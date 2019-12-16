Schiff, Nadler Likely to Be Trial Managers: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- The full House is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to adopt the two articles approved by the Judiciary Committee and make President Donald Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Here are the latest developments:

Schiff, Nadler Likely to Be Trial Managers (4:45 p.m.)

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler are likely to be named by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the House managers who will present evidence against Trump during an impeachment trial, according to people familiar with the matter.

The rest of the House managers will mostly be Democrats on the Judiciary and Intelligence panels, the people said. It isn’t yet certain how many impeachment managers there will be, the people said.

One lawmaker who is not expected to be chosen is independent Justin Amash of Michigan, who left the Republican Party earlier this year and supports impeachment, one person said.

Moderate Democrats Backing Trump Articles (3:37 p.m.)

The remaining uncommitted moderate Democrats are starting to announce how they will vote on Wednesday, and most so far are saying they’ll back impeaching the president.

Utah’s Ben McAdams said in a statement he will vote to impeach because “the president abused the power of his office by demanding a foreign government perform a personal favor” and obstructed Congress’s investigation.

Joe Cunningham of South Carolina also released a statement saying he will back impeachment, as did New Hampshire’s Chris Pappas and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

Freshman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan announced in an opinion piece in the Detroit Free Press that she will vote to impeach, even though she said she’s been told many times that the vote “will mark the end of my short political career.”

Two Democrats said they’ll oppose impeaching the president, and both voted against opening the House inquiry. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey said Friday he’s a “no” on impeachment. Five members of his staff resigned over the weekend amid reports that he’ll switch his party registration to Republican.

Democrat Collin Peterson of Minnesota said he’ll oppose impeachment “unless they come up with something between now and Wednesday,” according to the Pioneer Press.

Schumer Seeks Bolton, Mulvaney Testimony (2:36 p.m.)

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the White House should let acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and two other White House officials testify at an impeachment trial “unless the president has something to hide.“

The four witnesses “have direct knowledge of why the aid to Ukraine was delayed,” Schumer told reporters Monday. “These people are crucial and haven’t been heard from.“

The other two officials are Robert Blair, senior adviser to Mulvaney, and Michael Duffey, the White House budget office’s associate director for national security.

Schumer said he’s “very eager and willing” to talk with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about trial procedures, but instead McConnell has spoken publicly and said he would be taking his cues from the White House. That would be “very unfair,” Schumer said.

The minority leader also has asked that the White House produce documents on Ukraine aid that it has thus far withheld.

“I haven’t seen a single good argument about why these witnesses shouldn’t testify or these documents shouldn’t be produced,” Schumer said.

Some Republicans have said that Trump should be able to call the witnesses he wants, including Joe Biden or his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Ukraine energy company Burisma Holdings, and Trump had asked Ukraine’s president to investigate that matter.

The House is expected to vote on the two proposed articles of impeachment on Wednesday. -- Laura Litvan

Democrats Offer Jobs to Rebel Member’s Aides (11:39 a.m.)

The chairwoman of the House Democrats‘ campaign committee offered jobs to aides of Representative Jeff Van Drew who left his office following news reports that the freshman New Jersey lawmaker plans to quit his party and become a Republican.

“It’s right before the holidays and these staffers just quit their jobs to stand up for their Democratic values. We’ll bring them and others who leave on with the @dccc until they land new jobs that align with their values,” Chairwoman Cheri Bustos of Illinois wrote on Twitter. She also asked for donations to keep Van Drew’s district in Democratic hands.