Trump Freed Aid When Caught, Lawyer Says: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- The House Judiciary Committee will hear evidence Monday on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump from the Democratic and Republican staff lawyers for the Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

The lawmakers will hear from the Intelligence panel’s Democratic counsel Dan Goldman and the Judiciary Committee’s Democratic attorney Barry Berke, while attorney Stephen Castor will speak for Republicans on both committees.

Here are the latest developments:

Trump Freed Aid When Caught, Lawyer Says (11:22 a.m.)

Trump freed the military aid to Ukraine in September because he got caught, Goldman said.

“By early September, the president’s scheme was unraveling,” said Goldman.

He said that on Sept. 9, the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees announced an investigation into the efforts in Ukraine by Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. On the same day, the Intelligence Committee learned that a whistle-blower had filed a complaint nearly a month earlier related to this issue, and that the Trump administration was withholding it from Congress.

“The White House had been aware of the whistle-blower complaint for several weeks,” said Goldman.

He said Trump lifted the hold on the aid on Sept. 11 “in the face of growing public and congressional scrutiny.”

“Put simply, President Trump got caught, so he released the aid,” said Goldman.

“Since this investigation began, the president has demonstrated no contrition or acknowledgment that his demand for a foreign country to interfere in our election is wrong,” said Goldman.

Trump Still Squeezing Ukraine, Lawyer Says (10:55 a.m.)

Trump “has not given up” his effort to pressure Ukraine, Goldman, the attorney for Intelligence Democrats, says in his prepared testimony.

“He and his agents continue to solicit Ukrainian interference in our election, causing an imminent threat to our elections and our national security,” Goldman will say.

The president also conducted an “unprecedented effort” to obstruct Congress’s investigation of his actions, the attorney said.

“President Trump’s persistent and continuing effort to coerce a foreign country to help him cheat to win an election is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections and to our national security,” Goldman said. “The president placed his personal interests above the nation’s interests to help his own re-election efforts.” -- Billy House

Removing Trump Would Be ‘Baloney,’ Lawyer Says (10:34 a.m.)

Castor, the Republican staff attorney, said it doesn’t make sense to impeach Trump over his July 25 call with Ukraine’s president.

“To impeach a president who 63 million people voted for, over eight lines in a call transcript, is baloney,” he said.

”The record in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry does not show that President Trump abused the power of Congress or obstructed Congress,” he said. “The Democrats do not have the proof.”

The impeachment effort is “an orchestrated effort to upend our political system,” Castor said. “Democrats have been searching for a set of facts with which to impeach President Trump since his inauguration.”

Democrats controlled earlier hearings during the impeachment inquiry “in a manifestly unfair way” by rejecting Republican requests for testimony and documents, Castor said. -- Billy House

Trump Is at Center of Scheme, Lawyer Says (9:54 a.m.)

Barry Berke, counsel to Democrats on the Judiciary panel, said, “President Trump did what a president of our nation is not allowed to do.”

“In the scheme to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, the person at the center of that scheme was President Donald Trump,” Berke said.

“Europe had a stake in this and so do we” because Ukraine is under attack by Russia, Berke said.

Trump’s decision “to hold aid desperately needed by Ukraine,” Berke said, was made “to help his own campaign.”

“The aid was only released after President Trump got caught doing the scheme,” Berke said. -- Billy House

Democrats Ran ‘Sham’ Inquiry, Collins Says (9:31 a.m.)

Democrats are conducting an impeachment process “that does not fit fairness or decorum,” Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said in his opening statement.

Collins repeated accusations that Democrats have been looking for a reason to impeach Trump since he was first elected. He also questioned why Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff decided not to participate in the Judiciary Committee hearing to review the report that he helped author, choosing instead to “hide behind his staff.”