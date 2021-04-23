Panel: End commanders' power to block military sex cases

United State Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin poses for photographers as he arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon panel is recommending that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders, in what would be a major reversal of military practice and a change long sought by Congress members, The Associated Press has learned.

The recommendation by an independent review commission created by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin goes against decades of vehement Pentagon arguments to keep cases within the chain of command. It was among a number of initial recommendations delivered to Austin on Thursday, according to two senior defense officials.

Austin expects to seek input from military service leaders before making any final decision, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal reports not yet made public. But combating sexual assault in the military is a top priority for Austin, and the fact that this recommendation was made so directly and quickly suggests it will carry a lot of weight.

The proposed changes outlined in the report represent Austin's effort to leave his mark on a problem that has long plagued the department, triggered widespread congressional condemnation and frustrated military leaders struggling to find prevention, treatment and prosecution efforts that work.

The review panel said that for certain special victims crimes, designated independent judge advocates reporting to a civilian-led office of the Chief Special Victim Prosecutor should decide two key legal questions: whether to charge someone and, ultimately, if that charge should go to a court martial, the officials said. The crimes would include sexual assault, sexual harassment and, potentially, certain hate crimes.

According to the officials, that recommendation would affect a small fraction of the wide range of military discipline cases that commanders regularly handle.

The panel also is recommending that sexual harassment claims be investigated outside the chain of command, and that if a charge is substantiated, the military should immediately begin the process of discharging that person from the force while other legal proceedings continue.

The officials said a driving part of the panel's deliberations was the belief that many service members have lost faith in the system and that these changes would help restore that faith. Eventually, they said, it could lead to increased reporting by victims of sexual assaults. The changes would require an increase in funding and personnel, but it is not yet clear how much.

Removing legal decisions from the chain of command, however, won't eliminate the role of a commander in addressing sexual misconduct, the officials said. Unit leaders will still be responsible to setting a proper command climate and still must play a role in preventing and addressing sexual assault, harassment and other problems with their service members.

Reports of sexual assaults have steadily gone up since 2006, according to department reports, including a 13% jump in 2018 and a 3% increase in 2019. The 2020 data is not yet available.

There have been a number of changes in the Military Code of Justice over the last decade to add more civilian oversight to the military's prosecution of sexual assault cases and to beef up assistance for victims. But, lawmakers, such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have long demanded a more concrete shift, arguing that commanding officers should be stripped of the authority to decide whether serious crimes go to trial.

Those commanders, Gillibrand and other argue, are often reluctant to pursue charges against their troops, and overrule recommendations for courts martial or reduce the charges. And they say that victims consistently say they are reluctant to file complaints because they don't believe they'll get support from their chain of command since often their attacker is a senior military member.

Military leaders have persistently fought such a change, saying it would erode the chain of command. Taking that authority away, senior military officials have said, will hurt unit cohesion.

“I am tired of the statement I get over and over from the chain of command: ‘We got this, madam, we got this.’ You don’t have it!” Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, shouted during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in May 2019. “You’re failing us.”

Austin, in his first directive after taking office in January, gave senior leaders two weeks to send him reports on sexual assault prevention programs, and an assessment of what has worked and what hasn’t. In February he announced the commission's creation.

The panel launched its work in March, and at the time its chairwoman, Lynn Rosenthal, vowed to seek major shifts that could change the culture, improve care for victims and hold offenders accountable.

The officials said other initial recommendations sent to Austin seek to professionalize the workforce involved in the cases, calling for a military justice career track for prosecutors, judges, investigators and victims' advocates. They also recommended improvements in allowing victims to get protective orders, and said there should be a set timeline for the justice process.

The officials said they expect Austin to give service leaders about a month to review the recommendations and come back to him with their response.

Every two years, the Defense Department conducts an anonymous survey that is released along with the annual report on sexual assaults. The most recent survey, done in 2018, found that more than 20,000 service members said they experienced some type of sexual assault, but only a third of those filed a formal report.

The survey number was about 37% higher than the previous one two years earlier, and it fueled frustration within the department and outrage on Capitol Hill.

This year there has been more momentum for change to sexual assault prosecutions, with a number of senior congressional leaders sounding open to adjustments in the process.

Recommended Stories

  • Ben Carson: 'We will destroy ourselves as a nation' if we don't wake up and unite

    Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson responds to the push for 'racial equity' and the Chauvin trial verdict

  • You need these super soft, cozy loungewear pieces in your life

    There’s officially no such thing as too much loungewear in your closet. The post You need these super soft, cozy loungewear pieces in your life appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘We don’t have the benefit of doubt’: the fear of driving while Black

    Many Americans associate driving with freedom, but recent tragedies – including the killing of Daunte Wright mean Black families must remain hyper aware The rite of passage and the feeling of freedom that follows passing a driver’s test is effectively dissolved when the license is placed in Black hands. Photograph: Getty Images When Lewis Holloway first obtained his driver’s license at 17, he remembers feeling ecstatic. He was already promised his mother’s car upon getting his learner’s permit a year earlier, adding to the anticipation. “It was an exciting feeling, being able to finally drive legally without getting in trouble,” Holloway, from San Diego, says. Now 28, Holloway’s excitement is waning, and getting in trouble feels out of his control. While many Americans associate driving a car with freedom and autonomy, recent tragedies – including the killing of Daunte Wright, who was stopped by police for an expired license plate – suggest that’s not true for Black Americans. Avoiding switching lanes and sudden movements, and taking a different route if possible, are some of the precautions Holloway has taken when noticing a cop car driving nearby. He is abiding by the law, his vehicle is in good condition, and yet Holloway is hyper-aware of cops. “Police shootings have always been prevalent in the US, but now we have video evidence, and more people are able to see these things going down,” says Holloway. Black drivers are 20% more likely to be pulled over than their white counterparts, and 1.5 to 2 times more likely to be searched than white drivers, despite being less likely to be carrying drugs, guns, or other illegal contraband compared to their white peers. His worst fear when getting pulled over used to be being issued a ticket by a police officer – now, it’s being shot by one. His fears not only are valid, but highly shared among Black drivers in America. After 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed last week by police officer Kim Potter, a series of tweets revealing the fear Black drivers have on the road displayed the true horrors of driving while Black. Many of the stories detail being pulled over for driving a luxury car, playing music at high volume, and having legal but dark tinted windows. Some tell stories of people who have simply opted out of driving altogether. It is for reasons like these that Holloway, who drives a BMW, doesn’t have plans to modify his car. “I worked for this car, you know. I treated myself, but it feels like if I were to do anything to it that somebody else would be able to do – like tint their windows, get new wheels, lift their pickup truck – I can’t, because that increases the target on my back,” he says. “I’m discouraged from doing things that I would love to do because now I have to think twice about it.” Over recent years, the deaths of Black drivers by police officers during traffic stops has prompted protests and calls to action across America. Just 10 miles from where Wright was killed is Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed. But before George Floyd there was Keith Lamont Scott, Darrius Stewart, Philando Castile and many more. Even with a national racial reckoning unfolding, the trend of fatal police shootings continues to increase, with a total 213 shootings, 30 of which involved Black civilians, in just the first three months of this year. Last year, there were 1,021 fatal police shootings, and 999 fatal shootings in 2019. As for the rate of fatal police shootings among Black Americans, who only make up 13.4% of the population, 35 fatal shootings per million of the population as of March places it much higher than that for any other ethnicity. With roadside interaction one of the most repeated precursors to a fatal police shooting of a Black person, the parents of Black drivers are equipping their children with extra precautions. Anthony Lamar Nelson, 40, is the father of a new driver. His 16-year-old son Xavier recently got his driver’s license in Triangle, Virginia, shortly after obtaining his learner’s permit. He details feelings of excitement and apprehension when his son first got behind the wheel. “I was elated. He’s getting older, he’ll be on his own pretty soon. I wanted him to have that feeling of independence, but behind that excitement was nervousness. I’m scared he might not know how to deal with the situation when [police] approach him. He will get approached,” Nelson says about police racially profiling Black drivers. I always had this fearlessness when driving. But once you become a parent, you think differently To prepare Xavier, Nelson says he gave him the same talk his father and grandfather gave him. Drive with few people in your car, drive only during the daytime, and don’t drive in certain places where you know you don’t belong – overall, he doesn’t want his son to give police a reason to pull him over. But driving with more than one person in a vehicle, at night, and through various towns are not legal reasons for police to pull people over, further highlighting the biases placed on Black drivers trying to get from point A to B. Nelson and his son have an agreement that Xavier has to follow: he has to share details about where he is going, and has to call Nelson if he finds himself in an area he isn’t familiar with, or if he is pulled over. And in cases where an officer might ask Xavier to hang up his phone, Nelson has told his son to ask the officer to hang it up for him, to avoid having to reach for the device. Advising his son on how to react when dealing with cops has entirely changed Nelson’s perspective on driving. “I always had this fearlessness when driving. But once you become a parent, you think differently,” he says, noting that their “driving while Black talk” is more important than their talks about girls. “I used to only have to be scared for myself, but I knew I could handle myself. I don’t know if he can handle himself. That’s my worry. I don’t want to see my son’s last days on somebody’s body cam or someone else’s camera. No parent should see that.” Like Anthony, other parents are reconciling with increased fears of having Black children on the road. Sedrick and Angela Dennis, 54 and 52, have 21-year-old twin boys they worry about. Both parents have advised their children, who live in Texas, to always respect authority, have their license and registration within reach, make sure their tags are up to date and any tickets paid. But even with simple rules, both parents still find themselves worrying. The feeling of freedom following passing your test is effectively dissolved when the license is placed in Black hands “You always have that anxiety that something could happen. If I hear sirens or see something, I immediately call my kids to make sure they’re good and not involved in it,” Dennis says. As a white mother to two Black sons, she finds herself worrying about situations that she could never imagine for herself. She’s now considering telling them to record on their phone if they happen to be pulled over by police. But using a phone to record an interaction with a police officer has proven to sometimes put those filming in more danger. “I do worry about my children every day, because I know people don’t see them the way they look at me. They’re going to pass me by, but they’re going to pull my kids over,” she says. Sedrick, who can relate to feeling like skin tone is a target, recognizes the apprehension his sons might be feeling during this time of heightened tension between police and the Black community. “Of course when they get pulled over it’s going to be on their minds. That in itself is really hard on the young man’s mind, knowing that because of your skin color, and if you do comply and you do all the right things, that you have to carry that weight, that energy around with yourself,” he explains. The rite of passage and the feeling of freedom that follows passing a driver’s test is effectively dissolved when the license is placed in Black hands. As Anthony said: “It’s hard navigating life because you’re not sure what’s real or not when you’re a Black male. At any moment they can say ‘put your hands up’ and we’re shot. We have to think twice when we’re doing something because we don’t have that benefit of the doubt when we step out the door.”

  • Special Report: Hong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city

    On March 23, a Hong Kong High Court judge denied former Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan’s bail appeal and sent him back to Lai Chi Kok prison. “The Department of Justice will be judged by heaven.” Wan is one of 36 pro-democracy activists denied bail and being kept in custody more than a month after being arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion for organizing an unofficial primary election.

  • Why the Oscars Has a Chance Where the Golden Globes Failed

    We have a problem of Asian hate. And it is not just the viral images that have filled smartphone and laptop screens with the latest hateful, anti-Asian incident in America. Asian hate is on the big screen too.

  • Texas lawmakers target sexual assault after Fort Hood death

    A year after a Fort Hood soldier was slain by a fellow member of the Army, Texas lawmakers are poised to help lead the nation in the fight against sexual harassment and assault in the military. Vanessa Guillen and approved by the state Senate on April 12 would give members of the military in Texas more ways to report crimes outside their chain of command and to have those crimes independently investigated by the Texas Rangers. Guillen, 20, was reported missing April 22, 2020, and her charred, dismembered remains were found July 1.

  • Black Bear, review: Aubrey Plaza is both a homewrecker and a mere wreck in this surreal tale

    Dir: Lawrence Michael Levine. Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon. 15 cert, 105 min The one thing that can be said about Black Bear with certainty is that there is a black bear in it – a hefty but unthreatening-looking beast with a habit of turning up at what could be called existentially pivotal moments. Beyond that, though, things start to get tricky. It might help to think of Lawrence Michael Levine’s new film as a lo-fi reimagining of a certain David Lynch classic – a Mumbleholland Drive, if you will – in which Lynch’s nightmarish vision of Hollywood has been replaced by its American indie equivalent, a hipster Purgatory rife with mind games that are vicious enough to twist reality itself. The setting is an artistic retreat at a remote, rambling lake house in upstate New York, where Allison (Aubrey Plaza) has come to be inspired. An independent filmmaker with a notebook full of blank pages, she’s looking for idea fuel – and her hosts, Gabe (Christopher Abbott) and Blair (Sarah Gadon), would seem to offer a promising mile-per-gallon rate. They’re a young artistic couple who quit the big city after struggling to make a living in their respective fields – his music, hers dance – while Blair is also expecting a baby, though without much obvious enthusiasm. Over dinner, Allison senses tension and stokes it up with loaded questions and red wine, playing the two off against each other while keeping her own cards clasped close to her chest. “You’re really hard to read,” Blair eventually tells her in a state of some confusion. “I get that all the time,” Allison counters. “But I actually think I’m so easy to read that people get confused, and make it harder on themselves.” Well, confusion certainly ensues. The conversation shifts indoors, becoming increasingly strung out and erotically charged. Things come to a crunchingly melodramatic head, and then…a cut to black, and a fresh start. The lake house is now the site of a madly fraught indie film shoot, and Allison an actress on the bourbon-necking verge of breakdown. Gabe is now her husband and director, and Blair her elegant co-star, and the two are feigning an affair in the hope that Allison’s performance might be improved by a little off-screen torment. What’s more, the film they are making seems to have been inspired by the earlier argument – except here, Allison is Blair, and Blair Allison. For the love of Paddington, Bungle and Baloo, what is going on?

  • Pregnant mom driving drunk caused crash that killed son, injured 2 others, PA cops say

    She had a blood alcohol content of 0.262, which is more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

  • Intelligence director says climate change is now 'at the center' of U.S. foreign policy

    In order to tackle climate change, it has to be "at the center of a country's national security and foreign policy," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told world leaders during a virtual global climate summit on Thursday. Haines said the United States is taking this approach moving forward, adding that climate change "needs to be fully integrated with every aspect of our analysis in order to allow us not only to monitor the threat but also, critically, to ensure that policymakers understand the importance of climate change on seemingly unrelated policies." On Thursday, the CIA said it is adding a new environmental category to its World Factbook, which will provide data on climate, pollution, infectious diseases, and food security for different countries. The intelligence community's most recent worldwide threat assessment said that the extreme weather caused by climate change will likely force people to leave areas as they become inhabitable, and this could lead to a possible surge in migration and instability. All of this would "exacerbate political instability and humanitarian crises," the report states. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereThe Derek Chauvin solitary confinement predicament

  • Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo of Kids While Celebrating Son Otis' 7th Birthday: 'My Heart'

    Olivia Wilde shares two kids with ex Jason Sudeikis: son Otis Alexander, 7, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4

  • Cellmate of killer Gucci heiress in 'plot to steal fortune'

    A former cellmate of an Italian socialite who ordered the murder of her Gucci husband is being investigated for allegedly trying to swindle her out of her inheritance, as a Hollywood thriller starring Lady Gaga is made about the saga. Patrizia Reggiani, nicknamed the Black Widow, spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of ordering a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, a scion of the Italian fashion family. He was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan in 1995. Italian police are investigating four people for allegedly trying to get their hands on her fortune, including a former cellmate of hers, Loredana Canò, who was in jail for attempted murder. They came to know each other when they were both imprisoned in San Vittore prison in Milan and Ms Canò was later taken on as the socialite’s personal assistant. Ms Reggiani even invited her to move in with her in a luxury three-storey villa in Milan. A new film based on the murder, House of Gucci, is currently being made in Italy, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino, with scenes filmed in Rome this month.

  • Every New Full-Size Luxury Car Ranked from Worst to Best

    The souped-up Quattroporte Trofeo has a 580-hp twin-turbo V-8 with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Lesser trims get a 424-hp twin-turbo V-6, and the Quattroporte S Q4 comes with all-wheel drive. It's the largest sedan from Japan sold in the U.S. and its smooth and potent 416-hp twin-turbo V-6 makes it feel like more than just a fancy Toyota.

  • Why Sarah Palin Wasn't Invited to John McCain's Funeral: They Didn't Speak When He Was Sick, Cindy Says

    "In the fourteen months that John had been sick, she never once spoke to him," Cindy McCain writes in her new memoir — though a Palin source says she corresponded with Meghan McCain in 2017 and tried to arrange a visit

  • China confirms Xi will attend Biden's climate change summit

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a U.S.-led climate change summit this week at the invitation of President Joe Biden. It's the latest move by the Biden administration to push the United States back to the forefront of the global fight against human-caused climate change. Xi's acceptance of Biden's invitation came after U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry traveled to Shanghai last week to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua.

  • For Danielle Brooks, Playing Mahalia Jackson Was a "God-Ordained, Universe-Sent Type Thing"

    The actress breaks down how she mentally prepared to portray the legendary gospel singer.

  • Disney will stream new 'Spider-Man' movies and other Sony franchises after they leave Netflix

    Disney will be able to stream new Sony movies after they finish their theatrical, home-entertainment, and Netflix runs.

  • Without U.S. help, Afghan forces could collapse, says top U.S. general

    Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie offered a blunt assessment of what the future holds for Afghanistan once U.S.-led forces pull out by Sept. 11.

  • Prabal Gurung Unveils Bridal With Versatile, Inclusive Styles

    The New York-based designer had been asked about designing bridal gowns for years.

  • Cowboys News: NFL replay rule changes, CBs jostle for draft superiority

    The Cowboys will draft the number 10 overall pick in just over a week. Will a CB take the spot? Will any rules changes affect the game?

  • U.S. general concerned about capability of Afghan security forces

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of U.S. forces in the Middle East said on Thursday that he was concerned about the ability of the Afghan security forces to hold territory after the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country in the coming months. President Joe Biden announced last week that the United States will withdraw its remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America's longest war. "My concern is the ability of the Afghan military to hold the ground that they're on now without the support that they've been used to for many years," Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.