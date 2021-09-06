Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

Ben Popken
·5 min read

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families.

An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Since the start of the pandemic, the government has spent almost $800 billion in unemployment assistance, intended as short-term measures to support households and keep the economy going.

The programs included Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which kicked in after regular state unemployment benefits expired, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which was extended to gig workers who were not normally eligible for benefits.

But COVID-19 has more patience than Washington, which appears to have little appetite to extend the benefits, even as the delta variant rages.

"Food stamps and the child tax credit can avert destitution, but many people are in harm's way now."

NBC News spoke with several households earlier in the summer as more than two dozen states began prematurely opting out of the federal benefits program. The families described desperate circumstances. Months later, how their choices played out offer a preview of what awaits the newcomers.

Despite a labor shortage, they applied for jobs and didn’t get them. They accepted front-line COVID-19 risks to make money. They took lower-paying jobs in a related industry. They helped out, unpaid, with a family member’s business. They filed for community assistance to keep the utilities on and eviction notices at bay.

Sherry Pratt, 47, an unemployed print marketing sales representative in New Hampshire, has a child with special needs. Like many, she struggled to find a job that would pay enough to cover child care while she is at work.

Instead, she turned the crisis on its head and started watching other kids in her home.

“I can still be flexible and home with my daughter when she gets home from school,” Pratt said, “as well as my 11-month old granddaughter so that my oldest daughter can keep her job.”

The money isn’t much, but it helps. “I'm certainly not making as much as I was before COVID, but I'm doing what I can,” Pratt said.

Business and political leaders looking at the math of the 8.4 million unemployed and over 10 million open positions have predicted a flood of applicants when benefits end. The data tells a different story.

For every eight workers who lost benefits, only one found a job, according to recent research.

The leading reasons why the unemployed aren’t taking jobs have little to do with government money and everything to do with the health and economic crisis: child care scarcity and cost, fear of getting or spreading COVID-19, and taking care of someone with the disease or getting sick themselves, according to the latest Census survey.

A study by JPMorgan Chase shows that the immediate result of the end of benefits is not a rush to work, but a sharp decrease in household spending.

“The average person can’t find a job right away and will have cutbacks,” said Till von Wachter, professor of economics at the University of California Los Angeles.

The main issue is that funds were established with a deadline given by politicians and do not adjust, even if economic conditions don’t improve or worsen, he said.

“We wouldn’t be in this mess if we had a functional system of extended benefits that responded to local conditions on the ground,” von Wachter said.

Jordan Motteler, 30, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, hasn’t worked since she and her husband were laid off in March 2020. She wants to work, but can’t take the risk because she and her daughter are immunocompromised. Her husband, laid off from Lowe’s, has started to pick up some work as a plumber’s apprentice. But the hours and wages are lower than his previous job. The family is applying for rent and utility assistance from a local community organization.

“A lot of us live paycheck to paycheck just hoping we have enough to get everything our kids need, not even ourselves,” Motteler said.

The families NBC News spoke with in the summer have not had to move in with family or experience homelessness. But they face higher food and housing insecurity, and they haven’t been able to rush back into the workforce.

PHOTO

“The outcome that is supposed to occur is people finding jobs,” said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation. “But America has not returned to the normal we hoped for. There are some other programs like food stamps and the child tax credit that can avert destitution, but many people are in harm's way now.”

Those who do secure work can find themselves working at greatly reduced pay.

Fouzia Coopman, 52, was a restaurant general manager in Honolulu, making over $70,000 a year before she was laid off. “I have been applying every single day and, hallelujah, I got an offer working the front desk at a hotel for $16 an hour,” she said. After paying her rent, she will have just over $600 a month to pay her other bills and food. “I’ll let you do the calculations,” she said. “B.S.”

Unemployed families now facing the cut off in federal benefits fear what comes next as the delta variant rages. Those with access to credit cards plan on running them up and missing payments until they can figure out another option.

“Will most likely ruin the credit I’ve established over the last eight years because when it comes to food or paying a credit card I have to feed my child,” said Sarah Taylor, 49, a single mother of a seven-year-old daughter, who lost her job as a dental courier when the pandemic hit.

Others say they feel like they’re staring into the abyss.

“COVID-19 took my marriage, my daughter, my career and my hope,” said Scott Palmer, a 53-year-old from Virginia who lost his job as an events manager for a large catering company when the pandemic hit, and now faces the expiration of federal benefits. He lost his wife to coronavirus and his daughter to cancer.

“Thirty-one days before I'm homeless,” Palmer said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NC workforce expert: Cutting aid to the unemployed may upend a shaky recovery

    An unhappy Labor Day as federal jobless benefits expire (Opinion)

  • Venice prepares to charge tourists for entry

    St. Mark's Square and the Rialto Bridge.Iconic sights of Venice that attract thousands of tourists every day.From a control room inside the city's police headquarters, they're being watched.To combat over-tourism, officials are tracking every person.Using CCTV, optical sensors and mobile phone SIM cards, they can tell residents from visitors, Italians from foreigners.They know where people are coming from and where they are heading.A month after cruise ships were banned from Venice, city authorities are preparing to ask visitors to pre-book.And charge day-trippers between 3 and 10 euros to enter.City Director General Marco Bettini says there's no alternative:"I cannot guarantee a suitable visit to the city if we don't know how many people are coming to Venice and Venice, it's an island and is one of the cities that first, in the world I think, can prove that there is a physical limitation on the number of people that can be in the city at the same time."Authorities have yet to decide how many people is too many.The new rules are expected to come into force sometime between next summer and 2023.Some Venetian businesses worry about the impact on their sales.Tourists appear divided:"I know so that there are some inhabitants of Venice who complain because there are too many people visiting the city but I think that the city lives also thanks to the tourists so maybe there are a little bit too many people sometimes but they should definitely find another way.""I can understand it because the city is very overcrowded and it will probably be a lot nicer for the citizens of Venice."One recent weekend, there were around 148,000 people in the historic centre of Venice. That's before the full return of tourists from the U.S. and Asia.

  • Big Week Looms In Economy, As Unemployment Extension Ends, Inflation Report Arrives

    The coming week will mark a crucial turn in the US economy’s direction for the coming months. First, more than 9 million Americans will lose their federal unemployment extension benefits Three programs covering 12.1 million people end on Monday, leaving the unemployed reliant on state benefits (if they still have them) or finding a job […]

  • Pandemic unemployment benefits end today. Why that's good for workers and the economy.

    Utah and other states ended the extra benefits early, and it quickly proved to be the right decision.

  • A Florida A/C company has shorted workers $490,000 in pay via repeated violations

    Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration isn’t cool with just paying employees what they’ve earned, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

  • Why America has 8.4 million unemployed when there are 10 million job openings

    A mystery sits at the heart of the economic recovery: There are 10 million job openings, yet more than 8.4 million unemployed are still actively looking for work. The job market looks, in some ways, like a boom-time situation. Business owners complain they can't find enough workers, pay is rising rapidly, and customers are greeted with "please be patient, we're short-staffed" signs at many stores and restaurants.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • The Taliban invited The Telegraph to tea, and issued a chilling warning to the West

    The neatly arranged office toys and management guru books were still on the desk from the previous government official. But their Taliban replacement had added his own executive touches, including one of the movement's white religious banners and a captured M4 carbine once used by an Afghan commando.

  • Republicans in crosshairs of 6 January panel begin campaign of intimidation

    House leader Kevin McCarthy threatened retaliation against tech companies that share records with the committee The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed it would be illegal for telecom companies to comply with the investigation’s records requests. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Top Republicans under scrutiny for their role in the events of 6 January have embarked on a campaign of threats and intimidation to thwart a Democratic-controlled congressional panel that is scrutinizing the Capi

  • The Story Behind Gov. Kristi Noem’s Weird Gift to Donald Trump

    Photo Courtesy Tom LawrenceSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The sculptor Gutzon Borglum put George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem added Donald Trump—to a replica of the massive granite monument that she commissioned and then presented when he delivered a speech at a controversial Mount Rushmore celebration on July 3, 2020.The piece has never been publicly seen and little was known about it beyond a disclosure filing

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatens to 'go after' investigative journalist, calling him an 'enemy of our country'

    The MyPillow CEO threatened to sue Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo after he broke multiple stories about Lindell's

  • Jim Acosta Blasts ‘Human Manure Spreader’ Tucker Carlson for Pushing Yet Another ‘Race Baiting’ Theory (Video)

    Jim Acosta is calling out Tucker Carlson’s unsubstantiated claims yet again. This time the CNN host decided not to mince words, labeling Carlson as a “human manure spreader” for his insistence that Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to influence the outcome of future elections. “Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said on his Saturday CNN show. “The refugees are coming! The refugees are coming!” “Over

  • GOP Rep. McCaul says 6 planes with Americans onboard are stuck at Afghanistan airport in 'hostage situation' with Taliban

    The planes have been ready to depart for days, but the Taliban won't let them leave until they receive recognition from the US government, he said.

  • Black female Miami cop who blew whistle after demotion, claims cited captain scolded her

    A Miami police lieutenant who filed whistleblower and discrimination complaints over a recent demotion was humiliated and scolded over the radio and in person by the senior officer named in her complaints, her attorney said.

  • Scottish independence will be ‘Brexit times 10’, warns Sturgeon’s economic advisor

    One of Nicola Sturgeon’s new hand-picked economic advisors has warned independence would be “Brexit times 10” thanks to the much deeper economic ties between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

  • German ambassador to China, ex-Merkel adviser, dies at 54

    Germany's new ambassador to China, who was previously a senior adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died at age 54, the German government said Monday. The Foreign Ministry announced Jan Hecker's “sudden death” in a short statement in the early hours of Monday. It didn't give details of when or where Hecker died, or specify a cause of death.

  • Some companies in Florida and Alabama are still struggling to find staff months after the states cut enhanced COVID-19 unemployment benefits

    Business owners have blamed the enhanced COVID-19 jobless benefits for a labor shortage that has forced them to slash opening hours and raise prices.

  • Guinea coup attempt: Soldiers claim to seize power from Alpha Condé

    Troops announce a takeover on TV, while the defence ministry insists a coup attempt was thwarted.