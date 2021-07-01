Panelists vow comprehensive probe of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

FILE PHOTO: Workers install razor wire atop the unscalable fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers tapped to serve on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday vowed to release a comprehensive report of their findings, citing their oath to the U.S. Constitution.

Representative Benny Thompson, the head of the Homeland Security panel who will lead the new U.S. House of Representatives select panel, said the parameters of the probe have not yet been decided, including possible witnesses, and that no hearing dates have yet been set.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boyfriend Named Person Of Interest After Tennessee Mother Is Shot To Death In Her Home

    Investigators are searching for clues after a “spirited” Tennessee mother was shot and killed at her home earlier this month. On June 17, authorities responded to a call involving a possible dead body in the back bedroom of a home around Bates Trail Hickman County, according to WKN-TV. Victoria Clay's body was found at the property, having been shot numerous times. The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said they suspect Clay had been killed days before her body was discov

  • US hits 17 nations for not combating human trafficking

    The Biden administration on Thursday designated 17 countries as not doing enough to combat human trafficking and warned them of potential U.S. sanctions. The administration also called out several U.S. allies and friends, including Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Turkey, for backsliding in their efforts. The designations came in the State Department’s annual “Trafficking in Persons” report, which cited the coronavirus pandemic as a cause for a surge in human slavery between 2020 and 2021.

  • House approves $715B highway bill as action on bigger infrastructure plan looms

    The House approved a $715 billion highway bill Thursday, but its prospects are uncertain amid Republican opposition over spending.

  • 130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

    PARIS (Reuters) -Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which hosted the talks, said a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15% could yield around $150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually. It said 130 countries, representing more than 90% of global GDP, had backed the agreement at the talks.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Did It Again With A Ridiculous Take On 'Brittany' Spears’ Conservatorship

    "The stretching here is amazing," one Twitter user fired back at Donald Trump's son's attempt to politicize the pop star's situation.

  • Spain's COVID-19 cases jump by 12,345 despite record vaccination

    Spain reported 12,345 new coronavirus infections and eight deaths on Thursday, with health ministry data showing daily increases this week at their highest levels since mid-April, in part due to the more contagious Delta variant. Thursday's numbers took the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in Spain to 3,821,305 while the death toll reached 80,883.

  • New York City Averts Blackouts With Text Calling for Energy Conservation

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City averted widespread blackouts Wednesday night after issuing a rare emergency call for energy conservation during a heat wave, becoming the latest region to have its power grid tested by extreme weather this year.The heat smothering the region broke hours after officials asked the city’s 8.4 million residents to avoid use of major appliances and limit air conditioning. On Wednesday afternoon, Central Park hit 98 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) that afternoon, t

  • Three Californians, GOP's Cheney among Pelosi's picks for panel investigating Jan. 6

    Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff and Pete Aguilar are among Speaker Nancy Pelosi's eight picks for the committee, along with Republican Liz Cheney.

  • Critics worry Missouri measure reduces police accountability

    More than half of all U.S. states have enacted police reforms in the 13 months since George Floyd's death, but critics contend a Missouri measure would go the other way by reducing police accountability while increasing criminal penalties for some protest activities. Senate Bill 26, sometimes referred to as the police “bill of rights," was approved by Missouri lawmakers in May and is awaiting the signature of Republican Gov. Mike Parson, a former sheriff. Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced last week to 22 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of murder in Floyd's death.

  • Fox Contributor Stuns Colleagues With Mask Revelation

    "I've done plenty of gross things without a mask on," one pundit responded to Marie Harf's declaration.

  • UN official urges Palestinian security to allow protests

    The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday urged the Palestinian Authority to ensure the safety of protesters after security forces and supporters of President Mahmoud Abbas attacked demonstrators over the weekend. The protests erupted after an outspoken critic of the PA died shortly after his family says he was severely beaten by security forces who arrested him. The PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has grown increasingly autocratic and unpopular in recent years.

  • Infrastructure costs billions. Who should pay for it?

    Tax the rich, raise the gas tax, borrow money — there's no shortage of opinions on how best to fund President Biden's plan to reimagine America's infrastructure.

  • Does new Alzheimer's drug work? Answers may miss 2030 target

    When a controversial Alzheimer’s drug won U.S. approval, surprise over the decision quickly turned to shock at how long it might take to find out if it really works — nine years. Drugmaker Biogen has until 2030 to complete a study confirming whether its new drug Aduhelm truly slows the brain-destroying disease. “We think nine years is unacceptable and our expectation is that it will happen in a much shorter time frame,” said Maria Carrillo of the Alzheimer’s Association, an advocacy group that pushed for approval but now wants the FDA to set a quicker deadline.

  • Firefighters Battle Salt Fire in California Amid Evacuation Orders

    A wildfire burning near Lakehead, California, prompted a local sheriff’s office to issue evacuation orders for nearby residents on June 30.This footage uploaded by Caltrans District 2, shows huge plumes of smoke emanating from the Salt Fire.Evacuation orders were issued by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office for the Lakeland area as the blaze grew to approximately 200 acres. Credit: Caltrans District 2 via Storyful

  • Parents stored child’s body in freezer for at least two years, Virginia police say

    The boy was under 5 years old when he died.

  • Milwaukee Newspaper Torches GOP Sen. Ron Johnson With Long List Of His Failings

    "He is the most irresponsible representative of Wisconsin citizens since the infamous Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy in the 1950s," wrote the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

  • OPEC+ Panel Recommends Gradual Output Hikes for Rest of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- An OPEC+ ministerial panel recommended a gradual increase in oil output to the end of the year, paving the way for the wider group to reach a deal that would keep a firm grip on supply even as prices trade at two-year highs.The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, recommended that the group should add 400,000 barrels a day each month from August to December, a delegate said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t yet p

  • U.S. adds Turkey to list of countries implicated in use of child soldiers

    The United States on Thursday added Turkey to a list of countries that are implicated in the use of child soldiers over the past year, placing a NATO ally for the first time in such a list, in a move that is likely to further complicate the already fraught ties between Ankara and Washington. The U.S. State Department determined in its 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) that Turkey was providing "tangible support" to the Sultan Murad division in Syria, a faction of Syrian opposition that Ankara has long, supported and a group that Washington said recruited and used child soldiers.

  • There’s a crime wave. Why are Tarrant police stopping some arrests for pot, theft?

    Instead of a drug bust or theft leading to a shocking immediate consequence, defendants can stuff a citation into their pockets and plan dinner, talk host Mark Davis writes.

  • ‘Headless’ body found in woods identified as woman who vanished from home two weeks ago

    Discovery has baffled detectives as they try to pinpoint Mee Kuen Chong’s final movements