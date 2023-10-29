Panera Displays New Caffeine Warnings After Customer Death: Report

Panera Bread announced that its “Charged Lemonade” will have updated disclosures with more details about the drink’s caffeine content after the family of college student Sarah Katz, who died after drinking Panera’s “Charged Lemonade” last year, filed a lawsuit against the company. A large “Charged Lemonade” has more caffeine than a can of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks combined with 390 milligrams, close to the 400 milligram daily maximum the FDA recommends. Katz, who had a heart disease, got an Unlimited Sip Membership right before she died and drank a large “Charged Lemonade” just hours before her death. Elizabeth Crawford, who represents Katz’s family, says that the new labels are not enough because they do not indicate that the “Charged Lemonade” is an energy drink. “I’m happy that we are moving in a direction of making a change,” she said. “But I consider these baby steps.”

Read it at NBC News

Read more at The Daily Beast.