Pandemic shapes trial of Minneapolis ex-cop in Floyd's death

  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in Chauvin's trial, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this screen grab from video Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill swears in a potential juror as he presides over jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listens as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection Monday, March 8, 2021, in the trial of former officer Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, prosecutor Matthew Frank speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
1 / 10

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in Chauvin's trial, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE KARNOWSKI
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Because the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death is being held during the coronavirus pandemic, the courtroom has been overhauled for safety.

Gone are the traditional jury box and gallery, replaced with widely spaced seats and desks for a limited contingent of attorneys, jurors and media. Plexiglas barriers and hand sanitizer are everywhere, and the participants – even the judge – wear masks.

The pandemic has upended court systems across the country, delaying jury trials and creating huge backlogs of cases. Video and teleconference hearings have allowed judges to keep the wheels of justice grinding, albeit slowly. Many courts have installed barriers or moved jury orientation and even trials themselves to bigger spaces such as convention centers to get at least some jury trials going again.

In Minnesota, in-person criminal jury trials have been mostly on hold since November. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea last month allowed them to resume effective March 15, with proper safety protocols consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health. Most other proceedings will continue to be held remotely through April 30. A handful of exceptions have been allowed, including for the trial of Derek Chauvin’s trial, the former Minneapolis officer charged in Floyd's death.

“We are gradually increasing in-person activities in court facilities in a safe and responsible manner that will allow the courts to fulfill our constitutional obligation, while we continue to do all that we can to protect public health and safety,” Gildea said in a statement.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for about nine minutes, holding his position even after Floyd went limp. Floyd’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, leading to a nationwide reckoning on race and one of the highest-profile trials of a police officer in U.S. history.

Citing the need to comply with social distancing and other safety rules, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill separated Chauvin’s case from that of the three other ex-officers charged in Floyd's death, who are set for trial in August. Among other things, Cahill concluded in January, no courtroom in the building was big enough to safely accommodate four defense teams and the prosecution team all at once.

Prosecutors tried unsuccessfully to persuade Cahill to reconsider his decision to hold two trials. They argued instead for holding a single joint trial sometime this summer when they hoped enough Minnesotans would have been vaccinated to reduce the risk of any participants getting COVID-19.

They submitted an affidavit from prominent University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, who warned that it could be “extremely dangerous” to try Chauvin this month, with “potentially catastrophic consequences for public heath." He expressed fear that it could become a “superspreader event," given the large number of protesters and out-of-town journalists it was likely to draw, especially if more-contagious coronavirus variants cause a spike in cases.

But Cahill provided little explanation for rejecting those arguments, having already ruled that the proceedings would comply with court safety rules, and he kept the case on course for the trial's opening on Monday.

The 18th-floor courtroom Cahill borrowed is the largest in the Hennepin County Government Center, and it has been overhauled for the purposes of Chauvin’s trial. The seating capacity was sharply reduced in the remodeling. The theater-style seating in what was the gallery was removed to create space. Tall plexiglass dividers separate the judge and court staffers from the limited number of other people in the courtroom. Clear plastic sheets also run down the middle of the defense and prosecution tables. When Chauvin and defense attorney Eric Nelson want to confer, they need to lean back a bit.

The normal jury box has been replaced with two rows of office chairs, spaced out, with small desks. There is no space for the general public. Seats are reserved in the back for just one Floyd family member and just one Chauvin family member. Only two pool reporters are allowed in at a time, plus a member of the Court TV team that's providing the feed.

The constitutional requirement for a public trial is being satisfied by allowing gavel-to-gavel TV coverage, which is rare in Minnesota courts. Cahill has taken pains to keep the identities of the potential jurors secret, prohibiting them from being shown on camera. But he got a surprise Tuesday when a retired judge watching from home texted him to let him know that he could see a reflection of Juror No. 1 in one of the plexiglass panels. The problem was quickly fixed.

Everyone in the courtroom is required to wear a face mask. The main exceptions are when attorneys speak at the podium, which has plastic panes on three sides, and when potential jurors respond to questions.

When the judge and the attorneys need to conduct a sidebar discussion, they don’t huddle around the judge’s bench like they normally would. Instead they put on headsets so they can hash out legal or procedural issues out of earshot of jurors.

Only four prosecutors and two defense attorneys are in court at any given time; the rest of their teams must participate remotely. So must the defense teams for the three other ex-officers facing trial this summer.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in Floyd's death

    Jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death began Tuesday with the first potential juror excused after she revealed during questioning that she thought the way the officer acted was “not fair.” The woman, a mother of three from Mexico, said she saw bystander video showing Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, but she didn't understand why the officer didn't get up when Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Defense attorney Eric Nelson noted that the woman said on her questionnaire that she wanted to be on the jury “to give my opinion of the unjust death of George Floyd.”

  • White House says it took 'courage' for Meghan Markle to publicly discuss mental-health struggles with Oprah

    Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts while she was an active member of the British royal family.

  • WTO boss urges action to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

    The World Trade Organization's chief on Tuesday called for urgent action on boosting COVID-19 vaccine production in developing countries, saying manufacturing sites could be prepared in six to seven months or less than half the time previously thought. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister who was until recently chair of the board of global vaccine alliance GAVI, took on the top job of the global trade watchdog last week. "The fact is that each additional day the vaccine shortage continues, people will pay with their lives," Okonjo-Iweala said at a two-day summit focused on COVID-19 vaccine production, adding that around 130 countries were still waiting for vaccines.

  • How Andra Day and Suzan-Lori Parks Forced a New Generation to Reimagine Billie Holiday’s Legacy

    The Golden Globe-winning star and the Pulitzer Prize-winning screenwriter tell IndieWire how they approached the tough, but necessary work of bringing a new vision of the singer to life.

  • Grammy-nominated Black Pumas on their soulful sound, unlikely pairing and sudden success

    Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada of the Austin-based band Black Pumas are up for three Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for their self-titled debut album, and Record of the Year for "Colors." They talk with Anthony Mason about their rise to fame from C-Boy's Heart and Soul, the bar where they first performed together. Black Pumas also visit Burton's old busking corner in Austin.

  • ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Named Best Film By African American Film Critics Association

    African American Film Critics Association has released its annual list of recipients for the 12th AAFCA Awards with Judas and the Black Messiah being named the year’s Best Picture by the world’s largest group of Black film critics. The Fred Hampton-Bill O’Neal drama took home the most awards with a Breakout Director nod for Shaka […]

  • EXPLAINER: Why Senegal protesters are clashing with police

    Deadly protests have erupted over the past week in the West African nation of Senegal, long considered a bastion of democracy and a regional leader on diplomacy issues. Anti-government protesters have set supermarkets ablaze and lobbed rocks at riot police in a rare display of violence on the streets of the capital, Dakar. WHO IS OUSMANE SONKO AND WHY WAS HE JAILED?

  • Oath Keepers founder wanted to use 'force and violence' in Capitol attack, U.S. alleges

    U.S. prosecutors said they have new evidence that members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia planned violence when Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead, including text messages tying the group's leader to the plot. The Justice Department in a filing late on Monday said it would disclose evidence to defense lawyers this week showing that Oath Keepers members and associates "were actively planning to use force and violence" during the Capitol riots that forced members of Congress and their staff to flee or hide. The filing said the messages, exchanged on the encrypted texting app Signal, were sent by individuals including Stewart Rhodes, a former Army paratrooper and Yale-educated lawyer who founded the anti-government group in 2009.

  • NYPD Installs 200 More Surveillance Cameras After Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

    New York City is stepping up its fight against anti-Asian hate crimes with 200 additional surveillance cameras. The cameras were installed last Thursday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s hate crimes action plan, with more to come in the future. “I want to ensure every New Yorker that you have the right to walk down our streets, ride our transit system and live your everyday lives unmolested, and not targeted in unprovoked attacks for the way you speak, look or what you believe,” said Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, commander of the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Unit, according to CBS New York.

  • U.S. government to ship 18.5 mln doses of COVID vaccine this week, White House says

    The White House said on Tuesday that the government will distribute around 18.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, fewer than last week because no new doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine are ready to be sent out. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing that the U.S. government plans to distribute 15.8 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine to states, tribes and territories, along with 2.7 million doses going to pharmacies.

  • Chauvin Judge Pushes Ahead With Jury Selection. Prosecutors Are Freaked.

    ANGELA WEISS/GettyJury selection began Tuesday in Derek Chauvin’s high-profile trial—despite an ongoing legal dispute over the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer.Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill on Tuesday made the unusual decision to move the 44-year-old’s trial forward, worrying prosecutors who argued this week that proceeding before the third-degree charge has been decided on by an appeals court could ultimately result in Chauvin’s case getting tossed.Chauvin, one of the four officers charged for his involvement in George Floyd’s death, currently faces two charges, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, at his trial in Hennepin County District Court. The former cop is accused of violently arresting Floyd over a counterfeit $20 bill on May 25 and kneeling on the unarmed Black man’s neck for more than eight minutes. He faces up to 40 years in prison.‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Chauvin’s Murder Trial Isn’t Just About George FloydOn Monday, Cahill delayed the jury selection process, which is expected to take roughly three weeks, after the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday said that the previously tossed third-degree murder charge against Chauvin should be reconsidered. Cahill, who ruled against the third-degree charge last year, said he wanted to hear the appeals court’s ruling on whether the new charge should be added to Chauvin’s case.Chauvin’s defense lawyer, Eric Nelson, has previously stated he intends to file an appeal with the Minnesota Supreme Court if the third-degree murder charge is reinstated.Prosecutors argued Monday that jury selection should be postponed until the appeal is resolved, arguing that jurors need clarity on what charges Chauvin will face at trial. They also want to wait for the appeals court to determine whether the trial is allowed to move forward before bringing dozens of potential jurors to the courthouse.But the Monday delay didn’t last long, with jury selection resuming Tuesday morning at Cahill’s direction.“This court will be seating jurors for a trial about which we don’t know what the exact ­charges are going to be yet,” Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, the lead prosecutor in the case, said Monday. “Our position is that while this appeal is pending, the court doesn’t have authority to hear matters that are involved in the trial.”Prosecutors fear the decision to move forward before the appeals court decision could get the case tossed entirely. They worry that while the appeals court waits to rule on the third-degree charge, the case isn’t in Cahill’s jurisdiction.“[Chauvin] is effectively in a ‘heads I win, tails you lose’ situation,” prosecutors said in the Monday motion, adding that the former cop “can take his chances at trial... and if he is convicted, he can now also claim that he is entitled to reversal because the District Court lacked jurisdiction at a crucial moment in the trial.”“The District Court correctly acknowledged that it lacks jurisdiction to even hear arguments on [Chauvin’s] alternative theories against including a third-degree murder charge, let alone decide that issue,” the motion adds. “The District Court mistakenly believes, however, that it may select the jurors who will ultimately adjudicate that very charge.”As of Tuesday afternoon, the appeals court had not made its ruling.“We’re not trying to delay this case,” Frank said Tuesday. “We want to try it right, and we can only try it once.”Despite prosecutors’ pleas for a delay, Cahill called in the first group of potential jurors on Tuesday, telling them that additional charges could be added in the high-profile case.“I’m going to keep going until I’m told to stop,” Cahill said.Former Co-Worker Who Claimed George Floyd and Derek Chauvin ‘Bumped Heads’ Recants StoryAs of Tuesday afternoon, two of the 12 jurors needed for the trial had been picked—a young chemist who said he had “somewhat favorable” views about the Black Lives Matter movement and a woman from northern Minnesota who said she was a “go with the flow, open-minded” type of person. “I consider myself a pretty logical person... I rely on facts and logic and what’s in front of me. Opinion and facts are important distinctions for me,” the first juror, who is white, said in court Tuesday.It remains unclear if there will be another delay in the jury selection process as the issue of the third-degree murder charge works its way through the courts. Nelson agreed with Cahill’s decision Tuesday to continue with jury selection as he appeals.“We’re prepared to try this case. It is not our intent to cause delay. However, I do have an ethical obligation to my client,” Nelson said in court Monday.Jonathan Smith, the executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said that it was unusual to see the third-degree murder charge raised just days before the trial began‚ but he is not surprised that Cahill moved the trial forward.He does, however, expect that Cahill’s decision will trigger some sort of delay for the start of opening arguments.“We will know the answer about the third-degree murder charge before opening arguments. That’s all the matters,” he said. “It’s the same facts and the charges are closely related. Essentially, the new charge allows for a lower level of intent requirement. So I believe we are going to go forward. There is going to be an appeal no matter what happens in this case so it doesn’t matter.”Smith noted that the prosecutor’s decision to push for the third-degree murder charge so close to the trial is worrisome.Minneapolis Judge Dismisses Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin for Death of George Floyd“They don’t want to prove a higher level of intent. Something clearly spooked them out,” he said, adding that it will be a “real blow to them” if this logistical loose end is not resolved quickly.“Ordinarily you want to go to trial demonstrating real strength. And to me, it looks like there was a shift in the strategy in the last minute,” he added.Smith believes one reason for this insistence in a delay is their worry they will not be able to show the required level of intent that Chauvin meant Floyd harm—which could cost them the trial that will be watched around the world. He added, however, that regardless of this lingering appeals decision, the defense will argue for a mistral “over a half of dozen times anyway.”“I think their biggest challenge is not going to be the third-degree murder charge decision—it will be finding a jury in Hennepin that can be a fair given the press and demonstrations over the summer and everything else.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Joe Biden praises the Duchess of Sussex's 'courage' during her Oprah Winfrey interview

    Joe Biden has praised the Duchess of Sussex's “courage” in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, as Buckingham Palace was engulfed in a racism crisis in the wake of her claims. In the most damaging allegation for the Royal Family during the two hour broadcast, the Duchess, 39, said when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with the Duke of Sussex about how dark his skin might be. “Those were conversations the family had with him,” she said. Buckingham Palace is under intense pressure to react to the couple’s claims but failed to issue a response more than 24 hours after the interview first aired in the US. A senior royal source said: ”The institution needs to lead the response to this. What a sad, terrible morning.” While no response was forthcoming from the palace, the White House indicated that President Biden watched the interview and was impressed by the Duchess’s revelations about her mental health. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: “For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. "And that's certainly something the president believes. And he's talked about the importance of investing in these areas.” She described the couple as “private citizens” who were sharing their own story and their own struggles. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson also referenced the fallout when asked about the couple’s interview at a Downing Street press conference. "I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth,” he said. But on "all other matters to do with the royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today". Zac Goldsmith, a Government minister and an ally of the Prime Minister, made a more strident public comment about the crisis on social media, challenging an assertion that the Sussexes had “dropped a bomb on Buckingham Palace.” “Not ‘Buckingham Palace’, but Harry’s family,” he said. “Harry is blowing up his family.” The interview was watched by 17 million people live on Sunday evening in the US, where reaction to the couple's claims was overwhelmingly supportive. Hillary Clinton said it was "heartbreaking" to watch and accused the British media of "outrageous cruelty". She also criticised the Royal Family for failing to embrace and protect the Duchess. Mrs Clinton, speaking at an International Women's Day event, added: "I thought it was an extraordinary two hours of television. I've met both Harry and Meghan. I knew Harry's mother, Princess Diana." She said there should now be "serious, thoughtful consideration in all of the institutions across all of our society". In the interview the Sussexes claimed they had been forced to flee the UK because of racism, accusing the Royal family of failing to support them at every turn. The Duchess revealed that when she was around five months pregnant, she felt suicidal, pleading for help. But she was told nothing could be done because it “wouldn’t be good for the institution”. A further plea for support from human resources also failed when she was told they were unable to help as she was not a paid employee. The Duchess suggested that her son’s mixed heritage might even have contributed to the decision not to give him a royal title, which was not her or Prince Harry’s choice. The claim that a member of the Royal family had raised concerns with Prince Harry about the colour of the baby’s skin sparked debate about who would have made such a comment. Ms Winfrey stoked speculation when she revealed that the Duke had told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh. Speaking hours after the interview aired in the US, the chat show host said: "He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.” The revelations threatened to plunge the monarchy into its biggest crisis for decades. Staff from the Royal Household went into lockdown from the moment the interview was broadcast. They remained out of contact in crisis talks throughout the day, as they tried to thrash out a coordinated response. They had previously indicated that all senior members of the Royal family would be out in force this week, carrying out a succession of public engagements to give the public a clear message about where the “focus” lies. The Queen, who is understood to have received a full breakfast briefing about the interview, ploughed on with the day job as she held a telephone meeting with the Baroness Scotland of Asthal, Commonwealth Secretary-General. The Prince of Wales also held a succession of telephone meetings while the Duchess of Cornwall joined a virtual Reception to mark International Women's Day via video link. Prince Harry, who joined his wife and Ms Winfrey for the second half of the interview, revealed that his relationship with his father had suffered significant damage. He said Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls after he “took matters into his own hands” and admitted he felt “let down” by his father’s lack of empathy. The Duke suggested that other members of the Royal family had been jealous of the ease with which the Duchess fitted into royal life and the phenomenal public reaction she received. He suggested that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all” from the Royal Family and were told continuously: “This is just how it is, we’ve all been through it…” “It was desperate,” Prince Harry said. “I went to all the places I thought I should to ask for help.” Meghan claimed her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, had made her cry at a bridesmaid dress fitting in the run-up to her wedding, and said she wanted to correct the false narrative that it had actually been Meghan who had made Kate cry. She said the palace’s failure to correct the incorrect version of events portrayed in the media had proved “a turning point” and described the whole incident as “the beginning of a real character assassination." In lighter moments, the couple revealed they read vows to each other in their back garden three days before the spectacle of their big royal wedding in Windsor in a private ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The couple also revealed that they were expecting a girl.

  • Activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu Is Going Viral for Dragging Piers Morgan On-Air

    The 'Good Morning Britain' host attempted to defend the royal family following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview.

  • Report: Titans trade OL Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins after rough rookie season

    The former first round pick played just four snaps all year, and tweeted he was "done with" Tennessee last month.

  • Gaza's Hamas rulers hold secret leadership election

    The Islamic militant group Hamas on Tuesday was holding a leadership election in its Gaza Strip stronghold, a race with deep implications for its relations with Israel and other regional players, as well as upcoming Palestinian elections. A Hamas official said the field had narrowed down to a tight race between Yehiyeh Sinwar, the group's current firebrand leader, and Nizar Awadallah, a co-founder of the movement.

  • How a Would-Be Biden Official Abused Her Power during the Obama Administration

    On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a nomination hearing for Vanita Gupta, President Biden’s choice for associate attorney general. If confirmed, Gupta would become the third-highest-ranking official in the Department of Justice. Much of the questioning at Gupta’s hearing is likely to focus on her policy priorities during her previous stint in government, when she led the DOJ’s civil-rights division from 2014–2017. But senators on the committee would do well to also ask Gupta about how she came to assume that role. Despite Gupta’s multi-year tenure leading the civil-rights division, a job that normally requires Senate confirmation, Tuesday’s hearing represents the first time she has ever appeared before the Senate as a nominee for any position. That’s because the Obama administration used aggressive interpretations of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act to both install her as the acting head of the division and keep her in charge when her statutory time limit ran out. The successful use of both strategies set questionable precedents that have significantly weakened the Senate’s role in vetting executive branch officials. First, consider Gupta’s appointment. The Vacancies Act is intended to allow placeholders to temporarily fill executive offices during the interregnum period after one officer leaves and before another can be confirmed by the Senate. These placeholders are called “acting officers,” and the Act allows them to begin serving immediately without Senate approval. Because they are meant to be only placeholders, all acting officers must have already been serving somewhere in government: either in the high-ranking civil service, in some other Senate-confirmed job, or in the “first-assistant” position to the vacant office itself. Yet when President Obama wanted to appoint Gupta as acting civil-rights head, she wasn’t in government at all: She was working at the ACLU. So Obama took advantage of an ambiguity in the text of the Vacancies Act, appointing Gupta to the vacant position of deputy civil-rights head and then instantaneously elevating her to the acting-head position. Gupta’s appointment clearly went against the spirit of the Vacancies Act, which permits first assistants to assume acting roles, presuming they will have relevant experience from serving as second-in-command — experience Gupta did not have. Even the National Task Force on Rule of Law & Democracy, housed in the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice, characterized the move as “exploit[ing]” a “loophole.” But, in fact, Gupta’s appointment may not have been a true loophole, because it may not have been legal at all. When the Trump administration later attempted a similar maneuver to install Ken Cuccinelli as acting head of Citizenship and Immigration Services, a federal court invalidated the appointment. The court cabined its holding to situations in which the first-assistant position was created solely for the purpose of elevating someone to acting officer, but the court suggested that in a future case it might consider a broader ruling. As the court noted, there is strong evidence that when the Vacancies Act was passed, the understood meaning of “first assistant” did not “encompass those appointed to the first-assistant position after the vacancy arose.” There is similar legal ambiguity surrounding the length of Gupta’s service as civil-rights head. To encourage permanent nominations, an acting officer may only serve for seven months unless the president puts forward a permanent nominee (which, with rare exceptions, cannot be the acting officer herself). Although it was at first presumed that Obama would nominate Gupta — which would have immediately ended her tenure as acting head — he never did. Indeed, Obama never nominated anyone, meaning Gupta’s statutory time limit expired after seven months in early 2015. How, then, did Gupta continue to lead the division until Obama left office? Through exploitation of yet another loophole in the Act, which allows a non-Senate-confirmed person who is not officially an “acting officer” to nonetheless perform all the “non-exclusive” (i.e., shared or delegable) duties of an office indefinitely. When Gupta’s time limit expired, Attorney General Loretta Lynch simply purported to delegate to her all the duties of the civil-rights head position, arguing that they were all nonexclusive. When the DOJ attempted this strategy, Ilya Shapiro and I predicted that parties subject to Gupta-authorized enforcement actions would challenge her authority in court. Some did, indeed. But courts accepted Gupta’s argument that all of the powers she exercised must be presumed nonexclusive absent explicit text to the contrary, and all of the challenges failed. Nonetheless, the legality of this strategy is still not settled. A federal court recently struck down a similar move by the Trump administration, remarking that performing the nonexclusive duties of an office while being barred from using the “acting officer” title constitutes “a distinction without a difference.” Ironically, Gupta’s tenure helped establish two strategies that would be used to an even greater extent by the Trump administration in its attempts to avoid Senate advice and consent. Perhaps, then, it would be worth asking her whether she would still support the use of similar strategies to install those serving below her should she finally be confirmed.

  • How Scarlet Witch’s Hair Tells Her MCU Story

    From Black Widow to Captain Marvel to Scarlet Witch, you can learn a lot about the female heroines of the MCU from their hair. The post How Scarlet Witch’s Hair Tells Her MCU Story appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

    Former President Jimmy Carter declared his opposition Tuesday to a slate of restrictive voting proposals moving through his native Georgia’s General Assembly, saying he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” over moves to “turn back the clock” on ballot access after Democratic successes in 2020. Carter, a Democrat, said in a long statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end no-excuse absentee voting, “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and cementing Georgia as a clear battleground.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30