Pandox AB (publ) (STO:PNDX B): Are Analysts’ Forecast Signalling Trouble Ahead?

Since Pandox AB (publ) (STO:PNDX B) released its earnings in June 2019, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 18% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 18%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of kr2.8b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to kr2.3b by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Pandox in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How will Pandox perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 4 analysts covering PNDX B is one of negative sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of -8.6% based on the most recent earnings level of kr2.8b to the final forecast of kr2.0b by 2022. This leads to an EPS of SEK11.55 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of SEK16.84. Contraction in the bottom line seems to suggest top-line expansion of 3.3%, which is predicted to lag cost growth leading up to 2022. With this high cost growth, margins is expected to contract from 55% to 35% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Pandox, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Pandox worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Pandox is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Pandox? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

