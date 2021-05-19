Panel to advise if Georgia sheriff should be suspended

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department shows Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Georgia's governor on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, appointed a panel to determine whether Hill, accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody, should be suspended pending the outcome of federal charges. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department via AP)
KATE BRUMBACK
·1 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor on Wednesday appointed a panel to determine whether a sheriff accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody should be suspended pending the outcome of federal charges.

A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. The indictment accuses the sheriff of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies. The indictment alleges the restraint chairs were improperly used as punishment.

Hill has said the prosecution is politically motivated. One of his lawyers, Drew Findling, has said no detainee was physically injured and called the case “nonsensical.”

A federal magistrate judge authorized Hill's release on bond.

Georgia law allows the governor to convene a review commission made up of two sheriffs and the state attorney general to investigate and recommend whether a sheriff facing criminal or ethics charges should be suspended pending the outcome.

In an executive order Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds to determine whether the indictment affects Hill's duties in such a way that it could have an adverse effect on the public.

The panel is to report back to Kemp within 14 days.

Recommended Stories

  • Bakery put burglary suspect’s face on cookies — and now Wisconsin cops have an arrest

    A bakery did what it does best when the business was burglarized. Now there’s been an arrest.

  • Some cicadas infected with psychedelic fungus that causes mating frenzy

    Massospora cicadina, laced with the same chemical as psychedelic mushrooms, infects a small number of cicadas A cicada in Arlington, Virginia. Besides making the bugs eat away their insides, the fungus also increases their sex drives. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock As billions of Brood X cicadas emerge from the dirt for the first time in 17 years, a fungus is making these bugs want to mate more than usual. The Massospora cicadina, laced with the same chemical as psychedelic mushrooms, infects a small number of the periodical cicadas and takes over their bodies. Besides making the bugs eat away their insides, the fungus also increases their sex drives. “The fungus lies dormant in the soil until the cicada comes up,” Matt Kasson, an associate professor of forest pathology and mycology at West Virginia University, said. “It recognizes a hormonal signal from the cicada itself.” The male Brood X cicadas usually attract a mate by singing loud songs, which is the buzzing sound usually heard in the spring. Meanwhile, the female cicadas flick their wings as a response to these songs. However, if the Massospora is ingested, the male cicadas will both sing and flick his wings, pretending to be a female, making it easier to attract more partners and spread the fungus. Since the fungus causes castration in male cicadas and replaces their abdomen with fungal mass, there’s no successful mating. These periodical cicadas, unique to North America, are surfacing in 15 states. It takes the cicadas 13 to 17 years to complete their life cycle, which takes place mostly underground. Since 2004, nymphs have been growing underground and, now adults, the cicadas are emerging to reach the end of their life cycle usually spent mating and laying eggs. Within the next few weeks, the region is expected to home millions of cicadas above ground. Kasson said it’s not uncommon for people to eat these cicadas for mind-altering experiences, since they contain amphetamines. Although it’s expected for less than 5% of cicadas to be infected from the fungus, Kasson recommends avoiding the ingestion of cicadas. “There’s always a risk in eating cicadas pump-filled with amphetamines,” Kasson said. “That was just one of a thousand compounds we found in the cicadas, and we don’t know what those other compounds are capable of doing to humans.”

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • Jail for man and brother who helped girlfriend to steal from her family

    A man who helped his girlfriend steal a safe and piggy bank from her family members and his twin brother who was also involved were jailed on Wednesday (19 May).

  • Girl fights off, flees attacker who tried to snatch her

    The young girl, kneeling on a grassy traffic island as she awaits her school bus, looks up as a white van goes past — the driver had approached her two weeks before, making her so uncomfortable that she told her parents and teacher. Escambia County sheriff's deputies arrested Jared Paul Stanga, 30, late Tuesday after a daylong manhunt in Pensacola involving dozens of detectives and deputies. “We have caught the animal,” Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a Tuesday night press conference.

  • NLB deputy director charged with leaking info on Singapore's Phase 2 reopening

    Chua Wee Lin is said to have sent the information to a WhatsApp group consisting of 18 other members.

  • Anthony McClain's family continues fight for justice

    The family has continued to hold rallies demanding the officers involved be held accountable.

  • A judge supported the charge against former officer Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright

    The former Brooklyn Center officer appeared at a probable cause hearing over Zoom. A judge ruled her trial on a manslaughter charge may proceed.

  • All NFL quarterbacks that have come from the state of Georgia

    Georgia has produced the 11th most NFL quarterbacks with a total of 17. Here is a list of all of them and where they are from.

  • Ben Crump to represent family of police shooting victim Anthony McClain

    “We came to stand with these children to say, ‘Not this time,'” Crump told those assembled at Pasadena City Hall Monday. The family of a California father of three shot dead by a police officer last summer has hired prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to lead the charge for justice in his case, CBS 2 reports. Anthony McClain, 32, was seated as passenger in a vehicle pulled over by Pasadena Police in August 2020 for not having a license plate.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • Four missile launchers found in abandoned car of far-Right soldier on the run after threatening virologist

    A heavily armed soldier on the run from Belgian police has been named by the force after they retrieved four missile launchers from his abandoned car. Jurgen Conings, a veteran of 20 years and suspected Nazi sympathiser, is thought to be spending a second night in hiding in a national park after threatening one of the country’s most famous coronavirus experts. Police retrieved his Audi close to forests in the Flemish province of Limburg, near to the Dutch border, and found deadly weapons that Conings, who was on a government terror watch list, had allegedly stolen from a barracks. In the car, police found the four M72 LAW missile launchers and ammunition. Sources told Belgian media that Conings still had enough weapons to wage “a small war". As well as a 5.7mm pistol and bullet proof vest, he is suspected of having a P-90 machine gun and 2,000 cartridges, including armour-piercing bullets. Alexander De Croo, the Belgian prime minister, was among the many people questioning how it was possible the shooting instructor could still be part of the military and have access to weapons, despite having known links to extreme Right organisations. “It is unacceptable,” Mr De Croo said as it emerged Conings was able to take the weapons unchallenged. Belgium’s terror alert remained at its highest level yesterday for the second day after Conings’ girlfriend raised the alarm on Tuesday. She had found two farewell letters at his home in Dilsen-Stokkem, in which said he no longer wanted to live “in such a society ruled by politicians and virologists” and that he would “join the resistance”. Conings was arrested last summer for making death threats against Marc Van Ranst, one of Belgium’s most high-profile virologists, who became famous during the pandemic.

  • Sex offender caught on video trying to abduct 11-year-old girl

    ‘She fought and she fought and she fought until finally she was able to break free from her would-be captor,’ says sheriff

  • Here are all 29 lawsuits Trump is facing now that he’s left office

    He faces more than a dozen lawsuits and investigations

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

  • Ohio Girl, 12, Saved When Her Dog Attacks Man Chasing Her

    Police said the dog "got him pretty good"

  • Rapper who posed at Capitol riots facing federal charges

    The attorney for Bugzie the Don is trying to block search warrants from the DOJ seeking to retrieve his deleted social media posts. Antionne DeShaun Brodnax aka ‘Bugzie the Don’ reportedly told investigators that he was only in the area to shoot a video — and he went to the Capitol after noticing Trump’s Stop the Steal rally and seeing hordes of supporters heading toward the building. Brodnax claims he followed them because he wanted to take photos and video, according to court documents acquired by The Washington Post.

  • Jana Kramer to Pay Ex Mike Caussin $592,400 as Part of Divorce Agreement

    Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April after six years of marriage

  • GOP-led Arizona board of supervisors calls for end to "sham" election audit

    The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said in a letter Monday that the Arizona state Senate's GOP-led audit of its 2020 presidential election results should be called off.Why it matters: The letter underscores divisions in the GOP between loyalists of former President Trump and those denouncing baseless election claims, which saw Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ousted last Wednesday as the third-highest ranking House Republican after speaking out on the matter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe county officials said in the letter that the audit had left Arizona "a laughingstock." "Worse, this 'audit' is encouraging our citizens to distrust elections, which weakens our democratic republic."The big picture: The Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, whose chief has supported unfounded voter fraud claims, is recounting ballots from the election.Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers (R) said at a public meeting Monday he would not be responding to "any more requests from this sham process," per the Washington Post.Trump said Saturday, without evidence, that the "entire Database of Maricopa County" had been deleted, prompting county recorder Stephen Richer to tweet that the claim was "unhinged," adding: "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer." Per WashPost, Richer told the meeting: "Every file the Senate has asked for is there. No files from the 2020 election have been deleted."The other side: State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Warren Petersen (R) tweeted that he was "disappointed to hear that the County has said they will not show to answer questions" at a meeting scheduled on the matter for Tuesday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths

    India on Wednesday reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems. The Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving India's confirmed fatalities to 283,248. It also reported 267,334 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for the third consecutive day.