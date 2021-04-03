Pandemic relief has worked fairly well but missed some people, Minneapolis Fed researchers say

Kavita Kumar, Star Tribune
·5 min read

The coronavirus pandemic was unprecedented in how quickly and deeply it damaged the U.S. economy, as well as in how significantly the federal government responded.

The $5 trillion in COVID-19 relief spending lawmakers have passed in the last year has far eclipsed how much they doled out during the Great Recession and in previous downturns.

So how effective has all this aid been so far?

Economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis tackled that question by examining the research and data available from the first round of relief funding that went out last year. They focused on programs aimed at workers and households such as expanded unemployment insurance, direct payments, the Paycheck Protection Program and the eviction moratorium.

In a working paper they recently presented at a Brookings Institution conference, Krista Ruffini and Abigail Wozniak concluded that while not perfect — and they offered many ideas for improvement — the aid largely worked in terms of reaching the intended recipients.

"Across these programs, they were all really successful for the most part in getting large amounts of money out the door really quickly," said Ruffini, a visiting scholar at the Minneapolis Fed.

One of the reasons why it was so effective, she added, is that the government was able to use existing infrastructure, such as funneling stimulus payments through the Internal Revenue Service, which already has contact and income information for many Americans.

However, they also identified several shortcomings, including the fact that the broad-based relief likely missed some marginalized populations, such as people with incomes below the amount required to file federal income taxes. While the IRS tried to identify those people, the researchers suggest that using Medicaid enrollment information could be a way to find those people who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

Wozniak, director of the Minneapolis Fed's Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute, offered an analogy of the relief efforts to a lawn sprinkler. While it can soak most of your yard, it still might miss a corner of the lawn no matter how long you run it or how much water you use.

"We soaked a lot of households with support," she said. "Many of them needed it. That was absolutely necessary. But there still is this set of people who are not being reached by it."

At the same time, the researchers also suggest the aid efforts could be better targeted to those who need it most. In the early days of the pandemic, policymakers decided it was better to get a lot of aid out quickly rather than taking more time and effort to make sure it was directed to those hardest hit.

"That was certainly right in the first phase of the response," Wozniak said.

But as time has gone on, she said there has been an opportunity to better direct those payments. The latest relief package, which lowered some of the thresholds to qualify for relief checks, did this to some extent. But she offered that there could be even better and relatively easy ways to do this, such as using IRS data to target relief payments to households that saw significant drops of income from 2019 to 2020.

"In our view, that's a piece of low-hanging fruit," she said.

Christina Romer, an economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who also presented at the Brookings conference, asserted even more strongly that the direct payments, while helping some households that needed it, went mostly to people who weren't economically hurt by the pandemic.

So Romer argued that while some parts of the relief such as public health spending and the expansion of unemployment insurance were quite useful, she wrote that other parts were "ineffective and wasteful."

The Minneapolis Fed researchers said it's too early to gauge the success of some programs such as the eviction moratorium, a restraint on landlords toward renters that they call a "big wild card." It's the first time something of its kind has been tried on such a large scale and it's unknown how many people have been relying on it.

"Once it expires, what happens to people who might be covered by it is a big outstanding question that will only become apparent in the next couple months," Ruffini said.

The researchers also recommend that some relief programs such as extended unemployment benefits are phased out based on economic indicators, instead of having them expire on somewhat arbitrary dates. The latter approach set up cliffs last year that led to a lot of uncertainty for households as they wondered if those programs would be renewed. And from the perspective of stabilizing the economy, they said it makes more sense to tie the end of those programs to how well the economy is doing.

In terms of longer-term relief, they suggest other areas for expansion such as extending aid for summer remedial programs to help make up for the school disruptions in the last year, expanding disability insurance programs to support people with long-haul COVID-19 and increasing access to mental health services.

They didn't directly wade into the topic that has divided lawmakers — if the relief packages, particularly the most recent one, have been too big.

But Ruffini noted that survey data show there are still many people who have been having difficulty affording food and rent.

"For some people that relief may not have been needed, but there's also a population for which that additional relief was very necessary," she said.

Kavita Kumar • 612-673-4113 Twitter: @kavitakumar

Recommended Stories

  • "Kill the bill": Hundreds across Britain protest against proposed policing law — in photos

    Hundreds in London and several cities across England and Wales rallied in "kill the bill" protests on Saturday against a proposed law that would broaden police authority for regulating demonstrations, according to Reuters.Why it matters: Opponents of the bill say it could be used to curb dissent and individual freedoms and could excuse heavy-handed tactics used by police to break up peaceful protests.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The bill was proposed in response to recent sporadic protests that had turned violent.People during a protest in Bristol in March bombarded officers and a police station with bricks and glass bottles and set police vehicles on fire, according to CNN.But police have also been criticized for using excessive force against protesters, including at a vigil held in London last month for Sarah Everard, whose body was found in March after she disappeared. Wayne Couzens, a London police officer, has been charged with the suspected abduction and murder of Everard. The big picture: Protests were also held in at least 24 other towns and cities in England and Wales, including Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Derby, Exeter and Oxford, according to The Guardian.In photos: A "kill the bill" protests in London. Photo Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Former Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaking during a "kill the bill" protest in London. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Police monitoring a "kill the bill" protest in London. Photo: Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The protest in London. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images Signs at the protest in London. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty ImagesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Central Bank ‘Money Drops’ With Digital Currencies Could Fuel Inflation: Bank of America

    CBDCs could facilitate central bank stimulus in the form of money drops, and lead to higher inflation, says BofA.

  • The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

    Claiming your Social Security benefits at age 70 allows you to maximize the size of your monthly checks. You may be in great health or want to maximize survivor benefits, so you may opt to put off your claim.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Markets Ready to React to Jobs Number

    The S&P 500 futures market was open on Friday for just a few hours, so when Monday comes, I think the blowout the jobs number will probably launch it higher.

  • Nike, FedEx, and 24 other companies with $77 billion of combined income have avoided paying taxes for years, a new report found

    55 of America's biggest companies paid $0 in federal taxes last year. A new study breaks down loopholes major companies use to avoid paying taxes.

  • 'The world will never be the same:' Coursera CEO on learning post pandemic

    The online learning platform Coursera saw a big pop following its Nasdaq debut this week. And CEO Jeff Maggioncalda predicts online learning is here to stay even after the pandemic eventually winds down.

  • Nets reaction: LaMarcus Aldridge shines in his debut

    The Nets extended their win streak on a big night for LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Deadly butt injection at Missouri hotel leads to prison for Texas woman, officials say

    A 22-year-old died after the woman “recklessly” injected silicone into her buttocks, officials say.

  • CDC eviction moratorium is extended, but renters have a bigger need, advocates say

    “There are a lot of people in need, and there are a lot of people who have been in need for over a year now,” Engelken said. “Making this process longer hurts everyone.”

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • IRS Issues Another Batch of Stimulus Payments, Bringing Total to $335 Billion

    Stimulus payments worth $1,400 apiece began hitting Americans' bank accounts within a week of the bill being signed. As of the beginning of April the IRS had issued over 130 million stimulus payments worth roughly $335 billion in total. The first batch went out the weekend after the stimulus bill was signed into law, and a subsequent batch went out about a week later.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Amazon Apologizes for Snarky Tweet, Admits Its Drivers Pee in Bottles

    Mike Segar/ReutersAmazon has apologized for denying that some employees are forced to pee in bottles during their shifts, and has acknowledged that it’s actually a problem for many delivery drivers.Earlier this week, the technology and online retail giant posted a tweet mocking Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan for criticizing Amazon working conditions, including reports that many drivers cannot find bathrooms and are forced to pee in bottles to keep up with delivery schedules. “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?” the company wrote in a snarky tweet. “If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one.”The tweet quickly garnered intense criticism from many observers, who pointed out that there were plenty of first-person accounts of Amazon employees not having time to use the restroom, and being forced to improvise while on the job.Amazon’s Creepy Fight Against Unionization Has Reached This Warehouse’s BathroomsIn a statement late Friday, the company backtracked and apologized to Pocan.“This was an own-goal, we’re unhappy about it, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan,” the statement said, adding that the tweet “did not receive proper scrutiny” before the company’s official account shared it. Further, the tech giant acknowledged that many drivers for the company do indeed struggle to find bathrooms while delivering packages.“This is a long-standing, industry-wide issue and is not specific to Amazon. We’ve included just a few links below that discuss the issue,” a spokesperson wrote in a brief statement. “Regardless of the fact that this is industry-wide, we would like to solve it. We don’t yet know how, but will look for solutions.”Amazon’s embarrassing viral tweet came amid the company’s attempt to stop a unionization effort by a group of workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama who are advocating for better pay, benefits, and working conditions. The effort has received praise from a number of high-profile politicians, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Amazon has resisted the effort, saying the company offers competitive pay and benefits. They have hired a prominent law firm to help quash the unionization drive. Sigh.This is not about me, this is about your workers—who you don't treat with enough respect or dignity.Start by acknowledging the inadequate working conditions you've created for ALL your workers, then fix that for everyone & finally, let them unionize without interference. https://t.co/tdIns0AR66— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) April 3, 2021 In a statement on Saturday, Pocan brushed off the company's apology, and called on Amazon to recognize the employee union. “Sigh. This is not about me, this is about your workers—who you don't treat with enough respect or dignity,” he wrote.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Duke is leaving 'Bridgerton,' but book fans aren't surprised

    Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page, rarely shows up in the subsequent Julia Quinn novels, which focus on the other Bridgerton siblings.

  • More companies, including PayPal and Starbucks, are accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment, despite volatility warnings

    Retailers in the food and drink sector, as well as big tech firms, are recognizing crypto's popularity as a payment option

  • Women's activewear and yoga gear is majorly marked down at Anthropologie this weekend

    Women's activewear and yoga gear is 30% off at Anthropologie for a limited time—find out how to get the discount.

  • Hunter Biden opens up about an emotional drug intervention by his father during the 2020 presidential campaign

    President Joe Biden's son told "CBS This Morning" about a teary embrace that took place while he was struggling with crack cocaine addiction.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief over 50 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • Commentary: Rob Manfred stood by players, managers and owners by rightfully moving All-Star game

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred supported his players, managers and owners by moving the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta over Georgia voting rights law.