Panel recommends Enid attorney be suspended for 1 year

Mar. 27—A trial panel that was formed regarding an Enid attorney's suspension from practicing law gave its conclusion this week.

The Responsibility Professional Tribunal was directed by Oklahoma Supreme Court to hold a hearing on the "limited scope of mitigation of discipline to be imposed" in October, and the matter came up for hearing on Jan. 29.

The panel recommended that Robert Faulk, who pleaded guilty to two charges of domestic abuse in 2020 following a May 2019 incident, be suspended from practicing law for one year from the date of his interim suspension with an additional year of deferred suspension.

An order of immediate interim suspension was ordered by Oklahoma Supreme Court on Sept. 28, 2020, per rules governing disciplinary proceedings, which immediately suspended Faulk from the practicing of law.

The three-party panel consisted of Melissa DeLacerda as presiding master, Patricia Parrish as second lawyer member and Ginger Ziese as lay member.

The panel reviewed the domestic abuse incident as well as Faulk's life, the mitigation evidence and the law regarding other cases similar to Faulk's before giving the suspension based on the success of his treatment, the length of his sobriety and his devotion to continued recovery.

Both Oklahoma Bar Association and Faulk now have the opportunity to file briefs in the matter on the issues of whether discipline is warranted and, if so, what discipline is appropriate, Gina Hendryx, OBA's general counsel, said in an email to the News & Eagle. OBA's brief is due April 21, according to court records.

"Mr. Faulk will remain interim suspended from the practice of the law until the Oklahoma Supreme Court issues as opinion in his case," Hendryx said. "Only the Court can discipline an attorney."

Oklahoma Supreme Court is not bound by the recommendation and will give its final order after reviewing the recommendation and briefs, either accepting, rejecting or modifying it.

Faulk was sentenced Sept. 4, 2020, after pleading guilty to a felony count of domestic abuse-prior pattern of physical abuse.

He received a two-year deferred sentence, supervised by Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He also must submit to random drug tests, complete a 52-week domestic violence cessation counseling program with the first year of his probation, and attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous or Celebrate Recovery meetings for the first 18 months of probation. Faulk also was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and court costs.

The other charge Faulk pleaded guilty to was a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse. He received a one-year suspended sentence and was ordered to pay court costs. The sentence will run consecutively to the felony count.

Two other charges, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and intimidating a witness, were dismissed without cost.

The outcome of his sentencing was sent to OBA, and Faulk was facing possible suspension and/or revocation by Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

