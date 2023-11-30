Panhandle Gives raises at least $9.6 million, surpassing 2023 goal

Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
·3 min read

The Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF) said it surpassed its initial 2023 Panhandle Gives goal, as well as the estimated total funds raised during a Wednesday afternoon announcement held at the AAF office.

During the event, AAF President and CEO Clay Stribling thanked area donors, enhancement fund sponsors, contributing staff and non-profits and the community for their efforts in raising the approximate grand total of $9,646,781.

Stribling said this total is approximate, as some of the last-minute donations are still being calculated. With the campaign raising more than $9.6 million, it went well beyond its $8.9 million goal set for 2023. That initial goal was previously announced at the kickoff event for the campaign.

Amarillo Area Foundation's President and CEO, Clay Stribling, announces the surpassing of the Panhandle Gives 2023 campaign goal, with more than $9.6 million raised, during Wednesday afternoon announcement held at its office conference room.
Amarillo Area Foundation's President and CEO, Clay Stribling, announces the surpassing of the Panhandle Gives 2023 campaign goal, with more than $9.6 million raised, during Wednesday afternoon announcement held at its office conference room.

"We began this annual campaign in 2016. The first year we didn't even measure how much we raised. ... The second year, we raised $10,000 in amplification funds and a total of $172,000, and you would have thought we robbed Fort Knox with how excited we were," Stribling said.

"This year, we raised $780,000 in amplification funds, and that number will continue to grow because we don't have all of the totals in from today. But, we have a very large amplification this year, and we had a very successful campaign," Stribling added.

The $9.6 million raised will benefit 228 nonprofits across 25 counties in the Texas Panhandle, and it is the largest the campaign has ever raised as well as the largest area the campaign has ever benefitted.

In total, the campaign received more than 10,000 gifts from 6,000 donors, including 1,500 new donors contributing to the campaign. The average gift amount donated by check and offline donations was $300. Online, the average gift amount was $600, AAF said. Donations were received from 201 cities in Texas, 440 cities across the world, 45 U.S. states including the District of Colombia and four foreign countries.

"The largest giving day in the world raises approximately $8 per resident in our service area; this year, we raised $22 per resident in our service area," Stribling said.

Amarillo Area Foundation's (AAF) President and CEO, Clay Stribling, thanks donors, sponsors and community during Wednesday afternoon's announcement revealing the 2023 Panhandle Gives campaign raised more than $9.6 million. The announcement was held at the AAF office conference room.
Amarillo Area Foundation's (AAF) President and CEO, Clay Stribling, thanks donors, sponsors and community during Wednesday afternoon's announcement revealing the 2023 Panhandle Gives campaign raised more than $9.6 million. The announcement was held at the AAF office conference room.
Amarillo Area Foundation's President and CEO, Clay Stribling, announces the surpassing of the Panhandle Gives 2023 campaign goal with more than $9.6 million raised this year. Wednesday afternoon announcement was held at the organization's office conference room.
Amarillo Area Foundation's President and CEO, Clay Stribling, announces the surpassing of the Panhandle Gives 2023 campaign goal with more than $9.6 million raised this year. Wednesday afternoon announcement was held at the organization's office conference room.

Zivorad Filipovic, director of marketing and communications for High Plains Food Bank, said that through the campaign, the nonprofit was able to raise $250,000, equating to 3.25 million meals for those in need across their service area.

"All of the funds we get go right back to people here in our community, purchasing food and getting it on their tables, feeding those in need," Filipovic said.

"It is impressive to see it grow each year. ... When you see Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle, it is such a great community and people truly step up in the time of need, and we saw that earlier in the year with the Perryton tornado and Amarillo/Hereford flooding, how many people stepped up to help. You don't see that in many other communities, and that is proof of how much we care for one another," Fillipovic added.

According to Stribling, the team is already prepared to begin their efforts for next year's fundraising campaign with the added goal to represent all 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle for the 2024 Panhandle Gives.

To learn more about the campaign, visit their website online at https://www.thepanhandlegives.org/ .

For more information about the Amarillo Area Foundation, visit https://amarilloareafoundation.org/ .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: $9.6 million raised during 2023 Panhandle gives campaign

Recommended Stories

  • Beyoncé concert film to debut on heels of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie success

    The release of both concert films has come at a critical time for theaters as the nearly five-month-long writers' strike, coupled with the recently concluded actors' strike, caused multiple disruptions to the film release schedule.

  • Fantasy Football Week 13: DFS building blocks, values and a star to fade

    Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his daily fantasy primer for Week 13.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch CEO: a leadership masterclass on saving a retail icon

    Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz takes you inside her successful leadership style.

  • 2025 Volvo EX90 starts at $77,990 for seven seats and a 300-mile range

    2025 Volvo EX90 starts at $77,990 for seven seats and a 300-mile range. Loaded with safety, undercuts premium competition by at least $2,000.

  • NFL announces first ever Monday night flex, Eagles-Seahawks in Week 15 moved

    The NFL also announced three Saturday games for Week 15.

  • Stock market: 4 hottest areas for growth in 2024

    Next year, investors could see growth in these four sectors, Aaron Dunn, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, told Yahoo Finance.

  • Did Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' flunk History 101? Despite wave of criticism, the on-set expert defends film's accuracy.

    "We are making a movie, not a docu-drama," Napoleonic historian and film consultant Michael Broers tells Yahoo Entertainment. "They're both held to different standards."

  • Clayful, a startup that helps students connect to mental health experts within 60 seconds, raises $7M

    Clayful is a platform that enables students aged eight to 18 to connect with a mental health expert within 60 seconds when they need it. The startup said it had raised $7 million in funding from investors, including Google Latino Founders Fund, Reach Capital, Ovo Fund, Common Sense Ventures, Charter School Growth Fund and Wisdom Ventures. Clayful wants to "ensure every student gets a trusted, certified [human] coach in their pockets and/or school device," Maria Barrera, chief executive officer of Clayful said.

  • Grading quarterback/head coach combos with Nate Tice | Zero Blitz

    Jason Fitz is joined by quarterback expert and host of the Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to give a unique perspective on how we rank and grade quarterbacks by adding their head coach/playcaller into the equation. Fitz and Nate go through the current playoff bracket and give letter grades for each and every quarterback and head coach combo and determine who deserves more of the credit pie. The duo also discuss some fringe playoff contenders and some of the more interesting combos on bad teams. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss David Tepper's ownership style and the future of the Carolina Panthers, Brandon Staley and whether it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on and how a quarterback's likability in the locker room can indirectly define their success.

  • JBL Authentics 300 review: Alexa and Google Assistant coexisting

    The ability to run Alexa and Google Assistant at the same time on one device is the biggest selling point on the Authentics 300.

  • Lakers' early-season issues again highlight pressure placed on LeBron James

    It feels dire because it’s the Lakers and of course, because it’s James. Their record says 11-8 going into their showdown against the spry Thunder, but when four of the losses are by double digits, it’s easier to call for the code red.

  • Are you a What’s up Bullitt, Rocky or Ken girl? Gen Z-ers hop on the viral trend that’s taking over TikTok.

    What kind of girl are you? The post Are you a What’s up Bullitt, Rocky or Ken girl? Gen Z-ers hop on the viral trend that’s taking over TikTok. appeared first on In The Know.

  • X CEO Linda Yaccarino publicly backs Musk after he says 'f*ck yourself' to advertisers

    X CEO Linda Yaccarino is publicly backing Elon Musk after he explicitly said "go fuck yourself" to advertisers leaving X during an onstage interview yesterday at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Musk, who in recent days has endorsed antisemitic content on the platform alongside other conspiracy theories, like the debunked Pizzagate, has threatened lawsuits against Media Matters, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, and the Anti-Defamation League, claiming their reports are scaring advertisers off the platform. In yesterday's interview, Musk offered an apology for his recent actions, saying he "handed a loaded gun to those who hate me," and that he was "quite sorry."

  • Drug discovery startup Pepper Bio hopes to challenge Eroom's law with new funding

    While the world keeps getting better at churning semiconductors, we are still struggling to find new drugs to treat resistant diseases, and the process isn't getting cheaper. "Today, drug development still takes on average 10–15 years of R&D with a cost of production (around $2.5 billion) that has increased dramatically over the last decade despite improvements in technology: this is the concept of Eroom's law (Moore’s law spelled backwards)," deep tech VC Florian Denis wrote in a recent Medium post. While AI could help uncover new drugs, "the AI analysis is really only as good as the data that you put into it," Pepper Bio CEO Jon Hu told me.

  • Used cars to buy if you want to save the most money

    iSeeCars' latest study found several vehicles that have bucked the trend of inflated used prices, many of them electric.

  • Again Bio's bacteria eats exhaust and spits vinegar (for the climate)

    Again Bio says its modified bacteria currently eats about a ton of CO2 per day. The startup is 2.5 years old, and it quietly raised a $10 million seed round in February from ACME Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Atlantic Labs. Again's whole thing is piping industrial exhaust into a 65-foot-tall bioreactor, where its bacteria feats on climate pollution and hydrogen, and excretes a useful byproduct: vinegar.

  • Tesla will deliver the first Cybertrucks today at 3PM ET

    Tesla is holding a livestream event in Texas to highlight deliveries of its long-anticipated and controversial Cybertruck. To that end, the factory only made ten vehicles.

  • Fed officials encouraged by inflation's path but not yet ready to declare victory

    New inflation data and comments from Fed officials Thursday reinforced expectations the central bank will hold rates steady in December while stopping short of declaring victory.

  • Salesforce Ventures and Female Founders Fund back Kenyan climate-tech Amini in $4M seed round

    Amini, a Kenya-based climate-tech startup bridging the environmental data gap in Africa, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Salesforce Ventures and the Female Founders Fund. Amini mainly pulls data from satellites and integrates it with other datasets, including sensor, research and ground truthing to, for instance, offer insights on biodiversity, soil or crop health, or to track farming progress and practices (regenerative) like water or fertilizer use. Kate Kallot, Amini founder and CEO, says the data aggregation platform taps artificial intelligence and space technologies to make environmental data on Africa easily accessible, for easier decision making and transparency in supply chains.

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs

    Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is laying off 265 workers November 29 after eliminating its Wētā Digital division, which it acquired in 2021.