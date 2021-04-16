Pandemic takes its toll on Danes' mental health, insurer says

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination in Copenhagen
Nikolaj Skydsgaard
·1 min read

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Social distancing and worries over COVID-19 have caused a surge in Danes seeking professional help to ease anxiety and depression they developed during the pandemic, the chief executive of Scandinavia's biggest insurer, Tryg, said on Friday.

Denmark is generally known for topping the charts of the world's happiest countries, with low crime rates and a generous welfare system, albeit underpinned by some of the highest tax rates in the world.

But extended periods of lockdown and isolation during the pandemic seems to have taken its toll on mental well-being.

"Corona is starting to seriously tax Danes' mental health," Tryg CEO Morten Hübbe told Reuters after the company published first-quarter results.

Tryg, which means "safe" in Danish, saw the number of claims for mental illnesses rise in the first quarter of this year, continuing a worrying trend from last year.

Anxiety claims had risen by 20% in the second half of 2020 and depression claims rose by nearly 15% in the same period, the company said. A similar trend had been registered in Tryg's Norwegian business.

"It is becoming clearer that it's not without challenges for our mental health that we lack social interaction, and are more worried because of corona," Hübbe said.

Tryg's data also showed the average length of treatments had lengthened during the pandemic, meaning Danes needed more sessions before recovering.

On the bright side, as COVID-19 inoculations proceed and the weather improves, Danes can look forward to sprucing up their social life soon. The government announced on Friday it would speed up its re-opening after seeing the epidemic stabilise in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Larry King)

Recommended Stories

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • Name of Chicago Police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo revealed in incident report

    The report identifies the officer as Eric Stillman, 34, listing the officer as a victim in an aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • 7 details you may have missed in the latest 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer

    A new "Fast 9" trailer teases the return of some characters from "Tokyo Drift" and the bucket list item Helen Mirren has been waiting years to do.

  • McConnell reportedly wants GOP senators to praise Manchin and Sinema, so they won't move to scrap filibuster

    He told Senate Republicans that the Democratic duo could "save this institution" with their resistance to eliminating the filibuster, Politico reports.

  • Fox News pundits outraged that word ‘mistress’ has been ‘canceled’

    ‘They could not break one of the 10 commandments and just be faithful to their marrieds,’ host says

  • Beijing official in Hong Kong warns against foreign meddling

    Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign forces not to interfere with the “bottom line” of national security in the city, threatening retaliation amid tensions between China and Western powers. The U.S., Britain and their allies have condemned China's tightening control over Hong Kong's freedoms, including the sweeping national security law and electoral reforms that have all but silenced the once-vibrant opposition in the semi-autonomous territory. “When it is time, actions must be taken in relation to any external or foreign forces that may interfere Hong Kong affairs or attempts to use Hong Kong as a pawn,” said Luo Huining, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong.

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

  • 9 Bachelor stars who identify as LGBTQ

    Colton Underwood joins eight other Bachelor stars from around the world who identify as LGBTQ.

  • An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

    Jonathan Pentland's social-media accounts list him as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the Associated Press reported.

  • Stellan Skarsgård spent 8 hours a day transforming into his 'Dune' character

    "He's such a frightening presence where even if he doesn't say anything, I think you'll be afraid of him," the actor said of his character.

  • What a onetime 'fittest woman on Earth' eats in a day, from a bagel breakfast to a nightcap of steamed CBD oat milk

    Katrin Davidsdottir starts her day with a cinnamon and raisin bagel with butter, cream cheese, honey, and a fried egg. She trains 10 times a week.

  • Should you invest in Coinbase after its blockbuster stock market debut?

    Cryptocurrency has crossed another milestone in its journey to mainstream adoption with the stock market flotation of Coinbase, the largest exchange for buyers and sellers of virtual coins in America. Coinbase is the first crypto exchange to list its shares on America's stock market. The company's market value surged to $100bn (£73bn) as the shares started trading, which makes the nine-year-old firm more valuable than BP or GlaxoSmithKline. But how does it make money, and are the shares a good investment? What is Coinbase? Coinbase allows DIY investors to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies, including Ether, Bitcoin and XRP. The company was founded in 2012 with the mission of making cryptocurrency more accessible and safer to buy. At the time, Bitcoin was complicated to trade and associated with criminals because Bitcoin allows people to pay for things anonymously. Coinbase makes money by charging a flat fee for trades and a percentage fee for conversions between virtual coins. In the first three months of the year Coinbase made $730m (£530m) profit on revenues of $1.8bn (£1.3bn), bolstered by Bitcoin’s meteoric rise. The exchange lured 13m new users in the first three months of 2021. Coinbase has been profitable since 2017, according to chief executive and founder Brian Armstrong. Is investing the same as owning Bitcoin? Not quite, but the shares will be correlated to the price of price of cryptocurrencies because the more interest there is in crypto, the more trades are made and the more money Coinbase makes. It is similar to backing companies which sell picks and shovels during a gold rush. Investors do not have to believe that cryptocurrency is the future and will replace regular currencies, just that other people will continue buying and selling virtual coins.

  • To get more vaccines worldwide, US companies need to give up their intellectual property rights

    The world is not short of leaders taking admirable measures to beat the pandemic within their borders. But ending the pandemic cannot be achieved by one country alone.

  • John Corbett says he's joining the 'Sex and the City' reboot. Here's everyone who will and won't be in the new show.

    In January, former "Sex and the City" stars shared a teaser for the show's reboot. Since then, multiple former leads have confirmed they've signed on to the new series.

  • Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

    A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The Canadian government had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices. Canada had argued the pact was necessary to manage its border with the United States.

  • Biologists defy Cyprus' ethnic divide to protect environment

    There’s something regal in the sprightly step and curious gaze of the long-horn sheep that roam the hills near Varisia, an abandoned village inside a U.N. buffer zone that cuts across ethnically divided Cyprus. The endangered Mouflon sheep that’s endemic to the eastern Mediterranean island nation is one of many rare plant and animal species that have flourished in this no-man’s land, which stretches for 120 miles (180 kilometers) and divides the island's breakaway north from its internationally recognized south. This unlikely refuge has been embraced by two environmental scientists, one Greek Cypriot and one Turkish Cypriot, as an open-air laboratory where complex politics and physical divisions can be put aside to focus on the overriding concern of protecting the parched country’s fragile ecosystem.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below