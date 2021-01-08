He was panhandling outside a Checkers in North Miami when he was shot dead, police say

A man who police say was panhandling at a Checkers restaurant on Christmas Eve was fatally shot by a person in the drive-thru line.

Police are now hoping that the people who were seen inside the restaurant on surveillance video from that night will come forward and tell detectives what they heard and saw.

“Any little bit of information can help in this case,” said Commander Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for North Miami police.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, who is in his early 50s, because detectives have not been able to locate his family to notify them of his death.

The incident happened sometime after 9 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Checkers at 13495 NW Seventh Ave.

A grainy video shared Thursday by police shows two men waiting for their food, while a third man grabs his bag from the counter.

Meanwhile, there is a white car in the background. Detectives believe the car is a four-door, newer-model Nissan Altima. The back of a man presumably asking for money can be seen.

Brooks said detectives believe the driver was alone in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).