Pandemic safety net shrinking as unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans

As attention on Capitol Hill turns to permanent changes to the social safety net in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, temporary provisions meant to help Americans weather the coronavirus pandemic are reaching their end.

Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired this week, just more than a month after a national eviction moratorium ended. Previous rounds of stimulus checks have been cashed. An expanded Child Tax Credit runs through the end of 2021.

All were part of the multi-trillion dollar effort to help stabilize households and the economy as jobless claims soared alongside the spread of COVID-19 over the last 18 months.

Those programs are starting to expire now as the delta variant of the coronavirus is causing another surge of COVID-19 cases around the country.

Andrew Stettner, senior fellow with the left-leaning Century Foundation, said the expiration of unemployment benefits comes “at a turning moment in the pandemic.”

“Up until now we’ve kind of said to our neighbor if you lose your job because of COVID-19, we’re going to try to keep you whole, that you wouldn’t fall behind those who didn’t lose their job,” Stettner said. “Now we’re not guaranteeing anything anymore.”

Here is what we know about the shrinking pandemic safety net.

Unemployment

Federal unemployment assistance approved by Congress generally fell into three buckets.

Congress initially offered a $600 per week supplement to state unemployment benefits, but that was reduced to $300 in later bills. Legislation also made workers who are traditionally ineligible for benefits, such as gig workers, eligible for aid and granted additional weeks of benefits to those who exhausted their state benefits.

The initial wave of supplemental benefits won approval as jobless claims soared in the spring of 2020. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April 2020 was 14.8%, the highest since 1948. In August, it had fallen to 5.2%.

When the expiration for those programs came Monday, Oxford Economics estimated about 11 million people were benefitting from the federal unemployment assistance.

About 8.9 million people no longer will receive any unemployment benefits after the program expired, according to Oxford Economics. Another 2.1 million people saw their benefits reduced by $300 a week.

Another 3.5 million people who lived in the 25 states that opted to end benefits early already had lost the federal benefit, according to Oxford.

Eviction moratorium

The federal eviction moratorium expired on July 31, and the U.S. Supreme Court also put up a roadblock to a national policy barring property owners from removing renters.

The court ruled in August that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not have the authority to impose the moratorium, preventing it from taking place on a temporary basis as it works its way through lower courts.

The moratorium started early in the pandemic with approval from Congress and was extended, at President Donald Trump’s direction, by the CDC after July 2020.

The CDC had attempted to extend its moratorium through October before the court’s ruling. But the ruling sets the table for property owners to begin the process of removing tenants who are behind on their rent.

Stimulus checks

Congress has approved three rounds of direct payments so far during the pandemic.

The first, in March 2020, was worth up to $1,200 per person plus another $500 per child. The second came in December 2020 as a $600 per person payment along with $600 per child. The last was part of the relief package in March 2021 and was worth $1,400 per person and $1,400 per dependent.

Some members of Congress have said they would support additional stimulus payments, but so far nothing has been approved.

Child Tax Credit

The spending bill that authorized the latest round of stimulus payments also included an expansion of the Child Tax Credit for 2021.

In 2020, the tax credit was worth $2,000 per child under the age of 17. The legislation boosted that in 2021 to $3,000 per qualifying child between age 6 and 17 and $3,600 for children under age 6.

The change allowed the tax credits to be distributed in monthly installments between July and December. But those credits run out at the end of the year.

Low- and moderate-income families who qualify are receiving payments of $250 or $300 per child each month under the program. The advance payment totals about half of the total child tax credit for 2021.

Food benefits

A temporary boost to the federal food stamps program is set to expire on Sept. 30, but the Biden administration has made plans to adopt a permanent increase on Oct. 1.

In the plan approved by Congress, the food stamps program got a 15% boost through the end of September.

Citing higher costs to purchase healthful foods, the Biden Administration said in August, though, that it would expand the program permanently and increase benefits by 25% when that temporary increase expires.

The SNAP program’s 42 million participants will receive an average increase of about $36.24, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

