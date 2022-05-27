Panel: Guns link to domestic violence

May 27—TRAVERSE CITY — Referrals to the Women's Resource Center spiked throughout the pandemic along with incidences of domestic violence.

The area nonprofit that has become the primary source of help for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in lower northwest Michigan hosted an awareness event on Thursday.

The event featured a brief speech by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel before a short round of questions were answered by a panel. The panel included Carl Mormann, director of advocacy for the Women's Resource Center, and Monica Beck, a Michigan lawyer who specializes in sexual violence, assault and abuse cases.

Nessel spoke about the need for gun ownership reform laws — stressing that women and children pay the price when abusers and stalkers have easy access to firearms.

"The connection between domestic violence and guns is clear," Nessel said. "You don't need a graph to see it."

The presence of guns poses a grave threat in domestic violence situations, raising the risk of homicide by 500 percent, according to statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Nessel and Mormann both discussed the difficulty that law enforcement and the courts face in removing guns from the hands of abusers.

Mormann, a former police officer, said that it's difficult for law enforcement to store guns that are removed from the scenes of crimes. Departments can store them for a set period of time, but can't keep them permanently.

"Law enforcement has this dilemma on how to deal with that, and not enough resources to put them into a vault for safekeeping," Mormann said. "All of these things we should consider when we're looking into the bigger picture."

Nessel stressed that the problem is made worse by a shortage of officers as well, rather than a lack of will in local departments to take on ambitious pilot programs aimed at monitoring former abusers.

"I would love to try a program like that to see if it reduces the number of domestic violence calls involving firearms. I know it would," Nessel said. "But we have to have the money and the resources."

Nessel feted the work of the Women's Resource Center for housing for women fleeing abuse, as well as assisting them through legal battles against their batterers or abusers — a prospect which is often harrowing for victims to undertake on their own.

"Kudos to 40 years of great work," said Nessel, who served as a special prosecutor in Wayne County before running for office in 2018. Nessel said hundreds of sensitive cases of abuse that she saw as a prosecutor still run through her mind to this day.

"I wish more than anything that your work wasn't necessary," Nessel added.

This stop was one of several for Nessel, who is up for re-election this fall.