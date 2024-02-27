Panel being held over Delaware's updated lead remediation plan

A panel discussion will take place Tuesday night to discuss the ongoing issue of lead contamination in Delaware’s school water system.

Newark NAACP branch will host the event along with representatives from Delaware’s Department of Education, Division of Public Health, local politicians, educators and medical professionals to engage in discussion on the topic and to answer questions from the public.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theater at the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center at 3022 Newcastle Ave.

Admission to the event is free, but members of the public must register before attending. Registration can be completed online which also includes a public comment section for questions to be answered.

According to Wanda Starr-Hall, an NAACP Newark Delaware Health and Environmental Justice Committee Chair, the event will begin with an overview from the state's Departments of Education, Health and school districts. Afterwards, an open discussion will be held with each of the panelists followed by a question and answer session from attendees. Questions will be taken from the audience via index cards and streaming from Facebook Live.

Delaware's uncovered lead hazards

After a Delaware Online investigation uncovered a string of issues in the state’s school lead testing program, the state enlisted the help of a private firm to retest the drinking water sources in the state’s public and charter schools.

James Gibbs’ 2-year-old son tested positive for elevated blood lead levels in October 2022. Since then, Gibbs has had to seek additional services for his son, who is showing signs of autism and hyperactivity, and search for new housing.

Over 100 schools across 17 Delaware districts plus the Charter School of Wilmington had at least one drinking water sample return elevated lead levels, the latest results on the state’s sampling dashboard show.

Health experts warn that lead consumption, even at low levels, can be harmful to children, who are most at risk because of their developing bodies and brains. Lead exposure also can be harmful to pregnant women’s unborn babies.

The state has invested $3.8 million to install filters throughout district and charter schools, as well as setting up a public fund to help property owners remediate hazards in homes where children have reported elevated blood lead levels.

