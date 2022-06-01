Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to testify at Ronald Greene investigation hearing

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will testify on June 16 in front of a special House committee investigating the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene during a violent arrest by State Police in 2019 and a possible coverup by the agency.

“We are confident that this testimony will demonstrate that neither the governor nor anyone on his staff had any role in any attempt to cover up the facts related to Mr. Greene’s death,” Edwards executive Counsel Matthew Block wrote to committee Chairman Tanner Magee.

Block and Edwards special counsel Tina Vanichchagorn will also testify before the committee.

Edwards has insisted repeatedly that he is not aware of any State Police coverup related to the arrest of Greene and that he acted appropriately from the day he received a text from former State Police Col. Kevin Reeves informing him of Greene's death.

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who created the bipartisan committee and appointed Magee as its chair, said the panel was established "to search for the truth."

"That search for truth has continually led us to serious questions that can only be answered by Gov. John Bel Edwards and his executive staff," Schexnayder said.

In this Feb. 1, 2022 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards conducts a press conference about the case of Ronald Greene, the Black man who died at the hands of State Police during a 2019 arrest.

"This committee will do its job and see this through no matter where the evidence leads," Schexnayder said.

No witnesses during the committee's ongoing hearings have implicated Edwards in a coverup, though high-ranking State Police officials have said there was a coverup and at least one testified that Reeves was aware there was an effort to conceal evidence.

"I've never done anything to impede an investigation or prevent justice from being served," Edwards said during a Feb. 1, 2022 press conference. "The implication that I knew more and tried to cover it up is simply and categorically false.

"It didn't happen," Edwards said. Any such allegations are "utterly false and baseless."

Reeves testified that he doesn't believe there was a coverup, but in an ensuring hearing Lt. Scott Brown said he told Reeves that he was asked to conceal evidence. Reeves retired in October 2020 as the Greene controversy began to escalate.

Greene died following a brutal beating by State Police during an arrest after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Union Parish near Monroe.

His family members said they were first told by State Police that Greene died in the car crash before a graphic video of the arrest was made public.

During the special committee's hearings the State Police's own former use-of-force expert Sgt. Scott Davis described Greene's arrest as "torture and murder."

The committee met Wednesday, where Magee read into the record a statement from Dr. Frank Peretti, the Arkansas coroner who oversaw an autopsy of Greene.

Peretti said when he saw Greene's body "some of the injuries were not consistent with a motor vehicle accident."

When Peretti asked State Police about Greene's head injuries he was told they were caused by "tree branches."

No arrests have been made since Greene's death, although Union Parish District Attorney John Belton said he plans to convene a special grand jury to seek indictments in his death.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Ronald Greene death: Governor John Bel Edwards to testify in hearing