Panhandle Community Services Energy Assistance Fair to be held Monday

Customers needing assistance in making past or current bill payments can consult with Xcel Energy customer agents Monday at the Panhandle Community Services Energy Assistance Fair. According to a company news release, the event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Christian Heritage Church, 900 S. Nelson St. in Amarillo.

The planned expiration of a fuel cost surcharge at the end of January led to a slight overall decrease in residential billing costs for Xcel Energy’s Texas customers on Feb. 1, but cold weather can still lead to higher bills as customers use more electricity to stay warm, the release notes.

“Xcel Energy customer agents have close relationships with nonprofits across the area that help with utility bills and can arrange to have assistance funds applied directly to a customer’s bill,” said Canda Henry, Xcel Energy’s vice president for Customer Care in the release. “Our agents will be on hand at Monday’s Energy Assistance Fair to talk with our customers about assistance options, and we can provide information on helping them lower future bills as well.”

Xcel Energy, in partnership with Panhandle Community Services, assisted thousands during a previous Energy Assistance Fair held at Polk Street United Methodist Church in February 2023. A fair will be held this year on Monday at Christian Heritage Church, 900 S. Nelson St. in Amarillo.

Those attending the Energy Assistance Fair will have the opportunity to:

Speak with knowledgeable representatives from Xcel Energy, Atmos Energy and Panhandle Community Services who can answer questions about energy assistance programs

Learn about energy-saving tips to help reduce future bills

Review program application details and potentially submit applications

Applications for energy assistance for will be distributed at the event between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Customers can return completed applications between 3 and 5 p.m. at the same location. Organizers have stated only 300 applications for assistance will be available at the Monday event, but Xcel Energy customers can inquire about billing assistance for electric bills or set up payment options at any time.

Customers who wish to fill out applications for energy assistance on Monday should bring identification, proof of income documents for all household members and copies of latest utility bills.

For additional information on the Energy Assistance Fair or energy assistance in the Texas Panhandle, contact Panhandle Community Services at (806) 372-2531 or info@pcsvcs.org.

In 2022, 19,180 customers in Texas and New Mexico received more than $14.7 million in assistance for their energy bills. Xcel Energy provides information on state-specific energy assistance programs at xcelenergy.com/energyassistance. Additionally, Xcel Energy provides information on saving energy and money through improved efficiency at xcelenergy.com on the Programs & Rebates page. Details on residential energy-saving programs and offers can be found at xcelenergy.com.

To help customers reduce future bills, the Xcel Energy website also offers energy-saving tips such as:

Lowering the thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower

Installing a smart thermostat to automatically lower the temperature when away from home or during overnight hours

Opening drapes and blinds during daylight hours to maximize heat from direct sunlight and keeping them closed after dark to retain heat

Running ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings

Keeping interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels

For more information, customers can also follow Xcel on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.

