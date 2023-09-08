Panhandler arrested, accused of trying to throw woman off bridge, onto Parkway East

A panhandler was arrested after he allegedly tried to throw a woman off a bridge and onto the Parkway East.

The incident happened at the corner of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Smithfield Street.

The victim told officers that Jonathan Boyle was nearby panhandling before he confronted her and pushed her while screaming expletives. She did not know Boyle prior to the incident.

Police said that when Boyle was attempting to throw the victim over the highway, he kept shouting “[expletive], you’re done.”

According to the criminal complaint, the drop would have been 30 to 40 feet down, with steady traffic flowing.

Officers said Boyle continued to yell when they arrived and that he was intoxicated. At one point during his arrest, Boyle reportedly screamed at officers and accidentally spit on them.

Boyle was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

