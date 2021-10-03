Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta's family's secret assets exposed by leak

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uhuru Kenyatta
Uhuru Kenyatta told the BBC in 2018 that he wanted fighting corruption and promoting transparency to be his legacy

The family of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, that has dominated the country's politics since independence, secretly owned a network of offshore companies for decades, according to a huge leak of financial papers.

The Pandora Papers - 12 million files - is the biggest such leak in history.

Mr Kenyatta and six members of his family have been linked to 13 offshore companies.

They have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The Kenyattas' offshore investments, including a company with stocks and bonds worth $30m (£22m), were discovered among hundreds of thousands of pages of administrative paperwork from the archives of 14 law firms and service providers in Panama and the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and other tax havens.

The secret assets were uncovered by an investigation, published earlier on Sunday, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Finance Uncovered, Finance Uncovered, Africa Uncensored and other news organisations.

Documents show that a foundation called Varies was set up in 2003 in Panama, naming Mr Kenyatta's mother, Ngina, 88, as the first benefactor - and Kenya's leader as the second benefactor, who would inherit it after her death.

The purpose of the foundation and the value of its assets are unknown.

Panamanian foundations are much sought after because the true owners of the assets are only known by their lawyers and they do not have to register their names with the Panamanian government, ICIJ reports.

The assets can also be designed to be transferred tax-free to a successor.

There's no reliable estimate of the Kenyatta family's net worth but its vast business interests span transport, insurance, hotels, farming, land ownership and the media industry in Kenya.

In 2018, Mr Kenyatta told the BBC Hardtalk programme that his family's wealth was known to the public, and as president he had declared his assets as required by law.

"As I have always stated, what we own - what we have - is open to the public. As a public servant I'm supposed to make my wealth known and we declare every year," My Kenyatta said.

"If there's an instance where somebody can say that what we have done or obtained has not been legitimate, say so - we are ready to face any court," he added.

In the same interview, Mr Kenyatta said he wanted fighting corruption and promoting transparency to be his legacy.

He promised to work with parliament to create a law that would oblige public officials to declare their wealth, but MPs are yet to pass this bill.

Other world leaders named in the Pandora Papers include the King of Jordan Abdullah II, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba and President of Congo-Brazzaville Denis Sassou-Nguesso.

Client 13173

It's unclear if President Kenyatta, who retires next year after 10 years in office, knew about the Varies foundation but the timing of its opening may be instructive.

Seven months earlier, he had lost the 2002 presidential election to opposition candidate Mwai Kibaki, who had vowed to redress historical crimes as well as launch a war against corruption.

At the time, the family of outgoing president Daniel arap Moi, a friend of the Kenyattas, allegedly moved money out of the country, according to a 2014 leaked report by the international risk consultancy Kroll.

The Kenyatta family established its political and business interests during the rule of Kenya's first president, Uhuru's father Jomo. He has been accused of using his position to amass wealth.

After his death in 1978, Ngina Kenyatta, his fourth wife, played a pivotal role in expanding the family's business interests.

In paperwork seen by the BBC, the Pandora Papers reveal that in 1999, Mrs Kenyatta and her two daughters, Kristina and Anna, set up an offshore company - Milrun Internatinal Limited - which was incorporated in the BVI.

According to the ICIJ, Mrs Kenyatta and her daughters were advised by experienced international wealth experts from the Swiss bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), which recruited Alcogal, a Panamanian law firm specialising in setting up and administering offshore companies.

The consortium says invoices from Alcogal to the bank show that the Swiss advisers referred to the Kenyattas with the code "client 13173".

Kenya former president Mwai Kibaki (3rd-L) and Ngina Kenyatta
Kenya's former president Mwai Kibaki and Ngina Kenyatta at a public event in 2013

Alcogal provided a registered office for Milrun on the largest of the BVI islands, Tortola, and supplied staff members to act as the company's official directors.

The result was an entirely anonymous company that could not be traced back to the Kenyatta family.

This company was used by Mrs Kenyatta and her daughters to buy an apartment in central London, which it still owns, according to filings at the UK Land Registry seen by Finance Uncovered.

The prime property, which was until recently rented by British Labour MP Emma Ann Hardy, is now estimated to be worth close to $1.3m.

Ms Hardy's spokesperson said the MP, had "absolutely no knowledge" of who owned the property.

"She is shocked at what this investigation has uncovered, and believes it shows why more transparency is urgently needed," her statement said.

According to Finance Uncovered, the Kenyatta family has used other offshore companies to buy two more properties in the UK. $30m in stocks and bonds

UBP private-wealth advisers also helped Mr Kenyatta's brother, Muhoho, set up a Panamanian entity called Criselle Foundation in 2003.

The foundation was registered to the offices of Alcogal in Panama City, and was nominally run by board members from the Panamanian law firm.

It was set up for the benefit of Muhoho Kenyatta, with his son Jomo Kamau Muhoho, as successor.

Another BVI company which Mr Muhoho owned had a $30m valuation in stocks and bonds as of November 2016.

A search of public records in BVI and Panama found that most of the companies linked to the Kenyatta's are now dormant, some of them as a result of non-payment of regulatory fees.

It's not illegal to run secret companies, but some have been used as a front to divert money, avoid taxes and for money laundering.

The Pandora Papers, however, show no evidence that the Kenyatta family stole or hid state assets in their offshore companies.

Pandora Papers banner
Pandora Papers banner

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires. The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington DC which has led one of the the biggest ever global investigations.

More than 600 journalists from 117 countries have looked at the hidden fortunes of some of the most powerful people on the planet. BBC Panorama and the Guardian have led the investigation in the UK.Pandora Papers coverage: follow reaction on Twitter using #PandoraPapers, in the BBC News app, or watch Panorama on the BBC iPlayer (UK viewers only)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked records open a "Pandora" box of financial secrets

    Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world. The report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in117 countries. It's being dubbed the “Pandora Papers" because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars.

  • Pandora papers: Tony and Cherie Blair saved £312,000 stamp duty by buying property via offshore firm

    Tony and Cherie Blair avoided having to pay £312,000 in stamp duty when they bought a £6.45m house in London, a trove of leaked documents has revealed.

  • Thousands in Brazil protest Bolsonaro, seek his impeachment

    With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The protests, smaller than those in support of Bolsonaro last Sept. 7, were promoted by leftist parties and some union movements linked to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Worker´s Party. Da Silva is widely expected to run against Bolsonaro in Brazil's Oct. 2, 2022 presidential election.

  • Saudis Triumph in Oil Market With Comeback From Covid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- When the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers gathers next week, group leader Saudi Arabia can savor a moment of triumph. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryEighteen months after slashing crude production during th

  • Left seizes control of Biden's agenda

    The left was the week’s big winner. But now progressives risk getting blamed if President Biden’s agenda ultimately tanks.Driving the news: When Biden spoke to House Democrats on Friday afternoon, he took progressives' side. The roads-and-bridges bill and the big social-spending package must stay linked.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.With muscle that stunned many of their colleagues, progressives had successfully held that line.Moderates had been pushi

  • Trump suing to get Twitter account reinstated

    Former President Donald Trump is suing Twitter to get his account reinstated, according to a new court filing.

  • Solskjaer defends decision to rest Ronaldo after Everton slip

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not regret resting Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United let two more Premier League points slip away at Old Trafford as Everton emerged with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

  • Suarez deepens Barcelona crisis, Koeman insists he will continue

    Luis Suarez piled more misery on Barcelona by scoring in a 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid on Saturday but Ronald Koeman insists he has the club's support to continue as coach.

  • Judge questions whether Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly

    Rejecting the recommendation of prosecutors, a federal judge sentenced a Jan. 6 rioter to probation on Friday and suggested that the Justice Department was being too hard on those who broke into the Capitol compared to the people arrested during anti-racism protests following George Floyd’s murder. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden questioned why federal prosecutors had not brought more cases against those accused in 2020 summertime protests, reading out statistics on riot cases in the nation's capital that were not prosecuted. “I think the U.S. attorney would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in this city,” McFadden said during Danielle Doyle's sentencing for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a throng of other rioters.

  • Deja Vu 'Torture' Returns as Giants Fail to Clinch

    Giants fans' attention turns from Oracle Park to Dodger Stadium where a Brewers win Saturday night could clinch the NL West for San Francisco. Da Lin reports. (10-2-21)

  • Pandora Papers: Your guide to nine years of finance leaks

    What have been the major financial disclosures and what action has been taken?

  • Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse, EU's top diplomat says

    Afghanistan is facing a breakdown of its economic and social systems that risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Sunday. Avoiding the worst-case scenario would require the Taliban to comply with conditions that would enable more international assistance, Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post. "Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security," Borrell wrote.

  • Cheap knock-off 'Squid Game' costumes are popping up just in time for Halloween

    With Halloween just around the corner, “Squid Game” knock-off costumes from Chinese factories are popping up on e-commerce websites. Super rip-off: The costumes, which can be found on websites like Shopee and Taobao, are made to look like the outfits worn by the game’s soldiers from the hit South Korean Netflix show, according to Mothership. In “Squid Game,” the soldiers wear a two-part mask that consists of a black balaclava and the iconic black fencer mask with a triangle.

  • Fuel crisis continues in UK amid panic buying, HGV driver shortages

    Petrol station customers tell their story as they queue for fuel in London. "We have to drive our children to school", says one, "the government should have anticipated a human response", says another. A lack of tanker drivers has triggered panic-buying at petrol stations, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call in the armed forces from Monday to deliver stocks.

  • Trump pokes at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over possible AOC primary challenge in 2022

    In opining on the battle over the infrastructure bills currently in Congress, Trump cheered on progressive resistance to the legislative process.

  • Jepkosgei, Lemma triumph at London Marathon

    Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women's London Marathon on Sunday as Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma triumphed in the men's race in the first full-scale staging of the event since the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Stephanie Grisham was irritated by Hope Hicks and accuses her of taking 'the easy way out' after leaving the Trump White House for Fox: book

    "In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.

  • Steve Bannon Calls For 'Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' State As GOP Takes Oval Office

    Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Senator for Not Supporting Programs That Would Help His State

    "The fact is that your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose that?" the host asked Sen. John Barrasso

  • Tucker Carlson shares Hunter Biden laptop email from CNBC exec husband of 'max' Hillary Clinton donor

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on the contents of emails found in the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, raising questions about whether a former top CNBC executive improperly directed his wife to make donations to political organizations.