Panel denies parole to rapist

Oct. 13—Parole was denied Sept. 29 for convicted rapist Louis Light, the Kern County District Attorney's Office reported Friday.

Light, 52, was sentenced to 52 years in prison after being convicted Jan. 27, 1995 by a Kern County jury of two counts of forcible rape with use of a deadly weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury, one count of forcible acts of sexual penetration with personal use of a deadly weapon, one count of sexual battery with personal use of a deadly weapon, residential burglary and robbery.

The state Board of Parole Hearings considered whether to release him from prison 29 years into his sentence, but after a 4 1/2 hour hearing, it found he was not suitable for parole.