Pandemic relief finally comes to supporters of minority-run small businesses

Michela Moscufo and Adiel Kaplan and Andrew W. Lehren

Michael Miller woke up at 12:30 a.m. on a recent Friday, started the snowplow in his driveway and began to blast "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone on his radio. It had just snowed 4 inches of heavy wet slush in Port Huron, Michigan, and he had 3 miles of roads and parking lots to shovel before dawn.

"It's like heaven," he said about his work. "It's very labor-intensive, but it's not labor-intensive to me, because I love what I'm doing."

He said he felt uncertain and trapped when the pandemic forced him to shut down his landscaping and snow removal business for over a month beginning in mid-March. "When you can't go out and do the things that you love, it's hard," he said. He had no income coming in, and it took him over a month to get a business loan that helped him get by.

Image: Michael Miller (Sylvia Jarrus / for NBC News)
Image: Michael Miller (Sylvia Jarrus / for NBC News)

His usual bank, Flagship Credit Union, didn't give out pandemic relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the six other big banks he called in early April weren't taking new customers.

"I was frustrated," he said. "I didn't think I could ever get through the jungle."

Through the state website, he found a resource that was supposed to be specifically providing funds for minority small-business owners, a Michigan-based Community Development Financial Institution, or CDFI, called the Opportunity Resource Fund. But CDFIs were having trouble getting access to loans, as well. In fact, many chief executives of CDFIs say that in the early days of the pandemic relief programs, they had just as much difficulty as their clients getting federal funding to meet demand. That only compounded the problems for the minority businesses that were in dire need of help.

"It was one of the most insane times I've ever experienced in my career, and I've been with Opp Fund over 30 years," said Christine Coady Narayanan, CEO of the Opportunity Resource Fund, where Miller got his loan. "We were literally hindered by the amount of money we had on hand to lend."

An NBC News analysis last year of PPP data, census records and a leading economic distress indicator show that struggling American communities received less from the PPP program proportionally than the country's wealthier and more vibrant neighborhoods. Economically distressed communities — in which minorities make up a greater share of the population than more prosperous communities — fared worse than the country's wealthiest communities when it came to getting Paycheck Protection Program loans.

When it comes to the amount of PPP loans per establishment, the country's most well-off areas got 12 percent more than its economically distressed communities. When it comes to the amount by number of employees, they got 29 percent more. And when it comes to the amount of PPP loans per population, the most well-off areas got 57 percent more than those in economically distressed communities. The data support concerns that have been raised throughout the Paycheck Protection Program's brief history, some of them by Congress.

Officials of the Small Business Administration, or SBA, didn't respond to repeated requests for comment about the NBC News analysis. But for this article, officials said that since then, they have made every effort to help minority-owned businesses receive funds. Shortly after the PPP got more funding from Congress in late April, the SBA began to position CDFIs as the ticket to reaching minority small-business owners. The second infusion of capital, which came in April, allocated $10 billion in PPP loans for CDFIs alone. When the second round reopened last month, CDFIs were given the first draw of funds from the SBA.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to improving equitable access to federal relief programs, and CDFIs and MDIs will be critical to achieving our goals," said Carol Wilkerson, press director for the SBA. (MDIs are minority depository institutions.)

But there are long-term implications for not having worked with CDFIs from the start.

"The clients that we serve, who are primarily women, people of color, lower wealth, clients throughout the state of Wisconsin, they were falling between the cracks," said Wendy Baumann, president of the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corp., or WWBIC.

Bumpy start

CDFIs such as WWBIC didn't know, for example, whether they could access PPP loans in the early stages of the program because they were community advantage lenders — financial institutions that give out specific "community advantage" loans through the SBA intended for underserved communities. Community advantage lenders, which include CDFIs, don't have direct authority to process loans without prior review by the SBA.

Over 100 community advantage lenders were in this situation, the SBA said.

"By the time we figured it out, the first pot of money was gone," said Jaimie Charon, WWBIC's director of portfolio management and loan operations.

While larger financial institutions had enough capital to back their PPP loans, CDFIs, which can be nonprofit organizations, credit unions or community banks, had to race to borrow from banks and seek out private investors. In late April, after the Opportunity Finance Network, which represents hundreds of CDFIs across the country, pushed for changes, the CDFIs were granted access to the PPP Liquidity Facility — a pandemic relief program that extends credit to lending institutions directly from the Federal Reserve.

But then they faced another hurdle. CDFIs had to process their transactions through traditional banks. The Opportunity Resource Fund was able to turn to Wells Fargo, with which it had a deposit account, to process its loans. But Narayanan said many other CDFIs weren't as fortunate.

Even though Narayanan said her team was able to access funds, CDFIs often weren't directly notified about changes to the PPP by SBA headquarters. So they had to rely on local SBA contacts for updates.

"It seemed the Small Business Administration was flying the plane as it was building it," said Janie Barrera, CEO of Texas CDFI LiftFund, one of the largest microlenders in the country in portfolio size.

CDFIs and government agencies found that the situation directly hurt minority businesses. A report released in May by the SBA inspector general's office found that, even though it was mandated by the CARES Act, the SBA failed to give guidance to lenders for prioritizing minority and underserved small businesses. In addition, it was difficult to judge the reach of the PPP for these participants because only a quarter of loan recipients reported demographic data, according to the SBA.

Nonprofit organizations like Color of Change, a predominantly online organization focused on racial justice, and UnidosUS, a lobbying organization for Latinos, stepped in to assess the program's reach among African American and Latino small businesses. They found that by mid-May, the majority of owners either hadn't received loans or were still waiting for responses. Only a tenth received the loan amounts they had asked for.

"Until Congress funds overdue Covid assistance with specific allocations for Black business owners and addresses the glaring racial disparities that are baked into current relief programs, the devastating repercussions of government inaction will continue to ripple through Black communities and further grow the racial wealth gap for generations to come," said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change.

Growing strength

This wasn't the first fight CDFIs have had to wage. They have a long track record of battling to get money for their borrowers. What began in the 1970s as a grassroots movement by smaller local banks to distribute capital to underserved communities became part of a larger government effort in 1994 with the Riegle Community Development Banking and Financial Institutions Act. The CDFI Fund, created by the Riegle Act, is allotted money annually by Congress that is then redistributed. But the CDFI Fund wasn't even given money to distribute PPP loans until the federal budget was passed in December.

Because over a thousand CDFIs across the country are certified to draw capital and credit from the government's CDFI Fund, the program consistently struggles to meet the demand. This year, funding requests were more than double what the government allocated.

As they enter the third round of PPP loans, CDFI executives feel more confident about how the process has been streamlined and adapted. WWBIC, LiftFund and Opportunity Resource Fund have been able to meet all of their clients' demand so far.

"We're just waiting on new applications," Narayanan said.

Because of the changes to the program, CDFIs have been distributing a significantly higher volume of PPP loans compared to last year. They have already distributed 5 percent of PPP funding in 2021, compared to only 3 percent of PPP funding in all of 2020, said Matt Coleman, a regional communications director for the SBA.

CDFIs are already having more minority business owners, disillusioned with the bigger banks, come to them directly in the first week of this round. Small-business owners tell them that they didn't have positive experiences with their banks in the first rounds or that they're afraid the money will run out, Narayanan said. And CDFI staff members are always happy to help.

Miller said he finally got a call from Opportunity Resource Fund a few weeks ago telling him that there was additional PPP funding for small businesses that he was eligible for.

"I got the loan within a week," he said. "I mean, you know, my head's still spinning."

He could tell the team wasn't working around the clock anymore, because he used to get emails at 1 in the morning. As someone who had just worked through the night, 12 hours straight, he could understand.

"It's like any other thing," he said. "I'll work as long as it takes to get the job done."

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi wants to award Capitol Police officers Congressional Gold Medal: 'They are martyrs for democracy'

    A day after chilling new video footage of the Jan. 6 attack was presented at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to give Congress's highest civilian honor to officers who protected lawmakers.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • China will 'eat our lunch', Biden warns

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.

  • Israel's former UN envoy regrets tweet asking Biden to call Netanyahu

    Israel's former UN envoy has said he regrets the phrasing of a provocative tweet imploring Joe Biden to phone their prime minister, denying that the move was coordinated with Benjamin Netanyahu's office. “I didn’t formulate the tweet, but I take responsibility for it,” Danny Danon told Army Radio on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to distance himself from the phrasing of the post. “The choice of words was not successful but I stand behind the message.” "The tweet was not coordinated with the prime minister or his adversaries,” he added. A day earlier, Mr Danon’s tweet – which included an out-of-service phone number at the Israeli foreign ministry – fuelled speculation that the Israeli government was directing him in order to pressure Mr Biden, or that perhaps he was trying to embarrass Mr Netanyahu.

  • Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's website on Friday. Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that the European Union was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their willingness to move ahead.

  • Fauci predicts 'everybody and anybody' will be able to get vaccinated starting in April

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dose of hope for Americans looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply, and every state has restricted their distribution to priority groups like older people and essential workers. But Fauci sees that turning around in just a few short months. "As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach," he told the Today show on Thursday. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Fauci added. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." Still, it could take several months for everyone to nab an appointment and complete inoculation, he said. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021 Fauci's prediction came just hours before President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million more vaccine doses. While visiting the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Biden said 100 million more Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer will be available this summer. That means the U.S. has purchased enough doses to vaccinate every American, and will have procured 300 million doses total by this summer. BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Bill Barr stopped George Floyd’s killer from pleading guilty, report says

    Protests gripped the country for days after the killing as protesters called for accountability

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg was not unkind to attack Sadiq Khan's 'loony left-wing wheezes', says Number 10

    Downing Street has defended Jacob Rees-Mogg after he accused Sadiq Khan of unleashing a panel of "loony left-wing wheezes" to review the future of the capital’s statues. After calling on MPs from across the political spectrum to be more “civil and kind” towards one another, Number 10 on Thursday insisted that the Commons leader’s comments had not been “unkind” and were merely “colourful language”. It came after Mr Rees-Mogg on Thursday rebuked the Mayor of London over the creation of a new taskforce for reviewing the city’s monument and street names, many of which it claims belong to a “bygone era.” Conservative MPs and historians have criticised Mr Khan over the political makeup of the panel, which includes campaigners for “decolonised art”, diversity consultants, activists, and an academic who has argued the UK is the “common denominator in atrocities across the world”. Riz Ahmed, Star Wars actor and vocal critic of Boris Johnson, has also been added to the group, which Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has denounced as "unelected activists". Read more: Sadiq Khan's Left-wing war on history will sow division, not heal it

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Calif. couple charged with murder after allegedly burning, beating newborn son

    A California couple has been arrested and charged with inflicting horrible physical abuse on their newborn son, resulting in the infant’s death. RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are accused of beating and abusing the 5-week-old boy. The baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, covered in bruises and burn marks, and had several broken bones.

  • Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine is a shot in the arm for the Kremlin

    It has been a long time since the Kremlin could claim a true soft-power victory: but in the development of its coronavirus vaccine, it appears to have finally found one. The Sputnik V, which was last week revealed to be 92 per cent effective by the latest trial data, was named after the satellite that Moscow sent into orbit in a world-first in 1957. The vaccine’s rushed registration last August was met with deep scepticism. But now the cheap, easy-to-transport jab is drawing envious glances from around the world, winning new friends in poorer countries and breaking ice with geopolitical rivals. Even after Moscow began a rollout to its citizens last year, there was widespread doubt about the value of the Sputnik V. Full trial data had not been released, many Russians noted, while the Kremlin’s announcement that it was slightly more effective than the Moderna and Pfizer jabs was taken in the West as mere propaganda. That changed with the release of Sputnik V’s late-stage trial data, showing in a publication in the highly respected Lancet that the vaccine did indeed rival the efforts of Western science.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Georgia: Potential vote fraud case handed to prosecutors

    Georgia election officials say they’re referring for possible criminal prosecution a potential voter fraud case involving a group recently linked to one of the state's new Democratic U.S. senators — The New Georgia Project. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat elected to the Senate last month, is named as a respondent in the case because of his former ties to the group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It’s among 35 cases involving potential violations of election law being sent from the State Election Board to the attorney general or local prosecutors, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday.