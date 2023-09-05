Panhandler fires gun at Summer Avenue gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who was aggressively panhandling at a Northeast Memphis gas station before opening fire.

MPD released surveillance video Monday of the suspect firing the weapon outside the Murphy Express in the 5800 block of Summer Avenue last week.

In the three-second video, you can see a man near the gas pumps rack a handgun and fire one shot.

Witnesses said the man was inside the convenience store harassing people and asking them for money.

They said one customer exchanged words with the suspect, and the suspect fired one shot at the man as he drove away. The driver was not hurt, but a bullet hit his vehicle.

Police said the man, known to frequent the gas station, is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

