Panel recommends disbarment for Spradling, a Kansas prosecutor accused of misconduct

A disciplinary panel has unanimously recommended a Kansas prosecutor be disbarred for carrying out what they described as a deliberate pattern of misconduct.

Prosecutor Jacqie Spradling took a “win at all costs approach,” that resulted in the reversal of two high-profile cases, the panel said in its 78-page report issued June 3.

Spradling’s case was heard before the three-member panel in December after two complaints were made to Kansas’ Office of the Disciplinary Administrator.

The first complaint was submitted in July 2016 by attorney Keen Umbehr, who said Friday that he was pleased with the panel’s recommendation for disbarment.

“It was absolutely appropriate, well supported with statements and authorities, and parts of the transcript and other documents. It is iron clad,” Umbehr said. “The harm that she has caused to the reputation of the administration of justice is incalculable.”

Umbehr made the complaint following a 2012 double murder trial in Shawnee County. Dana Chandler, 61, was convicted of killing her ex-husband and his fiancee.

A second complaint was made after Jacob Ewing was convicted of rape and other sex crimes in 2017 in Holton, north of Topeka.

Spradling, who is listed as the Bourbon County attorney, was accused of using “misstatements and misdirection” to persuade juries in both cases and making references to evidence that did not exist.

In overturning the Chandler case, the Kansas Supreme Court said Spradling engaged in prosecutorial misconduct. The disciplinary office said Spradling made seven errors during the trial, including presenting evidence that was not true, making an improper comment in hopes of gaining sympathy, and disregarding a judge’s order to avoid making reference to people attending the trial.

Chandler’s second trial is scheduled for March 2022.

The Ewing case was reversed by the Kansas Court of Appeals, which said Spradling misstated evidence and made comments intended “to inflame the passions and prejudices of the jury.”

Ewing’s case was remanded back to district court. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery earlier this year, according to The Associated Press.

During the December hearing, Spradling’s attorney LJ Leatherman said Spradling’s conduct was not intentional. Leatherman did not respond to an emailed request for comment on Friday.

The panel’s recommendation will be heard by the Kansas Supreme Court, which will issue a final decision.