After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward

  • FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Francisco Espana, 60, is surrounded by members of his medical team as he looks at the Mediterranean sea from a promenade next to the "Hospital del Mar" in Barcelona, Spain. Francisco spent 52 days in the Intensive Care unit at the hospital due to coronavirus, but today he was allowed by his doctors to spend almost ten minutes at the seaside as part of his recovery therapy. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
  • FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a man and a girl on a scooter are backdropped by a Lombardy region campaign advertising reading in Italian ' Coronavirus let's stop it together ', at the Porta Nuova business district in Milan. Italy closed shops and restaurants after locking down in the face of 10,000 reported infections. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
  • FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
  • FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, passengers rest at the Barcelona airport, Spain. President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the coronavirus for weeks, suddenly struck a different tone, announcing strict rules on restricting travel from much of Europe to begin this weekend. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
  • Maggie Sedidi, left, a 59-year-old nurse at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, reads a medical questioner before receiving her dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Soweto, South Africa, Friday, March 5, 2021. Sedidi is optimistic: "By next year, or maybe the year after, I really do hope that people will be able to begin returning to normal life." (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
  • Maggie Sedidi, a 59-year-old nurse at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from a health staff member at a vaccination center in Soweto, South Africa, Friday, March 5, 2021. Sedidi is optimistic: "By next year, or maybe the year after, I really do hope that people will be able to begin returning to normal life." (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
  • Maggie Sedidi, a 59-year-old nurse at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, poses for a photo taken by a colleague after receiving her dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from a health staff member at a vaccination center in Soweto, South Africa, Friday, March 5, 2021. Sedidi is optimistic: "By next year, or maybe the year after, I really do hope that people will be able to begin returning to normal life." (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
  • Latoria Glenn-Carr iposes for a photo in Westland, Mich.,Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Glenn-Carr and her wife of six years, Tyeisha, were diagnosed with coronavirus at a hospital emergency room near their home on Oct. 29. Despite Latoria's qualms, they were sent home. Tyeisha, 43, died in bed next to her wife three days later. One month later, COVID killed Glenn-Carr's mother, too. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Jean Allen, 96, left, receives the first shot of the Pfizer vaccination for COVID-19, from a Walgreens Pharmacist, right, at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Allen survived catching COVID-19 before she was vaccinated, during a 2020 outbreak of COVID-19 that killed more than a dozen residents and two staff members. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
  • Sangu Kande, left, a nurse at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle, poses for a photo, Friday, March 5, 2021, with Jean Allen, 96, one of the patients Kande cared for during the past year. Allen was infected and recovered from coronavirus. But 19 of her fellow residents and two beloved staff members died. The deaths trailed off, but the isolation and boredom continue. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Pasang Rinzee Sherpa, 33, mountain guide poses for a photograph in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Sherpa has scaled Mount Everest twice and spent 18 years helping climbers up the highest Himalayan peaks, generally earning about $8,000 a year. In the past 12 months, he had no income. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Darelyn Maldonado, 12, sits on the couch with her dog, Lisa, at her home in Pawtucket, R.I., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Maldonado, a seventh grade student, has been out of in person school for a year since the pandemic began. She feels like she's lost friends over the past year, has missed out on playing softball which she loves and just wants her life to go back to normal. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Darelyn Maldonado, 12, poses for a portrait at her home in Pawtucket, R.I., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Maldonado, a seventh grade student, has been out of in person school for a year since the pandemic began. Her mother, who also has a one-year-old son, got a job recently working at a liquor store but had to leave it because she said it was all too much. She also didn't feel safe being around so many customers. Maldonado feels like she's lost friends over the past year and just wants her life to go back to normal. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Darelyn Maldonado, 12, right, sits on the couch with her dog, Lisa, stepfather, Steven Depina, left, and 16-month-old brother, Elijah, at their home in Pawtucket, R.I., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Maldonado, a seventh grade student, has been out of in person school for a year since the pandemic began. She feels like she's lost friends over the past year, has missed out on playing softball which she loves and just wants her life to go back to normal. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
1 / 14

Virus Outbreak One Year

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Francisco Espana, 60, is surrounded by members of his medical team as he looks at the Mediterranean sea from a promenade next to the "Hospital del Mar" in Barcelona, Spain. Francisco spent 52 days in the Intensive Care unit at the hospital due to coronavirus, but today he was allowed by his doctors to spend almost ten minutes at the seaside as part of his recovery therapy. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHELLE R. SMITH and ANDREW MELDRUM
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No one has been untouched.

Not the Michigan woman who awakened one morning, her wife dead by her side. Not the domestic worker in Mozambique, her livelihood threatened by the virus. Not the North Carolina mother who struggled to keep her business and her family going amid rising anti-Asian ugliness. Not the sixth-grader, exiled from the classroom in the blink of an eye.

It happened a year ago. “I expected to go back after that week,” said Darelyn Maldonado, now 12. “I didn’t think that it would take years.”

On March 11, 2020, when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, few could foresee the long road ahead or the many ways in which they would suffer -- the deaths and agonies of millions, the ruined economies, the disrupted lives and near-universal loneliness and isolation.

A year later, some are dreaming of a return to normal, thanks to vaccines that seemed to materialize as if by magic. Others live in places where the magic seems to be reserved for wealthier worlds.

At the same time, people are looking back at where they were when they first understood how drastically life would change.

On March 11, 2020, confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 125,000, and reported deaths stood at fewer than 5,000. Today, 117 million people are confirmed to have been infected, and according to Johns Hopkins, more than 2.6 million people have died.

On that day, Italy closed shops and restaurants after locking down in the face of 10,000 reported infections. The NBA suspended its season, and Tom Hanks, filming a movie in Australia, announced he was infected.

On that evening, President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, announcing restrictions on travel from Europe that set off a trans-Atlantic scramble. Airports flooded with unmasked crowds in the days that followed. Soon, they were empty.

And that, for much of the world, was just the beginning.

___

Today, thanks to her vaccination, Maggie Sedidi is optimistic: “By next year, or maybe the year after, I really do hope that people will be able to begin returning to normal life.”

But it is a hard-earned optimism. Sedidi, a 59-year-old nurse at Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, the largest hospital in South Africa and the entire continent, recalls she was devastated when the first cases appeared there last March.

And she recalls being terrified when she got COVID-19. Her manager fell ill at the same time and died.

South Africa has had by far Africa’s worst experience with the virus. The country of 60 million people has had more than 1.5 million confirmed cases, including more than 50,000 deaths.

“You can imagine, I was really, really frightened. I had all the symptoms. except dying,” she said, with a survivor’s grim smile. Her recuperation period was lengthy.

“I had shortness of breath and tightness of the chest. It lasted for six months,” she said. “I didn’t think it would ever go away.”

But she mended, and she’s back at work in the surgical ward. Others have not been so lucky. In the United States -- the world’s most COVID-wracked country -- 29 million have been infected, and 527,000 have died.

Latoria Glenn-Carr and her wife of six years, Tyeisha, were diagnosed at a hospital emergency room near their home outside Detroit on Oct. 29. Despite Latoria’s qualms, they were sent home.

Tyeisha, 43, died in bed next to her wife three days later.

“I woke up on Sunday, and I didn’t feel a pulse,” Glenn-Carr said.

One month later, COVID killed Glenn-Carr’s mother, too.

In quiet times, in prayer, Glenn-Carr thinks she should have pushed for the hospital to keep Tyeisha, or should have taken her to a different hospital. She is also angry at America’s political leaders — in particular, Trump, who she believes was more worried about the economy than people’s lives.

“If he was more empathetic to the issues and concerned about people, in general, he would have taken it more seriously,” she said. “And because of that, 500,000 people are dead.”

She joined a survivor’s group for people who lost loved ones to COVID. They meet weekly on Zoom, text each other and help with the grieving process. Glenn-Carr knows she will dread birthdays and Mother’s Days that will go uncelebrated.

“Nothing goes back to the way it was” she said.

___

At Queen Anne Healthcare in Seattle, 96-year-old Jean Allen was infected and recovered. But 19 of her fellow residents and two beloved staff members died.

The deaths trailed off, but the isolation and boredom continue. Allen is now fully vaccinated. She has had enough of sleeping her days away, of having only limited visits with other residents.

She recalled the yarn shop she ran decades ago, where she taught knitting and gabbed with the customers, and thought maybe she’d resume that old hobby, which she learned from her grandmother around 1930.

“I’m starting to get that feeling: It’s time to go back and do something,” she said. “If you find some knitting needles, let’s say size 3 and 5, pass the word on to the front desk. They’ll get them to me.”

___

With the pandemic came hard times to so many places. In Nepal, the stream of foreign adventurers arriving to climb Mount Everest stopped — a disaster for guides like Pasang Rinzee Sherpa.

Sherpa has scaled Mount Everest twice and spent 18 years helping climbers up the highest Himalayan peaks, generally earning about $8,000 a year. In the past 12 months, he had no income.

Sherpa had to beg his landlord in Kathmandu to waive his rent. He borrowed money from friends, cut down on expenses, stopped sending money to his parents, who have a small farm. He lives on two simple meals a day, cooking them in his room.

It's been difficult. “We are mountain people who are used to walking freely in nature,” Sherpa said. “But for months during lockdown we were forced to be confined in a room in Kathmandu city. It was mental torture for us.”

In Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries, domestic worker Alice Nharre remembered the desperation of people forced to stay home for a virus that some initially thought was not real.

“People were thinking: ‘We’re going to stay at home, with no help from the government -- how are we going to survive?’” she said.

The southern African country’s government pledged that relief pay of the equivalent of $20 would be given for three months to those thrown out of work.

“It never happened,” said Nharre, 45. “My mother signed up, but the money never arrived. We don’t know what happened to it.”

With a delivery from the COVAX initiative this week, the country has nearly 700,000 vaccine doses for its 30 million people. It’s not clear when they will be widely available.

“Maybe, it’s for doctors, and the big people. For us, the little people, we don’t know,” she shrugged.

——-

When Trump began calling COVID-19 the “China virus,” Joyce Kuo tensed up.

“It was like ‘Here we go, brace yourself,’” said the 36-year-old furniture manufacturer from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Soon after, she recalled, when she took her three children to the dentist, a white woman in the waiting area pulled her daughter close and loudly instructed: “You need to stay away from them. They probably have that virus.”

More than once during the pandemic, Kuo and others in her family encountered that kind of racism. Though born in America, she was unnerved by reminders that others felt she did not belong there.

Meanwhile, Kuo and her husband were trying to pivot their outdoor furniture business in the face of government shutdowns. They started using upholstery materials to make cloth masks, which allowed them to stay open as an essential business keep paying their 25 employees.

Kuo recalls being constantly stressed; it seemed grocery store shelves were always out of basic foods and toilet paper. Later, because of a teacher shortage, she began homeschooling her children -- ages 4, 6 and 8 -- while also trying to get work done.

“I think for any parent with children, working from home is almost a joke. You do what you can,” Kuo said. “A lot of times my work from home happened after the kids have gone to bed.”

___

Life pivoted for Darelyn Maldonado last March during her library class. She recalls sitting at a table with her close friends, talking with the teacher about COVID-19. The teacher told them their school in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, would be shutting down -- briefly, she said.

In the 12 months since, she has lived in limbo and online.

Where she once awakened excited to go to school, she now struggles without the give-and-take that comes with sitting in a classroom.

There are good moments. Sometimes her Shih Tzu sits on her lap and licks the computer screen during class. Or her 1½-year-old brother, who has grown from an infant into a toddler in the course of the pandemic, opens her bedroom door.

But Darelyn lives with the worry that someone she loves could die. There’s also the frustration of having to give up softball and so much else that brings her joy.

“I don’t have very many friends anymore,” Darelyn said.

There is a light at the end of her tunnel. Parents in her city waged a pressure campaign to reopen schools, and she is due back in the classroom on March 16.

A year from now, on March 11, 2022, she pictures herself doing all the things she missed in this endless pandemic year.

“Playing outside with friends, playing softball with the dog,” she said. “Being with the people that I love most.”

___

Associated Press writers Corey Williams in West Bloomfield, Michigan, Binaj Gurubacharya in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tom Bowker in Maputo, Mozambique, Terry Tang in Phoenix and Gene Johnson in Seattle contributed to this report.

___

More AP coverage of the pandemic’s first year: Pandemic: One Year

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's name will not appear on stimulus checks, White House says

    President Biden will not sign his name on the stimulus checks set to be distributed this month as part of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package — reversing a precedent set by former President Trump in the first two rounds of direct payments last year.What they're saying: "This was not about him. This was about the American people getting relief," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Tuesday. Psaki added that Biden "didn't think that was a priority or a necessary step" and that his "focus was on getting them out as quickly as possible."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Trump's stimulus checks were the first time an IRS disbursement featured a presidential signature. The stimulus checks included in the America Rescue Package, which is set to be passed by the House on Wednesday, will be signed by a career official from the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service.The big picture: Americans making less than $75,000 annually and married couples making less than $150,000 are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks this month. Check amounts phase down from there, with it capped at $80,000 annually for individuals and $160,000 for couples.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Piers Morgan Is Leaving Good Morning Britain And Twitter Is Thrilled

    Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview received more than 41,000 complaints from viewers.

  • Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law on Tuesday legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, but opponents promise to block before it takes effect later this year.

  • GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

    President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.

  • Believe It or Not, This $15 Backpack Folds Into a Tiny Little Pocket When Not In Use

    We're ready to hit the trails! From Good Housekeeping

  • Piers Morgan Leaving Good Morning Britain After Controversial Meghan Markle Comments

    Piers Morgan joined Good Morning Britain as a full-time host in 2015

  • WTO boss seeks boost for COVID-19 vaccine production, gets backing

    The World Trade Organization's chief on Tuesday called for action on boosting COVID-19 vaccine production in developing countries as several members of the global trade watchdog urged her to hold urgent talks with manufacturers to do so. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister who was until recently chair of the board of global vaccine alliance GAVI, took on the top job at the global trade watchdog last week. "The fact is that each additional day the vaccine shortage continues, people will pay with their lives," Okonjo-Iweala said at a two-day summit focused on COVID-19 vaccine production, adding that around 130 countries were still waiting for vaccines.

  • Trump policy that weakened wild bird protections is revoked

    The Biden administration on Monday reversed a policy imposed under former President Donald Trump that drastically weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species. Trump ended criminal prosecutions against companies responsible for bird deaths that could have been prevented. The move halted enforcement practices under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in place for decades — resulting most notably in a $100 million settlement by energy company BP after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill killed about 100,000 birds, according to federal data.

  • Cuomo announces expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

    Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced people aged 60 and over would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting Wednesday and more workers who come into regular contact with the public will become eligible next week. Cuomo made the announcement as he faces an investigation into sexual harassment allegations and federal prosecutors are looking into his administration's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Watch his remarks.

  • Ben Wallace, Chris Webber among 14 finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame for 2021

    Former Detroit Pistons great Ben Wallace and Chris Webber of NBA and Fab Five fame, are finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

  • Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's contract extension 'not a short-term play,' says AD

    Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel discussed the football program's extension of coach Jim Harbaugh.

  • Biden dogs temporarily moved from White House after incident

    Both dogs are heading to Delaware for a "previously planned" trip to be cared for by family friends.

  • Texas Dog Gets Adopted After Living at Shelter for 7 Years: 'She Is Coming Home'

    "Just by looking at her, I sort of knew that she would fit with the family," Monica Deaton said of the dog named Baby Girl

  • Prince Harry, Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey as 'disrespectful' as burning the American flag, royal expert claims

    Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night has lead to reactions across the globe, including from one royal expert who said the revelations were not "necessary" and "full of bitterness." To me this is a bit like burning the flag," ABC royal contributor Robert Jobson said Monday on "Good Morning America." In the two-hour, primetime interview, Harry and Meghan alleged that conversations were had with Harry about the skin color of their son Archie, the first American-British biracial royal born in the U.K., and also widely considered to be the first mixed-race child born into the royal family.

  • Fukushima radiation unlikely to raise cancer rates, U.N. experts say

    A U.N. scientific panel on Tuesday confirmed a previous finding that radiation from the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan was unlikely to raise cancer rates discernibly, and said a jump in thyroid cancer in children was due to "ultrasensitive" screening methods. Fukushima was the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, the 1986 Soviet reactor explosion that sent radioactive dust across much of Europe. A 9.0-magnitude quake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, and more than 160,000 residents had to flee as radiation spewed into the air.

  • Um, so…What Does It Mean to Dream About Being Pregnant?

    Asking for a friend.

  • Brian Kilmeade sits in on Florida Gov. DeSantis' staff meeting

    'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade heads to Florida to spend the day with Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family.

  • A quick swab and a boarding pass: Israel's El Al launches check-in COVID-19 test

    Israel's El Al airlines launched a pilot programme at its Tel Aviv airport check-in counters on Monday to test unvaccinated passengers for COVID-19 before allowing them to board a non-stop flight to New York. Just before stepping up to the counters, 112 of the 280 passengers on flight 003 were required by El Al to undergo a nose swab - a rapid antigen test, with results within 15 to 20 minutes, that detects protein fragments specific to the coronavirus. For 5-year-old Hili Lazarof, the test was "okay".

  • DeSantis faces deepening controversy over vaccines for ultra-rich Florida community

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said "the state was not involved" in helping to vaccinate 1,200 residents of the super-rich Ocean Reef community in January. But both the hospital system that supplied the doses and Monroe County have contradicted his claims, saying the state authorized the vaccines, the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald report.Why it matters: DeSantis has faced increasing criticism for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome of those who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donated to the governor's political action committee, which has pulled in almost $4 million.The state of play: A spokeswoman for Baptist Health Systems, which administered the Ocean Reef vaccines, told the Times/Herald that "Florida asked Baptist Health to take delivery of the doses to our ultra-cold freezer storage for delivery to the Medical Center at Ocean Reef."Brian Keeley, the Baptist Health Systems president and CEO, and his wife own a home in Ocean Reef, but the spokeswoman wouldn't comment on whether they had a hand in getting the vaccines.Back in January, Baptist Health canceled vaccine appointments for hundreds of members of the general public because it had run out of supply.What's next: Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer asked the FBI to investigate."If this isn’t public corruption, I don’t know what is,’' Fried said.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Korea to exempt auto chip buyers from COVID-19 quarantine, provide vaccines

    South Korea said on Wednesday it will exempt business people working to secure supply of auto chips from two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirements and prioritise the vaccination of people key to auto chip procurement. The move comes as South Korea tries to limit the damage from a chip shortage that has plagued global automakers and forced production cuts worldwide, including at Volkswagen and General Motors. South Korea's leading automaker Hyundai Motor has so far kept factories running, but a Hyundai union official told Reuters on Tuesday that overtime production of less-popular models had stopped and production schedules were changing from week to week.