Panel: End commanders' power to block military sex cases

FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin poses for photographers as he arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The Associated Press has learned that a Pentagon panel is recommending that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders. It would be a major reversal of military practice and a change long sought by Congress members. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon panel is recommending that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders, in what would be a major reversal of military practice and a change long sought by Congress members, The Associated Press has learned.

The recommendation by an independent review commission created by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin goes against decades of vehement Pentagon arguments to keep cases within the chain of command. It was among a number of initial recommendations delivered to Austin on Thursday, according to two senior defense officials.

Austin expects to seek input from military service leaders before making any final decision, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal reports not yet made public. But combating sexual assault in the military is a top priority for Austin, and the fact that this recommendation was made so directly and quickly suggests it will carry a lot of weight.

The proposed changes outlined in the report represent Austin's effort to leave his mark on a problem that has long plagued the department, triggered widespread congressional condemnation and frustrated military leaders struggling to find prevention, treatment and prosecution efforts that work.

The review panel said that for certain special victims crimes, designated independent judge advocates reporting to a civilian-led office of the Chief Special Victim Prosecutor should decide two key legal questions: whether to charge someone and, ultimately, if that charge should go to a court martial, the officials said. The crimes would include sexual assault, sexual harassment and, potentially, certain hate crimes.

According to the officials, that recommendation would affect a small fraction of the wide range of military discipline cases that commanders regularly handle.

The panel also is recommending that sexual harassment claims be investigated outside the chain of command, and that if a charge is substantiated, the military should immediately begin the process of discharging that person from the force while other legal proceedings continue.

The officials said a driving part of the panel's deliberations was the belief that many service members have lost faith in the system and that these changes would help restore that faith. Eventually, they said, it could lead to increased reporting by victims of sexual assaults. The changes would require an increase in funding and personnel, but it is not yet clear how much.

Removing legal decisions from the chain of command, however, won't eliminate the role of a commander in addressing sexual misconduct, the officials said. Unit leaders will still be responsible to setting a proper command climate and still must play a role in preventing and addressing sexual assault, harassment and other problems with their service members.

Reports of sexual assaults have steadily gone up since 2006, according to department reports, including a 13% jump in 2018 and a 3% increase in 2019. The 2020 data is not yet available.

There have been a number of changes in the Military Code of Justice over the last decade to add more civilian oversight to the military's prosecution of sexual assault cases and to beef up assistance for victims. But, lawmakers, such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have long demanded a more concrete shift, arguing that commanding officers should be stripped of the authority to decide whether serious crimes go to trial.

Those commanders, Gillibrand and other argue, are often reluctant to pursue charges against their troops, and overrule recommendations for courts martial or reduce the charges. And they say that victims consistently say they are reluctant to file complaints because they don't believe they'll get support from their chain of command since often their attacker is a senior military member.

Military leaders have persistently fought such a change, saying it would erode the chain of command. Taking that authority away, senior military officials have said, will hurt unit cohesion.

“I am tired of the statement I get over and over from the chain of command: ‘We got this, madam, we got this.’ You don’t have it!” Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, shouted during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in May 2019. “You’re failing us.”

Austin, in his first directive after taking office in January, gave senior leaders two weeks to send him reports on sexual assault prevention programs, and an assessment of what has worked and what hasn’t. In February he announced the commission's creation.

The panel launched its work in March, and at the time its chairwoman, Lynn Rosenthal, vowed to seek major shifts that could change the culture, improve care for victims and hold offenders accountable.

The officials said other initial recommendations sent to Austin seek to professionalize the workforce involved in the cases, calling for a military justice career track for prosecutors, judges, investigators and victims' advocates. They also recommended improvements in allowing victims to get protective orders, and said there should be a set timeline for the justice process.

The officials said they expect Austin to give service leaders about a month to review the recommendations and come back to him with their response.

Every two years, the Defense Department conducts an anonymous survey that is released along with the annual report on sexual assaults. The most recent survey, done in 2018, found that more than 20,000 service members said they experienced some type of sexual assault, but only a third of those filed a formal report.

The survey number was about 37% higher than the previous one two years earlier, and it fueled frustration within the department and outrage on Capitol Hill.

This year there has been more momentum for change to sexual assault prosecutions, with a number of senior congressional leaders sounding open to adjustments in the process.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong’s Once-Thriving Film Industry Faces a Rocky Reboot Amidst Closer Ties With China

    In the world of Asian cinema, Hong Kong has cultivated a reputation for punching above its weight. Once producing 300 films a year, the small territory hatched global martial arts superstars like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh and Donnie Yen. It nurtured the visions of auteur Wong Kar Wai and put itself on […]

  • Garland announces DOJ will investigate 'potentially systemic policing issues' in Minneapolis

    The Department of Justice has opened a civil investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday in the wake of former officer Derek Chauvin's murder conviction. Garland said the investigation will focus on whether the Minneapolis Police Department "engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing." His announcement came after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted on murder and manslaughter charges in the killing of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest in May 2020. "Yesterday's verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis," Garland said. This probe will be separate from a previously-announced federal criminal investigation into Floyd's death, Garland noted. It will examine whether the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of "using excessive force, including during protests," as well as whether it "engages in discriminatory conduct" or unlawful treatment of people with behavioral health disabilities. "Building trust between community and law enforcement will take time and effort by all of us," Garland added. "But we undertake this task with determination and urgency, knowing that change cannot wait." AG Merrick Garland announces Justice Dept. is opening a civil investigation into whether Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern of unconstitutional or unlawful policing He says Chauvin's verdict "does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis" pic.twitter.com/5BGTz84XyG — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereBiden nominates scientist Rick Spinrad to head NOAA

  • Polish legal body rejects prosecutor request to arrest judge

    A controversial disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a prosecutor's request to arrest a judge who has become a symbol of resistance for those who believe judicial independence is threatened in the country. The Disciplinary Chamber, which was created by the populist party that governs Poland, decided after two days of deliberations not to order the arrest of Judge Igor Tuleya. Tuleya, a judge at the Warsaw District Court, was stripped of his immunity by the Disciplinary Chamber last year and faces criminal charges brought by state prosecutors.

  • UN Security Council expresses "deep concern" over sexual violence allegations in Tigray

    The UN Security Council voiced its "deep concern" Thursday over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region, noting reports of sexual violence against women and girls, per a press release. Why it matters: This is the first time the UNSC has made a public statement regarding the conflict in the Tigray, though the council previously received five briefings on the topic, Reuters reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The conflict concerns Ethiopia's federal government and leaders in the northern Tigray region, and is part of a broader power struggle in the country, writes Axios' Dave Lawler.The conflict has stretched for several months and the Ethiopian government has received help from troops from neighboring Eritrea. Eritrean forces have been accused of mass killings and crop destruction, according to Human Rights Watch. The state of play: U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock last week briefed the council on the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, warning of acute food insecurity and reported gang rapes of women and girls, some as young as 8, per Reuters. What they're saying: "The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including reports of sexual violence against women and girls in the Tigray region and called for investigations to find those responsible and bring them to justice," reads the statement.Go Deeper: Ethiopia says Eritrean forces have begun withdrawing from TigrayLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Taking a Hiatus to "Recharge"

    Even Hot Girl Meg needs some time off to cool down. Ahead of "Hot Girl Summer Part 2," Megan Thee Stallion revealed she has "entered a period of regeneration" to prepare for her "next" projects.

  • Schoolgirl, 15, stabbed as fight breaks out at 4/20 ‘Weed Day’ gathering in Hyde Park

    The girl has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

  • U.S. lawmakers back $100 billion science push to compete with China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation calling for $100 billion in government spending over five years on basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China. The measure, sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Senator Todd Young and others, would also authorize another $10 billion to designate at least 10 regional technology hubs and create a supply chain crisis response program. The bill, called the "Endless Frontier Act," represents a significant effort by the government to shore up private sector and university research efforts in advanced technologies with federal funding.

  • Ukraine’s Leader Invites Putin for Talks in Conflict Zone

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered to meet Vladimir Putin in the conflict zone near the two countries’ border as concern over Russia’s military buildup in the region remains elevated.Zelenskiy made the proposal late Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the presence of about 100,000 Russian troops around its neighbor’s border is creating an “extremely tense” situation. The U.S. Pentagon said this week that the mobilization exceeds the one that preceded Russia’s 2014 military intervention.Tensions between Kyiv and Moscow have spiraled in recent weeks after Russia began military drills and cease-fire violations jumped in the conflict that began when Putin seized Crimea from Ukraine seven years ago. The discord has spread to the nearby Black Sea -- the scene of another flashpoint in 2018 -- with Russia starting naval and airforce exercises there on Tuesday.“Ukraine and Russia, despite their common past, look to the future differently,” Zelenskiy said in a video message on Facebook. “But this isn’t necessarily a problem -- this is an opportunity. At the very least, an opportunity to stop the deadly mathematics of future military losses before it’s too late.”There’s been no response to the invitation from Zelenskiy, who also accused Russia of rejecting a new truce in the conflict and signed a law permitting reservists to be called up for military duty without wider mobilization.Speaking Wednesday in his annual state-of-the-nation address, Putin didn’t mention the recent escalation with Ukraine. He complained of unfriendly actions against Russia and threatened a “quick and harsh” reaction if “red lines” are crossed. Putin didn’t elaborate or name any countries.Russia wants more autonomy for Ukraine’s breakaway Donbas region, where Russian-speakers dominate. That could derail plans by the government in Kyiv to join the EU and NATO -- goals that are backed by a majority of the nation’s 42 million population.The Kremlin accuses its former ally of planning an offensive to regain control of Donbas -- a claim Ukraine denies. The fear in the region is a resumption of large-scale fighting that mostly ended after a 2015 peace accord. More than 13,000 people have died since the war first erupted. NATO, the U.S. and the EU have all urged Russia to de-escalate.(Updates with Putin comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The U.S. is the biggest carbon emitter in history. Where do other nations stand?

    World leaders promised to reduce CO2 emissions when they joined the Paris climate deal, but not all have kept their word.

  • U.S. Senate panel advances bill to aid Ukraine, pressure Nord Stream 2

    The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to deliver aid to Ukraine in its struggle with Russia and pressure companies helping to build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that could deprive Kyiv of lucrative transit fees. The Ukraine Security Partnership Act, which was approved by voice vote, authorizes $300 million in foreign military financing, of which $150 million would be subject to conditions. It needs to be passed in the full Senate and House of Representatives and signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

  • Michael B. Jordan: Being First Black Actor to Play Tom Clancy Character John Clark Is 'Fulfilling'

    Michael B. Jordan is the first Black actor to take over the role, as Clark's character has previously been played by William Dafoe and Liev Schreiber.

  • Biden pick for key DOJ job criticized over deal in sex case

    President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the U.S. Justice Department’s criminal division is facing new scrutiny over a plea deal he brokered with a Louisiana district attorney who was accused of coercing sexual favors from as many as two dozen women. A former FBI agent blasted Kenneth Polite in a whistleblower letter unsealed this week, saying he lacked the courage to seek justice and left victims in the dark about the 2016 case while serving as New Orleans’ top federal prosecutor. At issue is the case of Harry Morel, the longtime district attorney in suburban St. Charles Parish who was accused of trading sex for leniency for years from women facing criminal charges in his jurisdiction.

  • 'Outrageous': Bank regulator lobbies for Trump-era rule, angering Democrats

    Consumer watchdogs have warned that it could unleash predatory loans by enabling "payday" lenders to evade state interest rate caps.

  • Black Democrats urge party to shift its voting rights push

    Congressional Black Caucus members are pressing a narrower strategy, focused on a bill named for the late Rep. John Lewis.

  • A day after celebrating Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, Minneapolis resumes mourning for Daunte Wright

    The Rev. Al Sharpton promised he and other national civil rights leaders would seek justice for Wright's family, including his 2-year-old son.

  • Christopher Meloni Has 2 Kids—Here’s What His Home Life Is Like Outside of ‘Law & Order’

    Meet Detective Stabler's family.

  • Stephen Curry's historic run ends in Washington

    Stephen Curry speaks after his historic run of scoring ends in Washington while Dennis Scott reacts.

  • Hiker escapes bear face-off, experts warn encounters may be on the rise

    Wildlife guide Evan Matthews caught himself in a stare-down with a black bear in Grand Teton National Park before yelling at the animal and slowly backing away.

  • Kate Middleton Models a Military-Style Coat & Clever Heels for a Visit With Air Cadets

    Her heels were versatile for both indoor and outdoor wear.

  • Inside Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Incredibly Private Marriage

    When you're able to pull off a secret wedding because everyone assumed you were already married, well, Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, you've achieved master levels of discreetness.