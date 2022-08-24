Pandemic sets back Asia-Pacific's poverty fight by 2 years - ADB

Children queue for a free meal during a feeding program by outreach group World Mission Community Care, at a slum area in the Baseco compound, metro Manila
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

MANILA (Reuters) - The pandemic has set back the fight against poverty in the Asia-Pacific region by at least two years, and many nations will find it harder to escape poverty, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday.

Had the pandemic not happened, the proportion of people in the region facing extreme poverty - defined as those living on less than $1.90 a day - could have eased to 2.9% in 2020 instead of rising to 5%. The figure stood at 3.8% in 2021 and is projected at 3% this year.

Extreme poverty is expected to drop below 1% of the population by 2030, the Manila-based lender said in a report.

At least 20% of developing Asia's population were either extremely or moderately poor in 2021. This proportion could be halved by 2030 if governments focus on resilience, innovation, and inclusiveness to provide more balanced economic opportunities and greater social mobility, the ADB said.

"The poor and the vulnerable have been hit hardest by COVID-19, and while economies are recovering, many people may find that getting out of poverty is even more difficult than before," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.

Uncertainties like the full impact of learning losses challenge the chances of poor people of moving to a higher economic level, the ADB said.

Only about half the region's economies have reverted to their pre-pandemic levels in terms of gross domestic product growth, and economic recovery remains volatile owing to new COVID-19 variants and global economic uncertainty caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ADB said.

Since the pandemic started, certain risks have become more acute, including job uncertainty, mental health deterioration, extreme weather, cybersecurity failures and infectious diseases, the report said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Recommended Stories

  • War hit to German economy will last years -economist

    The economic impact on Germany of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will last years, influential economist Marcel Fratzscher of the German Institute for Economic Research told Reuters, adding that it could cost 3 percentage points of growth this year. Fratzscher, whose institute advises the government of Europe's largest economy on macroeconomic policy, said the impact could last until 2025 when Germany expects to have freed itself from all exposure to Russian gas. Germany, which for decades prospered from reliable flows of cheap Russian gas, is rushing to reorient itself after the outbreak of war in February.

  • Dan Goldman wins free-for-all New York House seat

    The former federal prosecutor unseated Rep. Mondaire Jones and edged out top competitor Yuh-Line Niou, a state assemblymember.

  • Oil Steadies as Easing US Stockpiles Adds to Tightening Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady following an industry report that signaled another draw in US crude inventories, adding to a tightening supply outlook after Saudi Arabia flagged possible cuts to production.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaJapan Set to Allow

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Slip as Bonds Decline: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US index futures retreated while bonds declined as investors digested the latest hawkish noises from the Federal Reserve amid mounting signs of a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaJapan Set to Allow More T

  • Russia LNG Plant Scraps Cargo to Asia Buyer on Payment Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s push to consolidate control over its natural gas is beginning to curb supply to customers in Asia, the first tangible example Moscow’s move to nationalize Sakhalin is affecting shipments to the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With Ch

  • ‘McFred’ defined an era of Manchester United – but how should they be remembered?

    Now set to be broken up by the arrival of Casemiro, the midfielder partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred was an easy scapegoat during a troubled time at Old Trafford

  • Bride-and-father duo wins hearts on TikTok for their epic wedding dance performance

    A bride’s father-daughter dance routine has captured everyone’s hearts on social media. In a now-viral video on TikTok, Brittany Revell and her father, Kelly, lit up the dance floor wearing sneakers and formal wear to the tune of “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District. The video, which has racked up over 44 million views on TikTok, is a part of a much longer clip of their “dance through the decades” performance, which also included iconic dance steps like the Tootsie Roll, the Hammer dance and the Carlton.

  • NAACP president bashes Biden’s reported plans on student debt relief

    Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, has bashed the Biden administration’s reported plans on student debt relief, saying it is another policy that will leave Black people behind. “If the rumors are true, we’ve got a problem. And tragically, we’ve experienced this so many times before. The interstate highway system devastated Black communities,” Johnson said…

  • Starbucks closes unionized Seattle store, transferring operations to QFC

    In April, baristas at the store voted to join the Starbucks Workers United union. It's one of three unionized Seattle Starbucks stores the chain has opted to close.

  • A bystander noticed something amiss in this Florida neighborhood. Then came the rescue

    “Saturday morning feels,” indeed.

  • Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming

    Five hours before James "Whitey" Bulger arrived at USP Hazelton, one of the suspects in the killing told his mother in a recorded phone call that they knew the notorious gangster was on his way.

  • When Vietnamese Fishermen Went to War With the Klan in Texas

    © 1981–2021 John R. Van BeekumA few nights before the start of the 1980 shrimping season in Texas, as a tropical storm pounded the gulf coast, a Justice Department mediator booked a room at a Holiday Inn near the fishing town of Seabrook, on the western edge of Galveston Bay. He was expecting two guests, each representing opposing sides of a turf war liable to explode into violence. His plan was to lock them inside until they brokered some kind of a treaty.Gene Fisher, the burly 35-year-old foun

  • Outrage after Asian dentist slain in Oakland's "Little Saigon" section

    Surveillance video obtained by CBS Bay Area shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery that ended with the victim being fatally shot.

  • TikTok creator who sparked backlash with NYC dumpling restaurant review video apologizes

    The TikTok creator who received backlash for his dumpling restaurant review has issued an apology. Brett Conti posted a video to TikTok on Sunday apologizing for comments he made in his review of Tasty Dumpling, a Chinese restaurant offering budget menu options in New York City’s Chinatown. Twitter users condemned Conti’s video review, accusing him of casual racism for saying, “I used to hear that they were made out of rats, but they taste good.”

  • Vietnamese father in Texas wrestles alligator outside his home using tips from late Steve Irwin

    On Tuesday morning, a Vietnamese father and restaurant owner in Missouri City, Texas, successfully wrestled an alligator using tips he learned from watching the late wildlife expert Steve Irwin. While getting ready for work and his children's first day of school, Mike Trinh discovered an alligator at the front of his home after his daughter alerted him of the animal. In order to get his children to school as quickly and safely as possible, Trinh immediately recalled what Steve Irwin did on television when handling an alligator.

  • Orange County NAACP president resigns citing alleged anti-Asian racism

    The president of the Orange County branch of the NAACP announced her resignation on Sunday in a Facebook post, accusing the organization of anti-Asian racism. Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, the first South Asian leader of the organization, held the post for less than six months. In an extensive Facebook post from the Orange Country branch’s page, Toolsie said she had informed other leaders in the branch of her intentions to leave weeks prior.

  • 12-year-old tries to defend mom as husband repeatedly stabs her, Oklahoma cops say

    “Oh my God! I really did it this time!” a witness heard the man yell, according to police.

  • Volunteer Divers Explain How They Found Missing Teen Kiely Rodni's Car After Police Couldn't

    Diving crews located a vehicle with a body inside in a California lake Sunday evening near where missing teenager Kiely Rodni was last believed to be located.

  • Jim Tressel delivers epic speech to celebrate 100 year anniversary of Ohio Stadium

    This is well worth about ten minutes of your time.

  • Mom dies after rescue from ‘deplorable’ home under care of her kids, Texas officials say

    Deputies arrested her adult children — ages 18, 24, and 37 — who lived in the home with her.