Pandora Reveals New Growth Targets, Climate Roadmap

Alex Wynne
·2 min read

PARIS – Pandora has plans to rise.

The Danish jewelry firm, famed for its charms, has unveiled the detailed roadmap for its new growth strategy, a two-year program dubbed Phoenix that is intended to help the Danish jewelry firm achieve its long-term targets. These include doubling revenues in the U.S. and tripling sales in China, based on 2019 levels.

“We have vast untapped opportunities in our existing core business and they will drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth,” asserted Pandora president and chief executive officer Alexander Lacik. “Our objective is to be the largest and most desirable brand in the affordable jewelry market. And we have a strong foundation to deliver on that objective.”

As part of the plan, the company will increase its manufacturing capacity by around 60 percent, investing 1 billion Danish kronor, or $158.7 million at current exchange, to do so. The majority of this capacity will come from a new facility to be built in Vietnam.

In a series of announcements ahead of an investor event Tuesday afternoon, Pandora said it plans to increase its appeal to millennials, and will implement new omni-channel features and launch a new store concept. Already, 75 percent of its transactions are direct-to-consumer, and it said leveraging data would be key to fuelling future growth.

The company is targeting an organic compound annual growth rate of between 5 and 7 percent between 2021 and 2023 and EBIT margin of between 25 and 27 percent by 2023, an increase of between 2 and 3 percentage points.

Pandora completed its previous two-year turnaround plan in May, and has resumed growth in recent months. Its second-quarter revenues jumped 84 percent on the same period last year and 13 percent versus the three-month period in 2019, prompting the firm to raise its guidance for the year, as reported.

The new program also involves a range of sustainability initiatives Pandora trumpeted as “the most ambitious in the jewelry industry to date.” The company has committed to halving its greenhouse gas emissions from a 2019 baseline across its own operations and value chain by 2030, and intends to become a net zero carbon company by 2040.

Among further announcements, the company said it would increase its share buyback program, announced on Aug. 17, to repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of 3.5 billion Danish kronor, or $555.2 million, compared with the previously announced 0.5 billion Danish kronor, or $79.3 million. The move is intended to increase cash distribution to shareholders, and will be completed on Feb. 4 next year.

