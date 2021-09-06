Pandemic unemployment benefits end today. Why that's good for workers and the economy.

Why isn’t the economy growing as quickly as expected, and what can lawmakers do to supercharge growth and help families thrive? The answers can be found in states like Utah, where a recent policy shift has moved the economy into higher gear.

Utah is booming by virtually every measure. It has a 2.6% unemployment rate, the second lowest in the nation. In recent months it landed in the top 10 for monthly job growth.

Its employment in virtually every industry is growing quickly, with construction up 6%, manufacturing up 8%, and leisure and hospitality up 17% compared with last year.

Many factors are behind Utah’s success, but one of the most important happened in May. That’s when Gov. Spencer Cox announced the state would stop the extra $300 a week in unemployment insurance bonuses, which the federal government began offering in March. Since late spring, 25 other states have made the same move.

The moment Utah and other states took this step, the political left claimed it would hurt the most vulnerable amid a national crisis –while turning a blind eye to the long-term harm unemployment bonuses have on the same people they claim to want to protect.

According to Foundation for Government Accountability research, in many cases the unemployed make more money in the short term by remaining jobless under the federal policy. They have every incentive to stay on the sidelines instead of getting back in the game – a decision that could hold them back for the rest of their lives.

Research shows that people who are unemployed for more than six months make up to 15% less income than they did in their previous job once they reenter the workforce as they fall behind their cohorts in both skill and experience.

The federal unemployment benefits will expire on Sept. 6, 2021. About 12 million people were collecting unemployment benefits under all programs at the end of July.

And the extra federal money has made such struggles more likely. Before Gov. Cox ended the bonuses in May, twice as many Utahns were receiving unemployment benefits compared with before the pandemic, even though the state’s economy had long since started to recover.

Utah businesses had more than 84,000 job openings in March, and small businesses in particular were desperate to get fully staffed and back to their best. They found that task much more difficult because so many potential workers were being paid to stay away.

Ending benefits spurred employment

That’s why Utah and other states ended the extra benefits, and it quickly proved to be the right decision. Within a month, new unemployment claims dropped by a stunning 41%. Across all states that took this step, unemployment claims have fallen by roughly 60%.

Compare that with the states that kept the higher payments: They’ve seen new unemployment claims jump by 19%. They also continue to have stubbornly high recurring unemployment claims: As of late June, the 10 states with the highest unemployment rates kept the federal cash flowing, while nine of the 10 states with the lowest unemployment had opted out.

In another telling sign, the number of people searching for work has increased dramatically in opt-out states, increasing at a 68% quicker rate compared with those who stayed in the federal program. In the latter states, millions of workers are being held down. In Utah and 25 other states, millions of workers are being empowered to rise.

Fortunately, the extra unemployment benefits are scheduled to expire nationwide Monday – and recent numbers from the Center for Excellence in Polling show expiration is supported by a majority of voters across the country.

It will be a boon for workers everywhere. Although President Joe Biden has indicated he will let the bonuses expire, the administration is urging states to keep more money flowing, but on their own dime. According to the Biden administration, renewed uncertainty demands higher unemployment payments.

Economy could be ready to soar

Few decisions would be more damaging. It would hurt the people it purports to help, and it would hold back an economy that has plenty of room to run.

Nationwide, nearly 12 million Americans are receiving unemployment, yet there are roughly 10.1 million job openings. Elected officials should be doing everything in their power to connect the unemployed with these opportunities and the brighter future that comes with them.

If they have any doubts about what should be done, states like Utah show the way.

Tarren Bragdon is president and CEO of the Foundation for Government Accountability.

