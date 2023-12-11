Pangburn BBQ restaurant burns for second time

PANGBURN, Ark. – A central Arkansas town sits in shock tonight after a beloved restaurant burns to the ground.

Southern Girls BBQ is the largest restaurant in Pangburn, known by some as a staple in the community.

David Wilson’s family started the restaurant in 2008 and over the years the town of Pangburn fell in love with the great food and great times at Southern Girls Barbecue.

“Seeing the same faces every day and greeting people by name and the waitresses having their drinks in their hand before they hit the table,” Wilson said.

It’s the feelings Wilson will miss most about his restaurant, Southern Girls BBQ, which is now filled with ashes and debris.

“It was almost two o’clock, my wife was in the back bedroom she started screaming, I ran down the hall to see what she wanted, as I did, I heard ‘southern girls, structure fire’.” Wilson said.

He heard it from his fire radio, is a volunteer firefighter, the reason he became one is because of ‘Southern Girls BBQ’ he signed up to volunteer after the first time the restaurant burned down in 2014.

“I was hoping it was something small on the end, and something maybe in the yard, but I hated what it actually was,” Wilson said.

When he arrived Sunday morning, it was engulfed in flames.

“The smoke shack, the building around that smoker on the back of the building, it was on fire,” Wilson said.

As the restaurant flames grew, locals came out to provide whatever help they could, as they watched a place they love burn. Mayor of Pangburn Mike Marsh ate there often with friends over the years.



“Sad night, sad day here in Pangburn, but we’ll come out of it, we always do,” Marsh said.



Wilson says the community has kept the restaurant going over the years.

“We love the community here, you can’t ask for a better town than Pangburn, my phone hasn’t stopped dinging, my Facebook hasn’t stopped dinging, people just pouring their love and telling us how much they care,” Wilson said.

Wilson says through it all his family’s passion of serving others will continue on.

“It’s in our blood, it’s all we do is cook BBQ and that’s what I assume we’ll continue to do as soon as we figure out a way to get it built back,” Wilson said.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out at around 5 a.m. right now there is no word on what started the fire.

The Wilson family wants to thank everyone who helped them this morning, and they hope to continue serving everyone in the future.

