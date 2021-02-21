Pangong Lake: India and China complete pull-back of forces

The Pangong Tso Lake
Troops from both sides have faced off across the lake

India and China have completed the pull-back of troops from part of their disputed Himalayan border, a joint statement issued by the Indian defence ministry says.

Soldiers completed their withdrawal from the Pangong Tso Lake area on Saturday, according to the communiqué.

Clashes on the poorly marked border led to the deaths of 24 troops last June.

Both sides say they will work to cut tensions on other parts of the border, or Line of Actual Control.

China and India announced their intention to withdraw forces from the lake area on 11 February, and commanders met on Saturday to assess how the operation was going.

"The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector," Sunday's statement said.

Commanders held nine rounds of talks to get to this stage.

The statement acknowledged that other parts of the border remained tense and looked forward to continuing talks.

"The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas."

Before the completed withdrawal round Pangong Tso Lake, troops from each side were positioned on the north and south shores in territory claimed by both sides.

Months of tension has increased fears that the continued deployment of thousands of troops in the Ladakh region and the Chinese-administered Aksai Chin could lead to an escalating conflict.

India and China have been locked in a border dispute for decades and went to war in 1962. The border is 3,440km (2,100 miles) long and ill-defined.

Disputed China-India border map
Disputed China-India border map

Rivers, lakes and snowcaps along the frontier mean the line can shift, bringing soldiers face to face at many points, sparking confrontation. The two countries however have a long-standing agreement not to use guns or explosives along the border.

In January, troops on both sides were injured in a clash in the north-east in India's Sikkim state.

Twenty Indian troops were killed in June's clash which was in the Galwan Valley. China admitted two days ago that four of its soldiers died in the encounter. Weapons used reportedly included stones and nail-studded clubs.

    Canaan Creative (NYSE:CAN) stock surged in trading for the second time this week as the extended rally in cryptocurrencies continued to boost associated stocks. CAN stock is particularly well-positioned to benefit as a maker of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) mining machines, presently scarce and in high demand. Source: Shutterstock Last week, Canaan announced “improved revenue visibility” for 2021 after receiving orders for 100,000 mining machines in North America, many of which were prepaid. Chairman and CEO Nangeng Zhang attributed the gains to a shift in customer base, with CAN selling more units via bulk orders to publicly traded companies and cryptocurrency investment funds. Canaan Creative is just the latest beneficiary of the recent rush into cryptocurrencies, which has seen Bitcoin surge past $50,000 per coin and many large companies moving into the space. This week also saw the debut of the first North American Bitcoin ETF. However, much of that investment excitement has overlooked the Chinese cryptocurrency space, making CAN stock somewhat of an anomaly among its geographic peers.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Founded in 2013, Canaan released the first ASIC-powered Bitcoin mining machine and is currently the world’s second-largest designer and manufacturer of BTC mining machines. CAN stock has consistently gained in trading this week, but Friday’s bull rally was sharper; the stock closed last week at just over $13 per share, before growing to $17.30 by the market close on Thursday; Canaan stock closed Friday trading for $24.79, up 43.05% for the day. On the date of publication, Vivian Medithi did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post CAN Stock: Why Crypto Plan Canaan Is Rocketing Higher Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.