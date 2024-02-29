As Panhandle faces largest fire in Texas history, there's potential for more this weekend

For the latest updates Thursday on the Texas wildfires, go to our Thursday live updates.

As the Panhandle continues to confront a days-long battle against severe wildfires, the Texas A&M Forest Service warns of an increased risk for another round this weekend — when many Texans would typically be celebrating Texas Independence Day.

Experts say that the combination of dry grass and vegetation, paired with the strong winds forecasted for the weekend, creates the ideal conditions for fueling wildfires.

Since October 2021, the Panhandle has endured severe to exceptional drought conditions, only recently emerging from drought conditions in the last few months. Despite the improvements, much of the region remains under "abnormally dry" conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

As Texans approach the March 2 holiday, the Texas A&M Forest Service urges residents to celebrate responsibly, emphasizing that approximately 90% of wildfires result from human activities, and celebrations can increase those chances.

“Let's celebrate Texas Independence Day with pride and responsibility,” Karen Stafford, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Prevention Coordinator, said in a news release. “This weekend, let’s honor our heritage by preventing fires. Do your part to prevent wildfires and be safe this holiday.”

Existing wildfires in the Panhandle have already burned more than 1.1 million acres and killed at least one, an 83-year-old woman from Stinnett. The Smokehouse Creek Fire, one of five, claimed territory as Texas' largest wildfire on record Thursday morning, singlehandedly burning more than 1,075,000 acres, equivalent to nearly 1,700 square miles, on its own. It currently remains at 3% contained.

