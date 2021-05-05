Pandemic sees New York's ultra-orthodox Jews turn their back on community

Josie Ensor
·6 min read
Members of New York&#39;s Orthodox Jewish community have questioned their way of life during the lockdown - AFP
Members of New York's Orthodox Jewish community have questioned their way of life during the lockdown - AFP

When Covid-19 hit New York’s close-knit ultra-orthodox Jewish community last year it barrelled through it like a tornado. Rabbis began dying, elders fell seriously sick, and within weeks half the insular population had already been infected.

But the pandemic had a much more unpredictable impact too.

With national lockdowns and school closures the traditional Haredi way of life was interrupted, giving many the space for questioning and self-discovery.

That led some to do the unthinkable: consider leaving and starting a life outside the community.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” said 18-year-old Aryeh, who asked to use a pseudonym as he has not yet left. “But last spring I decided I was definitely going to do it.”

Residents of the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York stand on fire escapes as hundreds of mourners gather to observe a funeral for Rabbi Chaim Mertz - AP
Residents of the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York stand on fire escapes as hundreds of mourners gather to observe a funeral for Rabbi Chaim Mertz - AP

Aryeh, who is one of five siblings - “a very small family for the orthodox” he jokes - stopped going to school, or “yeshiva”, that March when they were ordered to shut down.

Aryeh seized on the opportunity he had been waiting for. “I rang the yeshiva myself and said I would not be coming back,” he told The Telegraph one early morning when his parents were out of the house. “I think that would have been much more difficult to do if we had not been on a break with Covid.”

Leaving the community - even if a person continues practising Judaism - is the most egregious offence in the orthodox sect. Aryeh knows once he moves away that he will most likely be shunned by his family, but he has already made his mind up.

He was one of more than 150 people last year to join the New York-based organisation Freidom, which supports former ultra-orthodox navigate culture and language in secular US society.

Founder Gene Steinberg told The Telegraph they saw a big rise in membership and a 50 per cent increase in participation in events - which typically include hikes, cinema and restaurant trips but are currently all virtual.

Some of the most senior rabbis in New York have told the community not to worry about Covid-19 - AP
Some of the most senior rabbis in New York have told the community not to worry about Covid-19 - AP

“There were quite a few who had questioned before now, but suppressed it,” said Mr Steinberg, who himself is an ex-member of the community.

“People just went with the flow, then there was this disruption and they had time to think,” he said. “That gave them space to actually deal with those questions and not suppress them, and kind of dig in a little bit.”

Aryeh said he noticed that parents, who suddenly found themselves having to watch over huge broods at home, were starting to break their own strict rules on technology and give in to smartphones and TVs, exposing their children to new information.

“I spoke about this to a rabbi and he said he saw it as a pandemic of the soul,” Mr Steinberg said. “He told me when people do not have to go to synagogue and not have to go to school, they have a lot of time to think and that leads to no good.”

For the teenage Aryeh that process had already begun.

When had started to have serious doubts about what he was learning at yeshiva, he spoke to his dad. “He just told me not to question anything, he didn’t seem to have any answers,” Aryeh said. “It was then I realised that what I had been taught about our religion, how it was superior, was not necessarily true.”

Mr Steinberg said some had read media criticism of the community's lax approach to the virus.

The most senior rabbis in New York had reportedly been telling the congregation not to worry, encouraging them to forgo masks and continue holding big weddings and funerals, which led to a devastating death toll.

“They start reading what the world is saying about how we're handling it wrongly,” Mr Steinberg told The Telegraph. “Then they start questioning the leadership within the community.”

For them, it seemed to pit the ultra-religious teachings they had grown up with against a prevailing science, and it became increasingly difficult to reconcile.

People buy flowers from a sidewalk flower stand on the first day of Passover in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York during the coronavirus pandemic. - AP
People buy flowers from a sidewalk flower stand on the first day of Passover in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York during the coronavirus pandemic. - AP

Mr Steinberg from Freidom, whose name is a play on the Yiddish word for “free”, said a lot of them “test the waters'' with him first. He makes clear that not all of the new leavers have been driven by Covid and that the decision-making process is a long and complex one.

Knowing there is a community of former members helps those like Aryeh see what life could be like after.

Aryeh, whose first language is Yiddish despite being born in Far Rockaway, Queens - where there is a 10,000-strong orthodox popul

“I know by leaving I will be losing a father, so I felt like I had to first find a father figure in the outside world,” he said, admitting he is afraid of the day he will finally have to tell his parents.

ation - said without the service it would have been impossible for him to navigate his way out.Mr Steinberg has helped Aryeh with everything from applying for a state driving licence to getting a passport, which has been tricky as he does not even know his birth date in the Gregorian calendar.

Aryeh, who currently works in his father’s textile business, is waiting until he has earned enough money for a few months’ rent before he leaves.

The idea of abandoning ultra-orthodoxy was the subject of the award-winning 2020 Netflix series "Unorthodox," although most of those The Telegraph spoke to had not seen it. Being caught watching such a show has serious risks.

It is not just the Haredi in New York. Israel too has seen an exodus from its ultra-orthodox communities.

An official from the country’s Labor and Social Affairs Ministry, which funds organisations that help new leavers, told the New York Times there had been a “very significant wave” in recent months.

It was just what the rabbis had feared and why some were so insistent on keeping their religious education institutions open in violation of lockdown regulations.

“It’s scary,” Aryeh said of his decision. “But mostly, I’m excited.”

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We’re terrorized’: LA sheriffs frequently harass families of people they kill, says report

    Los Angeles sheriff’s department has routinely retaliated against victims’ relatives who speak out, NLG and ACLU say in report Family members gather at a vigil for Paul Rea on the first anniversary of his death in East Los Angeles, on 27 June 2020. Photograph: Damon Casarez/The Guardian Los Angeles sheriff deputies frequently harass the families of people they have killed, including taunting them at vigils, parking outside their homes and following them and pulling them over for no reason, according to a new report from the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The LA sheriff’s department (LASD), which has faced national scrutiny for its corruption scandals and killings of young Black and Latino men, has routinely retaliated against victims’ relatives who speak out, the groups said in the report released on Tuesday. The authors collected detailed accounts of alleged harassment from the families of Paul Rea, an 18-year-old killed during a traffic stop in 2019, and Anthony Vargas, a 21-year-old shot 13 times in 2018. The report, also produced by Black Lives Matter LA and Centro Community Service Organization, alleges: LASD deputies regularly drive by or park in front of the Rea and Vargas families’ homes and workplaces and at times have taken photos or recorded them for no reason. Deputies have repeatedly pulled over relatives, searched their cars and detained and arrested them without probable cause, allegedly in retaliation for their protests. Officers have shown up to vigils and family gatherings, at times mocking and laughing at them or threatening to arrest them, and have also damaged items at memorial sites. “Since my son’s death, we have been terrorized. Every day, we’re watching our backs,” said Leah Garcia, Rea’s mother. “We are scared because we know what their capabilities are.” An LASD spokesperson declined to comment, saying the department was not familiar with the report. In response to family members’ formal complaints of harassment, LASD has frequently concluded that “employee conduct appears reasonable”, records show. LASD, the largest county police agency in the US, has faced increasing backlash in recent years for alleged misconduct and abuse by organized gangs of deputies engaged in violence and civil rights violations. The NLG report alleges that stations with officer gangs have been responsible for some of the harassment. Hilda Solis, an LA county supervisor, also introduced a motion on Tuesday, which unanimously passed, calling for an investigation into incidents of harassment and for written policies to bar this behavior. In August 2019, deputies drove by a memorial site for Rea and filmed his 14-year-old sister who was visiting, prompting the family to file a complaint, the report says. In another incident that year, seven of Rea’s family members, including his grandmother, brought a cross to the memorial site. LASD allegedly showed up with a helicopter above them and numerous patrol cars. A deputy told the family that they were responding to calls that 60 people were gathered, but when Rea’s mother went to an East LA station to inquire about the alleged calls, the station told her that no calls or complaints had been made, the report says. At a memorial gathering on 30 October 2019, deputies showed up and moved to arrest two of Rea’s friends, directing one of them to put out a blunt he had been smoking, the report recounts. The friend handed the blunt to Jaylene Rea, Paul’s older sister, so he could be handcuffed, and deputies then detained Jaylene Rea, put her in their patrol car and later took her to jail, where she spent the night, later citing her for “obstruction of justice”. She had given a speech that day at a rally, and the family said the arrest was retaliatory. Sheriff’s deputies drive by a vigil for Paul Rea in East Los Angeles on 27 June 2020. Photograph: Damon Casarez/The Guardian The sheriff declined to comment on the arrest when the Guardian reported on it last year. Rea’s family also filed a complaint, and an inspector general report later said it was reasonable to conclude that the “lengthy detention regarding a marijuana cigarette at a memorial” was unjustified and a form of harassment. The Guardian also witnessed deputies slowly drive by and briefly stop at a small Rea family vigil over the summer. In August 2020, deputies also allegedly followed Garcia and her daughter Janae as they pulled out of their driveway and later stopped them for an alleged seatbelt violation, making both sit in the back of the deputies’ car for 45 minutes. They ultimately gave the mother an expired registration ticket. The next month, Jaylene Rea was pulled over and forced to sit in the back of the police car, and officers allegedly questioned her about the possession of marijuana she had legally purchased. She was released without a ticket. On 12 August 2019, the anniversary of Vargas’s death, the family held a tree dedication near the site where he was killed. A deputy allegedly showed up and blocked the street by the tree and threatened to issue parking tickets even though the cars were properly parked. The same deputy showed up again on the anniversary the following year, making similar threats, the report said. Vargas’s mother alleged that LASD later followed her home after she left the memorial. The LASD did not respond to inquiries about the specific claims of the Vargas and Rea families on Tuesday. The family members have reported suffering panic and anxiety attacks as a result of these encounters. The parents of Ryan Twyman, who was shot 34 times in 2019, have also alleged that deputies have shown up to their home and family events for no reason. Ryan Twyman’s family in South Los Angeles. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian “It’s like they have nothing to do but harass families,” Charles Twyman, Ryan’s father, said on Tuesday. “You never know when they are going to act out. Every day in the news we see somebody is getting pulled over and harassed and shot, and we never know when that is going to be us.” “They are just purposefully making people angry,” added Tommy Twyman, Ryan’s mother. The report, which calls for an independent office to investigate misconduct claims, also said some families are too afraid to speak out given these reports of harassment. But Stephanie Luna, Vargas’s aunt, said she would continue protesting: “We’re not going away. We’re not going to be intimidated. We’re not going to be silent.”

  • 'Depressed' MH370 pilot made ‘series of deliberate turns and speed changes’ to avoid radar detection

    The pilot of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 made a series of deliberate turns and speed changes to avoid radar detection before plunging into the Indian Ocean, new research suggests. Aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey, who has spent years investigating the flight's 2014 disappearance, said his research suggested that pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah took a "carefully planned" flight path to avoid "giving a clear idea where he was heading". The Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, dropped off radar screens after taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, bound for Beijing. The plane took an unexplained U-turn from its planned flight path and headed back across the Malay Peninsula and the Malacca Strait before vanishing. Mr Godfrey said the plane's final movements could be mapped out using data from Weak Signal Propagation (WSPR), a global network of radio signals that can trace the movement of planes as they cross signals and set off invisible "electronic trip-wires".

  • Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

    A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once — after expecting seven, according to Mali's Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born. The five girls and four boys, and their mother, “are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister said in a statement. The mother, 25-year-old Halima Cisse, gave birth to the babies by cesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, Mali’s top health official announced.

  • Losing a megaphone: Donald Trump's Facebook ban could limit fundraising, his work to impact elections

    Facebook's decision to maintain its ban on Donald Trump deprives the ex-president of a long-range megaphone and an effective fundraising machine.

  • ‘We’re really in the early days’ of understanding neurological issues with COVID-19

    The long-term effects of COVID-19 are still not clear, and recent research indicates that many patients could face neurological or psychiatric issues down the line.

  • My ex-husband moved in. He pays $150 for cable, his only expense, and gives me the silent treatment if I ask him to pay for dinner

    ‘I was doing great on my own with the kids. I managed to get an apartment, pay for health insurance and even continue with my youngest son’s private school.’

  • McConnell says focus is on 'stopping' Biden agenda as Trump continues to push election lies

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said his caucus was united against President Biden’s agenda shortly after former President Donald Trump criticized McConnell as “gutless and clueless.”

  • Dak Prescott is helping to lead NFL revolution on mental health

    Pro football culture is starting to view mental health considerations less as a weakness to be concealed and more as a strength to be embraced.

  • What Your COVID Vaccine Side Effects Can Tell You About Your Immune Response

    The adaptive immune response takes about two weeks to develop. That's why you don’t have full protection as soon as you get your last vaccine dose.

  • Yair Lapid receives mandate to form Israeli government, oust Netanyahu

    Opposition leader Yair Lapid has received a mandate from Israel's president to form a new government, putting Benjamin Netanyahu in the most vulnerable position he has faced politically since becoming prime minister in 2009.The big picture: Netanyahu failed to form a government before his mandate expired overnight, but his rivals still have hurdles to clear before they can oust him. That means the political crisis that has gripped Israel over the last two years is far from over.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: President Reuven Rivlin held consultations with Israel's political parties today over the mandate decision, with both the centrist Lapid and right-wing kingmaker Naftali Bennett putting themselves forward.As expected, Rivlin opted to give the mandate to Lapid, who has managed to get 56 members of the Knesset to support him so far, including the six members of Gideon Sa'ar’s breakaway right-wing party.In a press conference this morning, Bennett said he was determined to prevent a fifth election and would thus work to form a unity government with Lapid and the center-left. He called on all right-wing parties to join the unity government. Lapid and Bennett are expected to resume power-sharing negotiations toward a government that would see Bennett serve first as prime minister for two years before Lapid rotates into the job.But, but, but: Netanyahu has been applying intense pressure on Bennett and his party members to deter them from joining a government with the center-left bloc.That campaign has started bearing fruit. One member of Bennett’s party announced he's against a power-sharing government with Lapid, but didn't state clearly whether he'd vote against it.A Lapid-Bennett government would only have the support of 58 members of the 120-seat Knesset, with the Arab parties likely to abstain. Therefore the cracks in Bennett’s party could sabotage the whole effort.What’s next: Lapid will have 28 days to try and form a new government. If he fails, there will be another 21-day period in which any member of the Knesset who can get signatures from 61 members will receive the mandate. Failing that, Israel will have its fifth consecutive election.Netanyahu would likely use that 21-day window to try and convince some of his right-wing allies to soften their position on forming a government supported by the Islamist Ra'am Party, which would allow him to remain prime minister.But first, he'll do everything in his power to prevent Lapid from forming a government.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Giant sequoia still smoldering from 2020 California wildfire

    A giant sequoia has been found smoldering and smoking in a part of Sequoia National Park that burned in one of California's huge wildfires last year, the National Park Service said Wednesday. “The fact areas are still smoldering and smoking from the 2020 Castle Fire demonstrates how dry the park is,” said Leif Mathiesen, assistant fire management officer for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in central California.

  • American Duo Gets Life in Italian Prison for Killing Cop While on Summer Vacation

    Remo Casilli/AFPROME—Two Americans have been sentenced to life in an Italian prison after a teenage vacation in Rome ended in a brutal fight that left a local police officer dead.Finnegan Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, from California, got themselves into trouble after trying to buy cocaine during their vacation in the summer of 2019. After a botched drug deal, they killed Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega, 35.The men were found guilty of murder, assault, killing a public official, and extortion for stealing a backpack from a drug pusher and demanding money or drugs in exchange. Elder was separately found guilty of carrying a military-grade knife, a prohibited weapon in Italy. Both young Americans will have to serve the next two months in isolation as part of the sentencing. Two female judges led six jury members to a verdict after more than 10 hours. When the verdict was read out inside a fortified bunker courtroom in a Roman prison, the young men were visibly shocked and their parents, sitting behind them, understandably shaken. Elder was on holiday in Rome and Natale-Hjorth was visiting his grandparents at the Roman seaside when the two former classmates decided to meet up for a night of partying in Rome on July 26, 2019. Natale-Hjorth called a person he knew could find them cocaine, who set them up with a dealer, according to their own admission.The young Americans paid around $100 for what they thought was a gram of coke, but which turned out to be crushed aspirin. Angry, they stole the backpack from the man who set up the drug deal. When the man called his phone, still inside the bag, they made a deal to return the backpack in exchange for their money back or more drugs.American Teens Took an Italian Cop’s Life. Now They’re Fighting for Theirs.‌But rather than meeting the Americans, the go-between called the police. Two Carabinieri officers, Rega and Andrea Varriale, met the Americans on behalf of the go-between. It’s unclear why the police chose to play along rather than arresting those involved with the sale of the drugs. The go-between has denied being a police informant.When the Americans saw the two undercover cops rather than the man who set up the botched drug deal, they say they thought they were thugs. When Elder addressed the court during the 14-month trial, he said that in the U.S., police would never have shown up for that type of exchange, so he was led to believe the men posed a threat.The Americans say the police attacked them first. Elder fought with Rega and Natale-Hjorth fought with Varriale. Neither officer had their service weapon or handcuffs. It’s still unclear if they had their badges. Varriale says they identified themselves as law enforcement in Italian. The Americans say they did not.At some point, Elder pulled out a knife he had brought from the U.S. and stabbed Rega 11 times in the back and sides, implying the officer was on top of him. Rega died sometime later in a Rome emergency room.Rega, who had just returned from his honeymoon in Madagascar after marrying his wife in the same southern Italy church where his funeral was held, was a decorated member of the Carabinieri in Rome.Varriale was later investigated for first saying he had his service weapon, and later admitting he did not. He was put on probation for not carrying his weapon that night. The officers had also not informed central dispatch of their movements or called for backup.Elder, who has been diagnosed with mental health issues that lead to extreme paranoia, said he feared for his life. His American lawyer, Craig Peters, said that his client had spent much of his life fearing he would be attacked by strangers. He was sure that night his worst fears had come true.“Finn took a knife to Italy and he should not have. Finn took a knife that night to help protect him and his friend from who he thought might be thugs that might be coming to get them. And their worst suspicion is what they thought had happened had actually arrived,” Peters said.“He stabbed a guy and that ultimately ended up in that guy dying. Those are all horrible things. His mental health issues don’t wipe out any of those issues, but they inform how we look at those issues. Finnegan, I think, has been fearful of the world for a long time because of his own mental health issues and this was just another night where he was worried about bad things happening and reacted.”The case, which divided Italy, pitted those who see the Americans as cold-blooded assassins and those who have little trust in the police. After the murder, then-prime minister Giuseppe Conte called the death “a deep wound for the state.” And even with a verdict and sentencing, that wound may never heal.As part of the punishment, the judge ordered the young men to pay the legal expenses and other “damages” to Cerciello’s widow and family, his police partner Varriale, and the go-between who arranged the drug deal. Elder’s Italian lawyer expressed his dismay after the sentencing. “This sentence represents a shame for Italy, with a jury that does not want to see what came out during the investigation and in the trial,” he told reporters outside the court. “I’ve never seen such an indignant thing. We will appeal.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Caitlyn Jenner opens up to Hannity about immigration policy: 'I am all for the wall'

    Jenner spoke about supporting I.C.E. and deporting undocumented immigrants if she were to be elected governor.

  • Man Suffers Cuts and Bruises After Getting Shot With PAINTBALLS in Sacramento

    A man in Sacramento suffered painful cuts and bruises after getting repeatedly shot with paintballs last Friday. The attack occurred while Edson So and his wife were outside in South Sacramento at around 12:30 p.m. The suspects allegedly drove down Hitchcock Way and turned onto Valley High Drive.

  • Biden on GOP move to oust Liz Cheney: 'I don’t understand the Republicans'

    President Biden said Wednesday that he didn't understand Republican efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • White House to shift COVID-19 vaccine to states with more need

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to a U.S. state but left unordered will become available to other states under a policy shift aimed at delivering vaccines to where they are most in demand, the White House said on Tuesday. Vaccines have been allocated state by state based on population - a formula the Biden administration held to even as some states such as Michigan saw increases in coronavirus infections. Under the new policy, unordered doses would be made available to states with a more immediate need, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • ANALYSIS-Unlike Trump, Biden arms export policy strikes balance on human rights, economics

    Ninety minutes before President Joe Biden took office on January 20th, the United States signed a $23 billion dollar deal to sell F-35 jets, drones and advanced missiles to the United Arab Emirates. It was part of flurry of last minute deals President Donald Trump had told Congress were coming in his last two months in office, forcing the Biden administration to make quick decisions on whether or not to stick with the geopolitically sensitive weapons sales. To the surprise of some Democratic allies, Biden has so far kept the lion's share of Trump's more controversial agreements.

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • Jeff Bezos sets date for space sightseeing flight

    The Amazon.com founder will launch people into space on his New Shepard vehicle on 20 July.

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.