked to the public health crisis, the infrastructure that makes them possible has been facing its own challenges during a year of shuttered campuses and surging infections.

As colleges reconvened for their first full semester during the pandemic in the fall, undergraduate enrollment among students under 18 – a proxy for college in high school – was essentially flat after a big increase the year before. By the spring, enrollment for that age group had declined by nearly 3%.

“Generally, if fewer students are taking dual enrollment, that’s likely to be a net negative for college access and enrollment after a student graduates high school,” Perry said.

The trend hit unevenly across the country, with some colleges seeing increases while others suffered double-digit nosedives. In Idaho, for example, the number of students taking dual enrollment courses through Boise State University plummeted by 37% in the fall. Idaho State University and the University of Idaho also reported significant drops.

During a chaotic and uncertain academic year, some courses also “just weren’t offered because we couldn’t guarantee that [students] were going to be in school,” said Mercedes Pour, director of college access for the Maine Community College System.

Even when dual enrollment programs were available, high schoolers grappling with remote learning sometimes didn’t do as well as they wanted to, administrators said.

The Highland campus of Austin Community College in Texas. Success rates dropped during the fall in dual enrollment courses offered by the college when students withdrew more often than usual.
The Highland campus of Austin Community College in Texas. Success rates dropped during the fall in dual enrollment courses offered by the college when students withdrew more often than usual.

Success rates dropped during the fall in courses offered by Austin Community College in Texas when students withdrew more often than usual. Part of the problem is that high school students haven’t had as much time to study after taking jobs during the recession, said Mison Zuñiga, ACC’s interim associate vice president of college and high school relations.

“We just are seeing things that we’ve not seen in a long time for high school students, that are just a part of what this pandemic has definitely brought to surface,” Zuñiga said.

Other high school students taking college coursework had a hard time shifting to remote learning. Still others were dissuaded from taking additional credits because of the potential effect on their academic records of a bad grade or withdrawal.

Bryan Gonzalez-Alcantar, a junior who, like Lopez, goes to Colorado River Collegiate Academy in Bastrop, Texas, wanted to take advanced summer courses last year until his counselor recommended against it, worried that extra classes not required for his degree could affect his grade point average.

“It does slow me down a little, since now I have to take them this summer instead of last summer,” Gonzalez-Alcantar said.

Bryan Gonzalez-Alcantar, a junior at Colorado River Collegiate Academy in Bastrop, Texas, put off taking his dual enrollment college courses until this summer because of the pandemic. &#x00201c;It does slow me down a little,&#x00201d; he said.
Bryan Gonzalez-Alcantar, a junior at Colorado River Collegiate Academy in Bastrop, Texas, put off taking his dual enrollment college courses until this summer because of the pandemic. “It does slow me down a little,” he said.

The fallout from poor performance can be serious. Dual enrollment students are creating a college GPA, and if they fail a class, they could incur debt retaking it after high school, find themselves ineligible for financial aid because of rules about maintaining satisfactory academic progress or lose their competitive edge for admission and scholarships that comes with successful college course completion in high school.

“That academic record follows them for the rest of their lives,” said West of Houston Community College.

'Expectations are no different': Students are struggling to read behind masks and screens during COVID-19

Success rates at HCC dipped from 89% in 2019 to 85% last fall for regular dual credit students and from 80% to 74% for those in early college high school programs, according to the college’s data. Male students of color struggled the most with classes, West said, as did students whose courses shifted to a format that could be completed at any time, instead of being offered on a specific schedule.

Black and Latino students already participate in dual enrollment at lower rates than their white counterparts. Some students can’t afford tuition, fees or transportation costs where they’re required, or they go to high schools that provide them with comparatively poor preparation, according to the Community College Research Center at Teachers College, Columbia University. (The Hechinger Report, which produced this story, is an independent unit of Teachers College.)

Amid COVID-19, Black Americans and Latinos have also faced disproportionately higher rates of economic hardship, hospitalization and death from the virus. Meanwhile, students of all backgrounds have suffered mental health challenges including depression and anxiety, the mental health awareness nonprofit Active Minds found in a survey.

“This is a time where I’m not sure people should be taking on a little bit more, and that’s what dual enrollment is. You know, it’s a little bit more on top of your secondary curriculum,” said Pour of the Maine Community College System.

Near the beginning of the pandemic, Lopez cared for her grandfather after he got sick and then broke his hip in a fall, washing him and changing his diapers while trying to manage schoolwork.

When she was at home and had access to a vehicle over the last year, she often would drive to a library or parking lot, then lock herself inside her car for reliable Wi-Fi. People weren’t wearing masks inside buildings, she said, and she preferred to study alone.

“I just wanted my year to be better,” she said. “I just wanted to go to school.”

This story was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for our higher education newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID lowers number of high school students taking college courses

Recommended Stories

  • Hunter Biden, In CBS News Interviews, Describes Family Intervention, Says Laptop “Could Be” His

    CBS News released some excerpts from Hunter Biden’s sit down with CBS Sunday Morning and CBS This Morning, in which President Joe Biden’s son talks about a family intervention in the lead up to the 2020 presidential campaign and addresses whether a laptop at the center of a pre-election New York Post series was actually […]

  • Saved! courted controversy to explore Christianity in high school

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week, ahead of Easter, we’re looking at films about Christianity.

  • Mitch McConnell says the GOP won't support the infrastructure plan, report says

    "I think the last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase," McConnell said, according to Politico.

  • Police officer goes viral for gifting a little boy new Steph Curry sneakers

    This Delaware trooper is going viral for gifting a 9-year-old boy with new Steph Curry sneakers

  • Derek Chauvin trial testimony puts Cup Foods back in the spotlight

    The South Minneapolis corner store where George Floyd was accused of passing a fake $20 bill before his death was at the center of the Derek Chauvin trial Wednesday. Driving the news: Former Cup Foods employee Christopher Martin testified that the independent grocer's policy was if an employee accepted a counterfeit bill, the cash came out of the worker's paycheck. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMartin, 19, also said store managers twice sent him out to confront Floyd about the fake bill. Cup Foods eventually called the police, which is what brought Chauvin to the scene. Why it matters: The testimony sparked fresh online criticism of Cup Foods, which was already under scrutiny following its role in Floyd's death.Activists have tried to shut the store down, accusing the owners of "exploiting the community for over 30 years and being a crime magnet," according to a Minnesota Reformer story from August. The owners say the store, which reopened in August, is an important part of the community. They pledged to hold anti-bias training for staff and invest in a mural and garden nearby, per The Star Tribune.The other side: A spokesman for Cup Foods said in a statement, "We ONLY tell employees they have to pay for counterfeit bills if they don't check them as a deterrent. We've never made an employee pay for a counterfeit bill."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech

    When 14-year-old Brandi Levy didn't make the varsity cut as a freshman cheerleader for the Mahanoy Golden Bears, she sounded off on social media, as teenagers are known to do. Levy's Snapchat post and the punishment that followed are now at the center of a major U.S. Supreme Court case that tests the boundaries of school discipline and the rights of students to free speech. "This is the first time that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to decide whether the rules that apply to kids when they're in school also apply to their speech when they are outside of school," said Sara Rose, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney defending Levy in the case.

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that with precautions like wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing, fully vaccinated people can travel again.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • Disney's 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' airs on Star Wars Day, May 4—here's how to watch it

    Disney's upcoming animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" follows a unique squad of clones in the aftermath of the Clone War—here's how to watch it.

  • India pushes back deadline for coal-fired utilities to adopt new emission norms

    India has pushed back deadlines for coal-fired power plants to adopt new emission norms by up to three years, and allowed utilities that miss the new target to continue operating after paying a penalty, according to a government notice. India had initially set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to install Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxides. The new order dated April 1 from the environment ministry says plants near populous regions and the capital New Delhi will have to comply by 2022, while utilities in less polluting areas have up to 2025 to comply or retire units.

  • Photos: U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

    A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.

  • Officer William Evans, killed in Friday's attack at Capitol, described as 'wonderful guy'

    Capitol Police announced the loss of another officer and injuries to a second in a new attack after a 25-year-old man rammed his car into a barricade.

  • The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in April, including a new 'Law and Order'

    NBC's new "Law and Order" series, "Organized Crime," premieres on Thursday and is the most anticipated new show of April.

  • Companies Condemn Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law Amid Pressure Campaign From Advocates

    Companies are taking forceful stances against Georgia's new election law following weeks of pressure from advocates to speak out

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Biden says his new infrastructure plan could create 19 million new jobs

    In Friday remarks, Biden said his new infrastructure package could add millions of jobs, although the economy was already on course to add millions.

  • Suu Kyi may not be aware of Myanmar situation: lawyer

    Min Min Soe, who is representing the deposed leaders, said she was not able to inform them about what was happening outside and is not allowed to meet her clients in person.Their hearing was adjourned until April 12, Min Min Soe told reporters. Suu Kyi and Win Myint were arrested hours before the military's February 1 coup on several charges their allies say are fabricated.Her chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters by telephone that Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers and a detained Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in a Yangon court under the official secrets law, adding he learned of the new charge two days ago.A conviction under the law can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.Hundreds of civilians have been killed in protests against the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

  • Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny pledge prison protest unless a doctor of his choice sees him

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday they would stage a rolling protest outside his prison next week unless he is examined by a doctor of his choice and given what they regard as proper medicine. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, has complained of acute back and leg pain and accused authorities of refusing him access to his chosen doctor and of declining to supply him with the right medicine for a condition he has joked darkly could deprive him of the use of both legs. Members of the Doctors Alliance trade union, a group the authorities regard as opposition activists, said in a video released on Friday that they would demonstrate outside Navalny's prison on Tuesday unless he gets to see the doctor he wants and the medicine he needs by the end of Monday.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.