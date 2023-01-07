Panel educates public on human trafficking

Jan. 7—A panel of law enforcement and nonprofit leaders sought Friday to educate community members about human trafficking — dubbed a "prolific" crime in Kern County by one speaker — as a way to eradicate its occurrence.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer noted education and prosecution of traffickers deters the crime, which leaves long-lasting repercussions for victims. Friday's panel kicked off a series of events raising awareness of human trafficking throughout January, known as human trafficking awareness month.

"Your heart is depraved that you would do something like this," Zimmer said directly to traffickers. "But, you can stop."

Education leads to people such as doctors and teachers understanding the signs that someone might be a victim, Zimmer explained.

A human trafficker will often pose as a family member when bringing a victim to an emergency room for treatment after suffering wounds from trafficking, Zimmer said. Teaching doctors to look for tattoos of the trafficker and other signs could lead a person to escape from their dire circumstances.

Red flags for teachers include watching a star student's grades slip. That girl may miss classes, start wearing age-inappropriate clothing and carry expensive designer items she didn't have before, Zimmer said.

"There's a definite change in lifestyle," she said.

Human nature often leads many to keep away from the business of other people, Zimmer said. But there's no harm to check in with that person and potentially lead them away from horrifying circumstances.

Hefty prosecution and arrests also lead to more traffickers being sentenced to prison time, rendering them unable to reach victims to harm them, panelists said. Everyone spoke in support of a bill introduced by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, to classify human trafficking as a violent felony.

Grove brought the bill before the Legislature last year, but it died in committee.

Bakersfield Police Department Assistant Chief Brent Stratton noted officers aren't the most equipped to provide services to victims, and partners like The Open Door Network are necessary.

The Open Door Network — a new moniker which combined the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault — developed an anti-human trafficking department filled with wraparound services for existing victims and survivors after it noticed "enhanced" calls asking for help in human trafficking cases, said Lauren Skidmore, the executive director of The Open Door Network.

Nonprofit workers receive calls from law enforcement or the Department of Human Services to also aid them when they come across victims. There's a 24/7 shelter in a secure, unpublicized location and The Open Door Network offers confidentiality to people who don't want to speak with law enforcement, Skidmore said.

The nonprofit helped support more than 300 victims since the department's launch in 2021, Skidmore added.

"Human trafficking can affect anyone," Skidmore said.

