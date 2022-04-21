Pandemic spike in deaths of homeless people not due to COVID-19, study finds

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·3 min read
People walk past homeless encampments on the boardwalk, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease pandemic continues, on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 14, 2021. Picture taken April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk past homeless encampments on the boardwalk, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Calif. April 14, 2021.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BERKELEY — In a state where tent cities continue to proliferate underneath freeway overpasses and rows of broken-down RVs provide shelter to a growing number of citizens, the number of deaths among homeless people has been soaring in recent years.

“It’s like a wartime death toll in places where there is no war,” Maria Raven, an emergency room doctor in San Francisco and the co-author of a study on homelessness deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, told the New York Times.

The study, which focused on the deaths of indigent people living in San Francisco, found that "twice as many people died while homeless in the year starting March 17, 2020, compared with any prior year." Between that date and March 16, 2021, 331 deaths among homeless people were recorded.

But the leading causes of death was not COVID-19. Instead, overdose deaths were primarily due to exposure to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says is "80-100 times stronger than morphine."

In fact, for the year covered in the study, "COVID-19 was not listed as the primary cause of any deaths" among the city's deaths for the homeless.

California is home to the largest percentage of the estimated 500,000 homeless Americans, accounting for roughly one quarter of the total, the Times reported. Yet the number of deaths reported among the homeless is also on the rise in cities like Austin, Tex., Indianapolis, Nashville, and Salt Lake City. Still, as the Times noted, based on reporting from officials in 58 California counties that tally the deaths of homeless people, last year the state recorded at least 4,800 such fatalities.

Los Angeles, CA - March 17: Tents and belongings at a homeless encampment in Toriumi Plaza at 1st St and Judge John Aiso St in Los Angeles Thursday, March 17, 2022. The encampment has been fenced off and people living there have been asked to leave. The plaza is being closed for maintenance and repairs accourding to officals. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is providing shelter and services for those displaced by the closure. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Tents and belongings at a homeless encampment in Toriumi Plaza at 1st St and Judge John Aiso St in Los Angeles Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Nearly 2,000 of last year's deaths of homeless people were recorded in Los Angeles County.

A study of the deaths of homeless people living in Alameda County, which includes Berkeley, from 2018 through 2020, found that 57% of those fatalities "took place outside of a medical setting," instead occurring "on streets/sidewalks, outdoors, in vehicles, encampments, shelters, others' residences and other locations."

As with the study conducted in San Francisco, the leading cause of death in the county was from drug overdose, with "25% of homeless deaths between 2018 and 2020 (190) were directly due to drug overdose, with the number of overdoses among people experiencing homelessness rising sharply in 2020."

With sky-high housing costs, especially in urban centers like the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, Californians are often stretched to make rent or pay a mortgage. A March poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California found that nearly 55% of state residents said they were concerned about not having enough money to cover their housing costs.

According to data compiled by Zillow, California's median home price rose by more than 20% in 2021 to $793,100. In the coming year it is expected to rise another 5.2%, to $834,400.

As of September of 2021, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in California was $1,996, according to Statista.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Early signs that the Fed's plan might be working: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 22, 2022.

  • Tennessee governor declines to intervene as execution looms

    Tennessee's governor said Tuesday that he will not intervene in the scheduled execution later this week of an inmate convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife and her sons decades ago. Attorneys for 72-year-old Oscar Smith had asked Republican Gov. Bill Lee for clemency, citing problems with the jury in his 1990 trial. Smith is set to receive a lethal injection on Thursday.

  • Rates for measles, other vaccinations dip for kindergartners

    A smaller portion of U.S. children got routine vaccinations required for kindergarten during the pandemic, government researchers said Thursday, raising concerns that measles and other preventable diseases could increase. Rates were close to 94% for measles, whooping cough and chickenpox vaccinations for the 2020-21 school year.

  • Why Block, StoneCo, and Lemonade Shares Were Plunging Today

    Shares of fintech leaders Block (NYSE: SQ), StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) fell hard on Thursday, down 6.3%, 5.5%, and 6%, respectively, as of 2:15 p.m. ET today. There wasn't much in the way of news coming from any of these companies today, although StoneCo was downgraded by a Wall Street analyst last night. Late on Wednesday, StoneCo saw its price target slashed by Goldman Sachs analysts, from $19 to $12, while maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.

  • Tenured Canadian professor fired after saying BLM 'destroyed' her university

    A tenured Canadian professor who was fired after criticizing Black Lives Matter (BLM) has a proposed arbitration date set during which she intends to lay out her grievances against her former university.

  • This is the surprising generation least likely to have even $1,000 in savings — and here’s what they need to do about it

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. A survey of 1,000 adults from Bankrate this year revealed that 56% couldn’t pay for even a $1,000 emergency from their savings account. Meanwhile, data from the Federal Reserve showed that when faced with a hypothetical expense of $400, only about two in three adults could pay that expense using cash or its equivalent.

  • Boyfriend arrested in murder of NYC mom found stuffed in duffel bag

    David Bonola was a handyman for Orsolya Gaal and the two had an on-and-off intimate relationship for two years, police said.

  • War in Ukraine spurs bid to take a closer look at UN vetoes

    Two days into Russia's attack on Ukraine, a majority of U.N. Security Council members voted to demand that Moscow withdraw. It was the latest in decades of vetoes — on issues ranging from the Korean War to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to climate change — that at least temporarily stymied the council that was designed to be the U.N.'s most potent component. A round of venting followed over the veto power afforded to just five of its 15 members: China, the United States, Russia, France and Britain.

  • Latvian and Estonian parliaments say Russia committed genocide in Ukraine

    Lawmakers in Latvia and Estonia voted unanimously on Thursday to declare killings of civilians in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces to be acts of genocide, according to statements posted on the two parliaments' bsites. Russian troops that pulled out of Ukraine's north a few weeks after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion left behind towns littered with bodies of civilians - evidence of what U.S. President Joe Biden said last week amounts to genocide. The Kremlin said it categorically disagreed with that position and accused Washington of hypocrisy.

  • Dolly Parton and her husband can’t get enough of this fast-food chain

    Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean love grabbing food from Taco Bell, and she also loves the chain's Mexican Pizza, which was pulled from the menu in 2020.

  • 24 Marvel Actor And Crew Duos Who Are Married, Siblings, Or Related In Some Other Way

    The Russo brothers shoehorned every single kid in their family into the MCU!View Entire Post ›

  • Frank LaRose blames court, outside lawyers for redistricting woes in Ohio

    LaRose was the featured speaker at the annual Tuscarawas County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.

  • US sending another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, Biden says

    President Biden on Thursday announced the U.S. will send another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine to assist its ability to fight invading Russian forces. The latest package, intended to help stave off Russian advances in the Donbas Region in Eastern Ukraine, will include heavy artillery, dozens of howitzers, 144,000 rounds of ammunition to be used with the howitzers,…

  • Biden unveils new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

    STORY: Addressing Americans from the White House's Roosevelt Room, Biden pledged to send dozens of howitzers, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and tactical drones, as he called on Congress for supplemental funding to provide additional aid for Kyiv."We’re in a critical window now of time where they’re going to set the stage for the next phase of this war,” Biden said. The United States and allies are “moving as fast as possible” to provide Ukraine with the equipment and weapons it needs.The president also announced plans to ban Russian-affiliated ships from U.S. borders, as previously reported by Reuters, further ratcheting up pressure on Moscow.The new arms package is the same size as an $800 million one announced last week but details are still being worked out, a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters earlier.

  • Biden unveils new program to bring Ukrainian refugees to U.S.

    The program, named Uniting for Ukraine, is aimed at making it easier for Ukrainian nationals with family or friends in the U.S. to apply for temporary resettlement.

  • Biden on whether travelers should wear masks on planes: “That’s up to them”

    Visiting Portsmouth, N.H., a day after a federal judge struck down a mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation, President Biden was asked by a reporter if people should continue to wear masks on planes. “That’s up to them,” Biden responded. The president also didn’t indicate if his administration would appeal the ruling, saying, “I haven’t spoken to the CDC yet.”

  • People Are Sharing The Best Ways To Stop Food Waste And Save Some Money

    Tip #3: Figure out what you're buying too much of and stop doing that.View Entire Post ›

  • UK sanctions Russian generals it says have 'blood on their hands'

    Britain set out 26 new sanctions on Thursday targeting Russian military generals responsible for what it called atrocities in Ukraine, as well as individuals and businesses supporting the Russian armed forces. "Today's new wave of sanctions hits the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement. Britain, which has sought to play a central role in the West's response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has already set out hundreds of sanctions, such as asset freezes and travel bans on prominent Russian billionaires and politicians including President Vladimir Putin.

  • Liza Minnelli Was 'Sabotaged' At 2022 Oscars Ceremony, Longtime Collaborator Claims

    Michael Feinstein, a five-time Grammy nominee, alleged that the "Cabaret" star was "forced" to appear in a wheelchair against her wishes.

  • Fashion-obsessed Shanghai residents living in lockdown are flaunting their wealth by hanging shopping bags of luxury brands on their doors

    Shopping bags of luxury brands, which contain Covid tests for health workers to collect, have become more coveted than actual designer handbags.