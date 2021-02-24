Panels postpone vote on Neera Tanden, Biden's controversial pick for budget chief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Wu, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Two key Senate panels postponed their planned vote on Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick to head the White House Office of Management and Budget, as her nomination faced headwinds on Capitol Hill.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Budget Committee were set to vote on her nomination Wednesday ahead of a full Senate floor vote, but both panels postponed the vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, has been noncommittal on Tanden’s nomination. Sanders, who's been at odds with Tanden over the years, met with her yesterday evening, a person with knowledge of the meeting but not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY.

More: Why Biden is standing firm on budget pick Neera Tanden despite pushback from left and right

More: Two senators join Manchin in opposing Biden budget pick Neera Tanden, putting nomination in peril

Neera Tanden, nominee for director of the Office and Management and Budget, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on February 9, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Neera Tanden, nominee for director of the Office and Management and Budget, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on February 9, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Senators needed more time as they considered Tanden's nomination amid bipartisan conversations between lawmakers, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., told reporters.

"People needed a little more time to assess it," Peters said, adding that discussions were ongoing.

d

The Homeland Security panel's top Republican, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, came out against Tanden’s nomination earlier this week.

White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki tweeted in support of Tanden on Wednesday morning, praising her as a "leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis."

Tanden, the former head of the liberal Center for American Progress, has taken heat from both sides of the aisle for past social media posts criticizing lawmakers. She's faced a bruising confirmation hearing in which Republicans repeatedly grilled her over her abrasive rhetoric.

Democrats have pointed out that Republicans outraged by Tanden's confrontational tweets have gone out of their way to sidestep Twitter attacks by former President Donald Trump.

Tanden's confirmation began unraveling last week after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announced he would not support her nomination. The loss of Manchin means she needs to secure support from Republicans to win confirmation. But it’s unclear which Republicans might vote for Tanden, many of whom took offense to her older social media posts.

Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, John Cornyn of Texas, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine all announced they would oppose her confirmation, citing her previous partisan statements. Both Collins and Romney were considered among a group of Republicans who might throw their support behind Tanden.

More: Thomas Jefferson statue, James Madison portrait among artifacts damaged in Capitol riot, officials say

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Neera Tanden: Biden budget nominee in jeopardy as panels cancel votes

Recommended Stories

  • Black Essential Workers Tell Biden What Surviving Coronavirus Pandemic Has Been Like

    A Black pharmacist said that though she was initially “more reluctant” to get vaccinated, she ultimately got the shot and is now urging others to do the same.

  • Top police officials speak out about Capitol Hill riots in hearing

    Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the siege, was one of the men questioned about why authorities were caught so off guard by the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Biden AG pick Garland 'dodged every question' in Senate hearing: Cruz

    Texas Republican senator discusses Biden Cabinet nominee confirmation hearings on 'Hannity'

  • Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings

    President Joe Biden's choice of Neera Tanden to lead the White House budget office faced new hurdles Wednesday after two Senate committees postponed consideration of her nomination. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee postponed a business meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Tanden's nomination was on the agenda for the panel, one of two that will vote on Tanden's bid to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget.

  • Biden news - live: President backs Neera Tanden as vote postponed while Romney warns of Trump 2024 ‘landslide’

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Stocks edge higher as investors keep focus on bond yields

    Stocks were mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors continue to cautiously monitor rising bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237 points, or 0.8% to 31,775 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which has taken a bigger blow in recent days from rising bond yields, was up 0.2%. Treasury yields continued to climb, adding to a multi-week increase in rates that are used as benchmarks for many kinds of loans including corporate debt and traditional 30-year mortgages.

  • Congress focuses on cable providers' role in misinformation

    Congress' effort to squelch misinformation is broadening to target the cable companies that bring right-wing networks like Newsmax, OANN and Fox News to Americans' screens.Why it matters: Conspiracy theories, false election claims, anti-vaccination propaganda and other kinds of misinformation spread through a complex ecosystem: Lies bubble up online, then get amplified when cable news channels repeat them, then spread further via social media. Breaking the cycle will require more than just stricter content moderation by online platforms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Democratic lawmakers have mostly aimed their ire over misinformation at giant tech platforms, but now they're taking aim at other gatekeepers — TV providers like Comcast and AT&T.Driving the news: Lawmakers will grill witnesses about the role of cable and broadcast companies in disseminating disinformation and extremist content in a hearing Wednesday before the House Energy & Commerce Committee.Earlier this week, California Democrats Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney wrote to 12 cable, satellite and streaming TV companies expressing concern about the role the firms play in spreading misinformation.The letters, which went to Charter, Roku, Hulu, Dish, and others, asked the "moral or ethical principles" the companies apply in deciding which channels to carry, and asked about plans to continue carrying the networks in question.Yes, but: Republicans accused the Democrats of attempting to chill free speech. "Public officials using their platform to pressure private companies to censor media outlets they disagree with — that sounds like actions from the Chinese Communist Party, not duly-elected representatives of the United States Congress," E&C ranking Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers plans to say, according to an excerpt of her opening statement.Republican FCC commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington also criticized the letters. Carr said "the Democrats are sending a message that is as clear as it is troubling — these regulated entities will pay a price if the targeted newsrooms do not conform to Democrats’ preferred political narratives."Flashback: Democrats were outraged when former President Trump called for the FCC to revoke broadcast licenses over content that was critical of him.What to watch: Expect liberal media bias to be a key talking point for Republicans, who will likely criticize Democrats for unfairly targeting content that doesn't align with their political views.Democrats, meanwhile, will likely home in on whether traditional media companies are knowingly allowing false information and conspiracy theories to spread on their networks, and what they are doing to verify such mis- and disinformation before it airs.Reality check: Congress doesn't have direct power to tell cable companies not to carry certain channels, nor does the FCC. The hearing is meant to draw attention to the issue and expand the debate on problematic content beyond Big Tech.Be smart: This is a more complicated issue than the platforms' use of algorithms and the spread of misinformation online. Cable networks have little choice for distribution beyond cable operators to reach a wide audience. That makes any move to cut them off much bigger deal than reducing the number of times a story appears in Facebook's Newsfeed.And Democrats aren't letting up on tech companies either — E&C Chairman Frank Pallone led a letter to Facebook Tuesday seeking answers on how the company's tools allowed extremist content to spread.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Neera Tanden's nomination in jeopardy as Senate panels delay votes

    Two Senate committees scheduled to vote on Tanden's nomination postponed their meetings.

  • Vietnamese spa uses peculiar technique to clean ear canals

    This spa uses smoke and fire to leave patients' ears squeaky clean.

  • Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach

    Missed intelligence was to blame for the outmanned Capitol defenders' failure to anticipate the violent mob that invaded the iconic building and halted certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6, the officials who were in charge of security that day said Tuesday in their first public testimony on the insurrection. The officials, including the former chief of the Capitol Police, pointed their fingers at various federal agencies — and each other — for their failure to defend the building as supporters of then-President Donald Trump overwhelmed security barriers, broke windows and doors and sent lawmakers fleeing from the House and Senate chambers. Five people died as a result of the riot, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot as she tried to enter the House chamber with lawmakers still inside.

  • AP Top Stories February 24 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday February 24th: Tiger Woods has multiple breaks in right leg after crash; Missed intelligence cited in Capitol attack hearings; Protests after Rochester, NY police officers not indicted; Biden and Trudeau meet virtually.

  • ‘Home Improvement’ Stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn Talk Reuniting for ‘Assembly Required’

    ET spoke with the sitcom duo about their new show, 'Assembly Required,' premiering tomorrow on the History Channel.

  • Eddie Murphy says Ryan Coogler tried to make a 'Coming to America' sequel starring Michael B. Jordan - but he didn't like the idea

    Eddie Murphy said that Ryan Coogler's idea had Michael B. Jordan playing his son, "looking for a wife."

  • Mitch McConnell blocked Merrick Garland for Supreme Court, but backs his AG nomination

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support Merrick Garland's nomination. He maintains a block of Garland for the high court wasn't personal.

  • Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration’s 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The 'most encouraging' aspect of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may be its effectiveness in South Africa, Brazil

    The Food and Drug Administration appears to be closing in on an emergency use authorization for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which a large clinical trial has shown to be safe and effective. And the "most encouraging" aspect in the FDA's analysis may be the data that suggest the shot works in areas where highly contagious variants are spreading, like Brazil and South Africa. The overall efficacy rate — that is, protection against any symptomatic infection — in the South African trial was lower than it was in the United States initially, but the numbers did start to even out over time, and after a month, the shot's efficacy rate against severe infections was 82 percent. The figures out of Brazil show a similar trajectory, though the efficacy rate against severe infections was actually slightly higher than in the U.S. FDA just posted briefing documents for its expert panel discussing the J&J Covid shot Friday. This is the first clear breakdown I've seen of efficacy in areas w/ variant spread, but shows efficacy building over time: pic.twitter.com/YReI2QkvZa — Sarah Owermohle (@owermohle) February 24, 2021 Of course, the trial data is not a guarantee of the vaccine's effectiveness in a real-world setting, but the FDA's breakdown should still help alleviate growing concerns that the so-called South African variant, especially, can completely resist vaccinations, an outcome that would add to the challenge of slowing the pandemic going forward. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPACFDA confirms Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all deaths and hospitalizations in trial

  • Hyundai to replace 82,000 electric-vehicle batteries over fire risk

    The South Korean carmaker is replacing batteries for huge numbers of Kona electric cars.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

    The US representative in Georgia is up for reelection in 2022, and her recent actions have put her at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike.

  • After suing Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani, Dominion says it will go after others who spread claims of election fraud - and it's 'not ruling anyone out'

    Asked whether the company would sue Fox News after Mike Lindell, Dominion CEO John Poulos said the voting-machine company was "not ruling anyone out."

  • Federal judge allows California to finally enforce net neutrality. Other states may follow suit.

    A few months after the Trump administration scrapped the Obama administration's robust net neutrality rules in 2018, California passed its own open-internet law. The Justice Department immediately sued to block California's net neutrality law, and it was in limbo until President Biden's administration dropped the lawsuit last month. A federal judge in California on Tuesday dismissed the last legal hurdle, a lawsuit by four telecom industry groups, opening the door to enforcement of the nation's first mandate that internet service providers treat all web traffic equally. The four telecom lobbying groups — America's Communications Association, Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association, the the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, and USTelecom — said Tuesday they "will review the court's opinion before deciding on next steps," suggesting they could appeal U.S. District Court Judge John Mendez's ruling. The broadband industry has successfully fought open-internet regulations for decades, but the industry groups said Tuesday that faced with a muddled "state-by-state approach," they think "Congress should codify rules for an open internet." Other states have been watching the California case for years, "hoping a legal resolution in the state's favor might open the door for them to try to craft their own open-Internet rules without facing a similar legal threat," The Washington Post reports. Congressional action is theoretically possible, but it's more likely Biden's FCC will act, once the Senate confirms his nominee, breaking the 2-2 gridlock. Net neutrality laws like the one in California prohibit internet service providers from slowing down traffic to certain sites or providing special fast access to sites that pay extra for the boost. Broadband companies and other opponents argue such rules will stifle innovation and curb investment in faster internet speeds. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPACFDA confirms Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all deaths and hospitalizations in trial