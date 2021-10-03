Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The dump of more than 11.9 million records, amounting to about 2.94 terabytes of data, came five years after the leak known as the "Panama Papers" exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a Washington, D.C.-based network of reporters and media organizations, said the files are linked to about 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories. It did not say how the files were obtained, and Reuters could not independently verify the allegations or documents detailed by the consortium.

Jordan's King Abdullah, a close ally of the United States, was alleged to have used offshore accounts to spend more than $100 million on luxury homes in the United Kingdom and the United States.

DLA Piper, a London law office representing Abdullah, told the consortium of media outlets that he had "not at any point misused public monies or made any use whatsoever of the proceeds of aid or assistance intended for public use."

The Washington Post, which is part of the consortium, also reported on the case of Svetlana Krivonogikh, a Russian woman who it said became the owner of a Monaco apartment through an offshore company incorporated on the Caribbean island of Tortola in April 2003 just weeks after she gave birth to a girl. At the time, she was in a secret, years-long relationship with Putin, the newspaper said, citing Russian investigative outlet Proekt.

The Post said Krivonogikh, her daughter, who is now 18, and the Kremlin did not respond to requests for comment.

Days ahead of the Czech Republic's Oct. 8-9 parliamentary election, the documents allegedly tied the country's prime minister, Babis, to a secret $22 million estate in a hilltop village near Cannes, France.

Speaking during a television debate on Sunday, Babis denied any wrongdoing.

"The money left a Czech bank, was taxed, it was my money, and returned to a Czech bank," Babis said.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

    Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman on Sunday (October 2), killing at least three people. It prompted authorities to delay flights to and from the capital, Muscat.And urge residents to evacuate coastal areas.One child who had been swept away by water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was missing.Two workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their housing area in an industrial zone as a result of the cyclone, the state news agency reported.Video footage from local broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people tried to make their way through the muddy brown floodwater. The eye of the storm was about 40 miles from the capital and it was carrying top winds of 75 mph or more, according to a joint statement by the country's hazard, weather and civil aviation agencies.The storm's center was expected to hit land during the late afternoon and evening.With it, will come very high winds and heavy rainfall.Though the outer bands of the system were already being felt.More than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters.Most of the country's five million people live in and around Muscat. Authorities said roads in the capital would be open only to vehicles on emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm dies down.