Pandemic sets cancer survival rates back by eight years

Henry Bodkin
·4 min read
A consultant analyzing a mammogram.
Cancer survival rates have been set back by up to eight years by the pandemic, a major review has found.

The Institute for Public Public Policy Research (IPPR) warned there would likely be an extra 4,500 avoidable deaths this year due to a rise in late diagnoses.

The proportion of cancers diagnosed while they are still highly curable has dropped from 44 to 41 per cent, analysis by the think tank concluded.

Disruption to services, plus a reluctance of patients to burden the NHS during the worst of the pandemic, has undone improvements in survival rates across most of the major forms of cancer.

Improvements in colorectal cancer have been set back by eight years, while for breast cancer progress has gone back six years, and two years for lung cancer. That amounts to decreases in survival chances by approximately five, two and six per cent, respectively.

The pandemic has reversed improvements in cancer survival
The IPPR is calling for a £12 billion “booster shot” of investment to enable the NHS to get back on track and work through the backlog of patients.

Its report – the most comprehensive on the impact of the pandemic so far – also found that checks on people with severe mental illnesses had fallen below a third of their target levels. Around 235,000 fewer people have been referred for psychological therapies.

Eating disorder referrals for children have doubled and waiting lists have reached five-year high. Children’s rates of common and severe mental illness have also risen sharply during the pandemic.

In numbers: How Covid impacted NHS treatment in 2020
Dr Parth Patel, who led the research, said: “A decade of austerity left our NHS running at the top of its capacity, rather than the top of its game.

“As a result, the consequences of the pandemic on people suffering with illnesses such as cancer and depression have been huge.

“There is a real risk now this damage embeds and the NHS falls further down international rankings.

“The Government wants to ‘build back better’ in health and care. This landmark report provides a costed and comprehensive plan on how to do that.”

The research also found evidence that disruption to health services over the past year could lead to an additional 12,000 avoidable heart attacks and strokes in the next five years.

There have been 31 million fewer GP appointments since the pandemic began, which has had the greatest impact on people with long-term conditions.

The think tank calculated that just to recover the backlog and manage the increase in mental health problems caused by the pandemic, the NHS budget needed an extra £2.2 billion per year for next five years.

However, it argued that a further £10.1 billion of investment would be needed annually, on top of the £2.2 billion Covid-19 catch-up funding, to realise the Government’s vision of the NHS as a truly world-leading service.

This should be funded by borrowing in the short term, but tax rises in the longer term, the IPPR said.

Chris Thomas, a senior research fellow at the IPPR, said: “We have one of the lowest numbers of nurses, doctors and long-term care workers per capita. We face thousands more cancer deaths and 12,000 more heart attacks and strokes in the coming years. The number of people with mental ill health or multiple, chronic conditions are rising sharply. We are on the very precipice of a decade of severe health disruption.”

He added: “Now is no time to be timid. We urge the Government to give the NHS the boost it so desperately needs, and to protect the nation’s health in the decade to come.”

It came as NHS leaders warned the health service was in a “perilous position” because ministers had yet to finalise its budget for the next financial year, despite it starting in 16 days.

The NHS Confederation, which represents all parts of the health system, called on Rishi Sunak urgently to make good on his commitment to give the NHS “whatever resources it needs” to cover the extra costs arising from the pandemic.

In a letter to the Chancellor, the body warned that failure to confirm the 2011-22 budget this week would have an impact on services and communities around the country.

