Pandemic, retirement boom, 'Great Resignation' impacting Battle Creek labor market

Production takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Denso Manufacturing Michigan Inc., Battle Creek's largest employer, is seeking to fill over 200 open positions.

Since the pandemic outbreak, hiring has been a challenge in just about every industry, including those in skilled trades and manufacturing such as the global auto parts supplier with 2,500 workers at its Fort Custer Industrial Park facility.

As COVID-19 case numbers recede and the economy continues to inch toward recovery, companies like Denso remain committed to finding talent amid a tight and aging labor market in Battle Creek and Calhoun County. They do it through hiring events, wage increases and incentives.

"We always try to be intentional in how we serve our people, but in a tight labor market, it's even more important," Kevin Carson, President of Denso Manufacturing Michigan Inc. said in an email. "That means paying good wages, which we raised significantly this week for hourly employees. But more than that, it also means creating an inclusive and supportive environment, offering unique resources and onsite amenities like a technical training center, recreation center and on-site healthcare and pharmacy, while providing opportunities for growth."

Carson added that the company has generally seen less experienced and younger applicants since the pandemic began, and the median age of skilled trade workers has dropped to between 31 and 34 in the last year.

A 2021 report by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research noted that Battle Creek is seeing gains in the manufacturing and health care industries, but concluded the city's "workforce is shrinking and aging" and that educational attainment is lacking, diminishing the workforce pipeline.

With members of the baby-boomer generation already at or near retirement age, the pandemic has pushed many to call it a career early. Coupled with "The Great Resignation" — 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in February alone, according to the U.S. Department of Labor — the local labor market appears to be in the midst of some major shifts.

Story continues

"For the older age group, there's more of a tendency for people to retire," said Mike Horrigan, President of the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. "On the other hand, rising quits are affecting the prime age groups as well across industry. Job openings have been rising consistently and significantly since last December, and hires have gone up, but there's a big, big gap between the number of openings that are posted and the number of hires. The labor market is just struggling to try to find workers."

According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, the Battle Creek/Calhoun County region posted a 5.6% unemployment rate for February 2022, with 3,400 unemployed out of a labor force of 59,400. That's down from a labor force of just over 62,000 in February 2020.

While labor participation varies by industry, Calhoun County is generally on a trajectory toward recovery. However, Horrigan added "the tough news; it's effected groups differently, especially people with less than a bachelors degree, women with children and minorities."

"We're not quite back to pre-pandemic levels, but payroll employment growth, nationally and in Michigan, has been relatively strong," he added. "Unemployment has fallen quite a bit. There's a pattern of growth. The thing is, there are different groups in the economy that have been more seriously effected. Firms are trying to find workers for a good reason, the demand for products have gone up. It's a tough situation for firms trying to find workers. But the fact is they are trying to find workers, which is a good thing."

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Pandemic, retirement, 'Great Resignation' impacting Battle Creek workforce