Panel eyeing grant opportunities for county's Brownfield properties

Jan. 18—Grants may be available through a state program to assist the county with costs for cleaning and redeveloping properties such as old gas stations or landfills.

"We found out about this [Brownfield] program at our conference in Chattanooga," Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner and building and grounds committee chairman said. "The redevelopment program is in its sixth or seventh year and several companies have bid into this."

Commissioners on the county's building and grounds committee voted to schedule a presentation from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation regarding Brownfield grants and property remediation.

According to TDEC, "A brownfield is a property that is vacant or underutilized due to contamination or the perception of contamination. Brownfield sites vary in size, location, age, and past use; they can be anything from a large closed industrial facility to a small corner gas station to a methamphetamine-contaminated property. Brownfields are located across Tennessee, in towns of any size, rural or urban."

Brownfield properties are often abandoned without upkeep or having taxes being paid. Some abandoned properties may or may not have contamination but could pose a risk to the environment.

Even if the brownfield has little or no contamination, the sites can attract illegal dumping, or vandalism.

Wilson explained there were three phases of the program that include identification of properties, investigation, reclamation and buying or selling the property.

"If we want to move forward, we would need to get the process underway January or February, and the first part would be to apply for a $25,000 grant," Wilson said.

Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, asked if there was somebody from the state that could come and answer questions regarding the program.

"TDEC will help, and we could bring them in to make a presentation if you'd like," Wilson said.

Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, suggested the committee have a list of potential sites for the program.

Wilson said one property that could be considered might be the former county highway department.

"It's a good example," Wilson said.

Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said, "There are several properties around in the county: old landfills, old gas stations. [There's several.]"

John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, suggested the contacting some of the counties that have participated in the program and see how the program went for them.

"We could find out was it worth it? Would you go through it again?" Patterson said.

Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner, moved the committee go forward with discussion and check into a presentation from TDEC.

Mall supported the motion and it was unanimously approved.

In other areas, Wilson updated the committee on the Cumberland County Archives renovation project and the courthouse renovation.

Wilson explained that Upland Design Group Architect Kim Chamberlin was unable to attend the meeting but had told him the bid opening on the courthouse project was delayed until Jan. 10 so it could be rebid.

"We didn't have a bid on the electrical, so it's going to be rebid on the 10th. Otherwise everything is moving along," Wilson said. "The demolition area behind the archives is clean now. The debris is gone, the asbestos is gone. It's cleaned up and ready for building."

Sue York, 1st District commissioner, asked, "How long will it take to get the building done?"

"Kim Chamberlin said hopefully in '24 but we've got to get the bidding out for that," Wilson said.

Committee members also plan to have a dedication in the spring for a sign commemorating the late meteorologist Steve Norris on the historic stone museum building adjacent to the courthouse. The building served as an office for Norris.

Committee members Dewey Walker, 1st District; David Gibson, 4th District; Terry Lowe, 5th District; and Deborah Holbrook, 8th District; did not attend the meeting.

