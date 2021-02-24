Panels postpone vote on Neera Tanden, Biden's controversial pick for budget chief

WASHINGTON – Two key Senate panels postponed their planned vote on Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick to head the White House Office of Management and Budget, as her nomination faced headwinds on Capitol Hill.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Budget Committee were set to vote on her nomination Wednesday ahead of a full Senate floor vote, but both panels postponed the vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, has been noncommittal on Tanden’s nomination. Sanders, who's been at odds with Tanden over the years, met with her yesterday evening, a person with knowledge of the meeting but not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY.

More: Why Biden is standing firm on budget pick Neera Tanden despite pushback from left and right

More: Two senators join Manchin in opposing Biden budget pick Neera Tanden, putting nomination in peril

Neera Tanden, nominee for director of the Office and Management and Budget, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on February 9, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Senators needed more time as they considered Tanden's nomination amid bipartisan conversations between lawmakers, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., told reporters.

"People needed a little more time to assess it," Peters said, adding that discussions were ongoing.

d

The Homeland Security panel's top Republican, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, came out against Tanden’s nomination earlier this week.

White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki tweeted in support of Tanden on Wednesday morning, praising her as a "leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis."

Tanden, the former head of the liberal Center for American Progress, has taken heat from both sides of the aisle for past social media posts criticizing lawmakers. She's faced a bruising confirmation hearing in which Republicans repeatedly grilled her over her abrasive rhetoric.

Democrats have pointed out that Republicans outraged by Tanden's confrontational tweets have gone out of their way to sidestep Twitter attacks by former President Donald Trump.

Story continues

Tanden's confirmation began unraveling last week after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announced he would not support her nomination. The loss of Manchin means she needs to secure support from Republicans to win confirmation. But it’s unclear which Republicans might vote for Tanden, many of whom took offense to her older social media posts.

Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, John Cornyn of Texas, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine all announced they would oppose her confirmation, citing her previous partisan statements. Both Collins and Romney were considered among a group of Republicans who might throw their support behind Tanden.

More: Thomas Jefferson statue, James Madison portrait among artifacts damaged in Capitol riot, officials say

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Neera Tanden: Biden budget nominee in jeopardy as panels cancel votes