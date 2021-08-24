Pandemic threatens Asia-Pacific's progress on global development goals, says ADB

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi
·2 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic may have pushed as many as 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty last year, threatening to derail progress on global goals to tackle poverty and hunger by 2030, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday.

Developing Asia's extreme poverty rate - or the proportion of its people living on less than $1.90 a day - would have fallen to 2.6% in 2020 from 5.2% in 2017 without COVID-19, but the crisis likely pushed last year's projected rate higher by about 2 percentage points, ADB simulations showed.

The figure could even be higher considering the inequalities in areas like health, education and work disruptions that have deepened as the COVID-19 crisis disrupted mobility and stalled economic activity, the ADB said in a flagship report on the region.

"As the socioeconomic impacts of responses to the virus continue to unfold, people already struggling to make ends meet are at risk of tipping over into a life of poverty," the Manila-based lender said.

Among reporting economies in Asia and the Pacific, which refers to the 46 developing and three developed ADB member economies, only about one in four posted economic growth last year, it said.

As unemployment rates increased the region also lost about 8% of work hours, affecting poorer households and workers in the informal sector.

The economic damage brought about by the pandemic had further intensified the challenge of meeting global development goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015.

U.N. members unanimously passed 17 Sustainable Development Goals, known as SDGs, in 2015, creating a blueprint of ambitious tasks from ending hunger and gender inequality to expanding access to education and health care.

The goals had a deadline of 2030.

"Asia and the Pacific has made impressive strides, but COVID-19 has revealed social and economic fault lines that may weaken the region's sustainable and inclusive development," ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Puts Europe Expansion on Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. suspended plans to expand in Europe partly because of concerns over how the Chinese ride-hailing company handles passenger data, according to a person familiar with the matter.Plans to challenge Uber Technologies Inc. in Europe, including several British cities, have been tabled and some jobs will be cut, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The European expansion will be paused for at least a year, according to the Teleg

  • Oil rises as full U.S. clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, stoking investor hopes that higher fuel demand will follow a potential step up in U.S. coronavirus vaccination rates. Brent crude oil futures gained 66 cents, or 0.9%, to $69.41 a barrel by 0201 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 60 cents, or 0.9%, to $66.24 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped more than 5% on Monday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, after marking their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week.

  • Fed’s Ability to Set Rates Floor Is Weakening on Cash Deluge

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s floor for overnight funding markets is proving to be no match for the deluge of cash. Money-market securities ranging from Treasury bills to repurchase agreements continue to trade below 0.05% -- the offering rate on the overnight reverse repo facility, which is supposed to act like a floor for the front end. The Fed at its June meeting had raised the rate by five basis points to help support the smooth functioning of short-term funding markets.Still, usage o

  • Dow Jones Rallies While S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit New Highs; Chip Stocks Surge

    Stocks extended their gains as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 300 points and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new highs.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon

    The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels carrying Iranian fuel will be setting sail soon followed by others to ease fuel shortages in Lebanon. Nasrallah insisted that the group was not trying to step in and replace the state by purchasing the fuel. Hezbollah's foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the move, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.

  • Researchers seek powerful antibody against many variants; breakthrough cases may be less infectious

    Two separate research teams last week reported on laboratory tests of monoclonal antibodies that appear to protect against a broad range of COVID-19 virus variants. One study, published on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine bit.ly/3kgzEZU, identified "high-level, broad-spectrum" antibodies in blood samples from survivors of the original SARS outbreak in 2003 who recently received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In test tube experiments, some of the SARS survivors' antibodies induced by the vaccine could neutralize not only all of the current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, but also five viruses that have been identified in bats and pangolins and that have the potential to cause human infection.