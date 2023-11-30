Panhandle Gives raises at least $9.6 million, surpassing 2023 goal

The Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF) said it surpassed its initial 2023 Panhandle Gives goal, as well as the estimated total funds raised during a Wednesday afternoon announcement held at the AAF office.

During the event, AAF President and CEO Clay Stribling thanked area donors, enhancement fund sponsors, contributing staff and non-profits and the community for their efforts in raising the approximate grand total of $9,646,781.

Stribling said this total is approximate, as some of the last-minute donations are still being calculated. With the campaign raising more than $9.6 million, it went well beyond its $8.9 million goal set for 2023. That initial goal was previously announced at the kickoff event for the campaign.

Amarillo Area Foundation's President and CEO, Clay Stribling, announces the surpassing of the Panhandle Gives 2023 campaign goal, with more than $9.6 million raised, during Wednesday afternoon announcement held at its office conference room.

"We began this annual campaign in 2016. The first year we didn't even measure how much we raised. ... The second year, we raised $10,000 in amplification funds and a total of $172,000, and you would have thought we robbed Fort Knox with how excited we were," Stribling said.

"This year, we raised $780,000 in amplification funds, and that number will continue to grow because we don't have all of the totals in from today. But, we have a very large amplification this year, and we had a very successful campaign," Stribling added.

The $9.6 million raised will benefit 228 nonprofits across 25 counties in the Texas Panhandle, and it is the largest the campaign has ever raised as well as the largest area the campaign has ever benefitted.

In total, the campaign received more than 10,000 gifts from 6,000 donors, including 1,500 new donors contributing to the campaign. The average gift amount donated by check and offline donations was $300. Online, the average gift amount was $600, AAF said. Donations were received from 201 cities in Texas, 440 cities across the world, 45 U.S. states including the District of Colombia and four foreign countries.

"The largest giving day in the world raises approximately $8 per resident in our service area; this year, we raised $22 per resident in our service area," Stribling said.

Amarillo Area Foundation's (AAF) President and CEO, Clay Stribling, thanks donors, sponsors and community during Wednesday afternoon's announcement revealing the 2023 Panhandle Gives campaign raised more than $9.6 million. The announcement was held at the AAF office conference room.

Amarillo Area Foundation's President and CEO, Clay Stribling, announces the surpassing of the Panhandle Gives 2023 campaign goal with more than $9.6 million raised this year. Wednesday afternoon announcement was held at the organization's office conference room.

Zivorad Filipovic, director of marketing and communications for High Plains Food Bank, said that through the campaign, the nonprofit was able to raise $250,000, equating to 3.25 million meals for those in need across their service area.

"All of the funds we get go right back to people here in our community, purchasing food and getting it on their tables, feeding those in need," Filipovic said.

"It is impressive to see it grow each year. ... When you see Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle, it is such a great community and people truly step up in the time of need, and we saw that earlier in the year with the Perryton tornado and Amarillo/Hereford flooding, how many people stepped up to help. You don't see that in many other communities, and that is proof of how much we care for one another," Fillipovic added.

According to Stribling, the team is already prepared to begin their efforts for next year's fundraising campaign with the added goal to represent all 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle for the 2024 Panhandle Gives.

