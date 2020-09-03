Pandemic review panel to ask 'hard questions' - co-chairs

GENEVA (Reuters) - An independent panel set up review the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic will ask "hard questions" and has been assured of access to the records of the World Health Organization (WHO), its co-chairs said on Thursday.

"This is a strong panel, poised to ask the hard questions," co-chair Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former President of Liberia, told a news conference. It would examine "actions of WHO and their time lines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic", she said.

Co-chair Helen Clark, a former prime minister of New Zealand, said: "For WHO, they have made clear that their files are open book. Anything we want to see, we see."







(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Kate Kelland in London)