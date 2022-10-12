Panhandler slashes, pepper-sprays Manhattan subway rider who refuses him money

A panhandler slashed and pepper-sprayed a Manhattan subway rider who refused to give him money early Wednesday, police said Wednesday.

The 57-year-old victim was seated on an uptown No. 1 train nearing the 50th St, station when he was approached by the beggar about 1:25 a.m., cops said.

The vagrant got angry his request for a handout was denied, pulled out a knife and waved it around, cutting the victim on his arm. He also pepper-sprayed the victim.

The attacker, believed to be in his 20s, got off the train at the 50th St. stop.

The victim got off at the next station, 59th St-Columbus Circle, and reported the assault to police. He was then taken by medics to Mount Sinai West, where he was treated for his injury.

Subway crime is up 42% so far this year, with assaults up 17%, with 410 incidents compared to 351 by this time last year.